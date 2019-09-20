تابناک جهان » ایران
217بازدید
‍ پ

In a show of force to the US, Iranian armed forces hold drills in the Persian Gulf

As the US threats of a military move against Iran have increased following the recent Yemeni attack against the Saudi oil facilities, the Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian Army hold a military drill in the Persian Gulf to show readiness in face of any potential threats.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۹۰۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۴۴ 20 September 2019

Tabnak – As the US threats of a military move against Iran have increased following the recent Yemeni attack against the Saudi oil facilities, the Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian Army hold a military drill in the Persian Gulf to show readiness in face of any potential threats.

Fighter jets of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have taken part in joint aerial drills over the Persian Gulf waters ahead of a massive parade slated for Sunday. Various combat, tactical, reconnaissance, transport, and tanker aircraft of the IRIAF and the IRGC were present at the Friday morning drills.

The exercises, held for the second day, were aimed at increasing the preparedness of the military units for the massive drills due to be held on Sunday on the anniversary of Sacred Defense Week, which marks the beginning of the eight-year war imposed by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran in 1980.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian warplanes took off from Shahid Abdolkarimi Airbase in the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on the first day of the preparatory drills.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the lieutenant commander of the IRIAF, said on Thursday the parades send the message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries.

In addition to the jet fighters, 200 frigates and speedboats will also display the country’s naval power during the Sunday parade.

“The parade will be held to display the strengths and capabilities of the Armed Forces, and to boost unity and sympathy among the Army and IRGC forces,” General Vahedi said.

He praised the Islamic Republic’s role in maintaining the sustainable security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, saying that only regional countries can secure the strategic bodies of water.

The parade is to be held at a time when the US is forming a naval mission, already joined by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, purportedly aimed at protecting shipping lanes in the Middle Eastern waterways.

The United States has been trying to persuade its allies to join the international coalition with the declared aim of providing “security” for merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, warned that if the US thinks of any plots against Iran, the Islamic Republic will respond from an area extending from the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean.

“With the grace of God and thanks to the vigilance and patience of the great Iranian nation and the unforgettable sacrifices of 200,000 martyrs…, the Iranian nation has become an invincible regional power in West Asia,” Major General Rahim Safavi said, addressing a gathering of worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

“If the Americans think of any conspiracy, we will respond from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean,” he added.

“Any anti-Iranian move will overturn the region,” the top official warned, adding that the Americans know well that Iran is enjoying a brave leader and powerful armed forces.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran irgc army drill
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان هپکو اراک انتخابات اسرائیل مایک پمپئو تعلیق جودوی ایران حزب لیکود
آخرین اخبار

۶ بالگرد امدادهوایی به دلیل تحریم‌ها زمین‌گیر شد

ترامپ: یکی از بانک های ایران را تحریم کردیم

سیل ویرانگر در قلب صنعت نفت آمریکا

واگذاری سرخابی‌ها از برندشان شروع می‌شود

ایران با شکست کره جنوبی فینالیست والیبال آسیا شد

ترمز قیمت خودرو کشیده شد/ گرانی خودرو با حرکت خرگوشی و ارزانی با حرکت لاک‌پشتی/ جک کرمان موتور ۳۹ میلیون تومان ارزان‌تر از کارخانه

راه دشوار نتانیاهو پس از انتخابات پارلمانی

تابلوی نقاشیِ جنجالی از مجلس عوام انگلیس

طلسم شکنی کریمی و فینال انتقامی با کاکس آمریکایی

«آنا»، پارودی لوک بسون از یک جاسوس چند جانبه روس!

بشار رسن با سابقه‌ترین خارجی تاریخ دربی

رفع خطرقرعه‌اسراییل در۴وزن آخر کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان

شکست جردن باروز آمریکایی مقابل روس درپای فینال

اسامی باند عقرب در پرسپولیس دهه۶۰ با افشاگری قلیچ

فغانی: شاید ایران نخواهد داور بین‌المللی‌اش باشم

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

سرنوشت صاحب این عکس مشهور چه شد؟
ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!
عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!
طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا
روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!
پاسخ رئیس‌جمهور «هدف گرفته و آماده شلیک» به ایران چه خواهد بود؟
فاجعه رسانه ای برای عربستان با نشست خبری وزارت دفاع این کشور!
طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!
تولید رب ۲۲ هزار تومانی با گوجه هزار تومانی!
مرد دزفولی ناجی آهو شد
باز شدن پای فرانسه به ماجرای حملات به آرامکو
آیا ایران به مستعمره چین تبدیل خواهد شد؟!
موشکی که تبدیل به برگِ برنده سپاه در خلیج فارس شد
تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)