تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
452بازدید
‍ پ

Turkey, Russia and Iran continue to shape Syria's future

ankaya Palace in Ankara was home to a historic trilateral summit on Monday. The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran met for the fifth time in two years to discuss the situation in Idlib, refugees, the most recent developments in northeastern Syria and the proposed constitutional committee.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۰۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۰۹ 21 September 2019

Cankaya Palace in Ankara was home to a historic trilateral summit on Monday. The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran met for the fifth time in two years to discuss the situation in Idlib, refugees, the most recent developments in northeastern Syria and the proposed constitutional committee.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted in front of the cameras, the Astana process "remains the only mechanism capable of facilitating concrete steps in Syria." Recalling the Adana pact of 1998, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani described the U.S. as an occupying power and condemned Israeli attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stressed the importance of fighting extremist groups and opposed Syria's division into spheres of influence. In other words, the three leaders endorsed Syria's territorial integrity and political unity.

The Ankara summit enabled Turkey, Russia and Iran to review the Sochi agreement's implementation. Moreover, Presidents Erdoğan and Putin went over the issues they discussed bilaterally on Aug. 28. At the committee level, the state of the M4 and M5 highways, the fate of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), attacks on Turkish observation posts and the preservation of de-conflicting mechanisms were also presumably on the agenda.

The Ankara summit's timing was significant. Tensions had been escalating in Idlib against the backdrop of Turkey's cooperation with the U.S. to set up a safe zone in northeastern Syria. Ankara responded to harassing fire by the Bashar Assad regime against Turkish military outposts by threatening to retaliate. At the same time, some 700,000 of Idlib's residents were displaced, ringing alarm bells in European capitals. In the end, Erdoğan's meeting with Putin kept a lid on those tensions.

A day before the summit, the Assad regime filed a complaint with the U.N., describing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a separatist terrorist organization. This development took place just as Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery, raising questions about the safety of Gulf petroleum.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quick to hold Iran responsible for the assault as President Donald Trump suggested that Washington could strike Iran upon confirmation of Tehran's involvement. Crushed by harsh U.S. sanctions, Iran thus demonstrated that it was still a powerful regional player. Tehran also established that its proxies are capable of inflicting severe damage to Saudi Arabia, Washington's top ally in the region. The attack leaves Trump, who just fired John Bolton, his third national security adviser, having to think – albeit reluctantly – about military action against Iran ahead of next year's presidential election. After all, Tehran continues to respond to Washington's "maximum pressure" strategy with "hot pressure" against U.S. allies.

The Ankara summit took place at this critical juncture, reaffirming the commitment of three guarantors with conflicting interests to make the Astana process work. Turkey, Russia and Iran already agreed on the constitutional committee's members. Its working methods will be determined in the future. Together, the three governments will take additional security measures in the Idlib de-escalation zone. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, however, it is still too early for the Syrian civil war to end and for the country's political life to go back to normal.

It takes lengthy deliberations and the projection of power around the negotiation table to make such trilateral summits work. With the fate of the HTS group and Syrian refugees still unclear, the Idlib question cannot be resolved permanently. Still, Assad's complaint about the SDF suggests that Damascus will mount pressure on the People's Protection Units (YPG), the PKK terrorist group's Syrian affiliate.

The Ankara summit established that each step taken within the context of the Astana process will make life harder for YPG militants.

The Iranian president arrived in the Turkish capital to discuss economic matters as well. At the 27th session of the Turkey-Iran Joint Economic Commission yesterday, the two countries exchanged views on those issues. Tehran is eager to increase the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion and develop mechanisms to circumvent U.S. sanctions, which cost Iran $1 billion per week.

Turkey, in turn, continues to use the pendulum swinging between the west and east of the Euphrates River to its advantage. Erdoğan's upcoming meeting with Trump on the U.N. General Assembly's margins will be of critical importance.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran russia turkey syria
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان هپکو اراک بانک مرکزی دانشجوی قلابی استقلال پرسپولیس
آخرین اخبار

نامزد انتخابات آمریکا: ترامپ در قبال ایران سردرگم است

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!
طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا
سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!
فاجعه رسانه ای برای عربستان با نشست خبری وزارت دفاع این کشور!
تولید رب ۲۲ هزار تومانی با گوجه هزار تومانی!
تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست
موشکی که تبدیل به برگِ برنده سپاه در خلیج فارس شد
باز شدن پای فرانسه به ماجرای حملات به آرامکو
عربستان سعودی، قربانی سلاح‌های قشنگ میلیارد دلاری آمریکایی! + ویدیو
خسارات وارده به تأسیسات آرامکو، فراتر از ادعای عربستان است+ جزئیات دقیق از عملیات پهپادی / ویدیو تابناک از فرآیند عملیات
تیم ملی کشتی آزاد در قزاقستان + برنامه مسابقات جهانی
حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از «وریا غفوری» در برابر هجمه‌ها / تابش: با تصمیمات سنجیده، جلوی تعلیق فوتبال را بگیریم

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)