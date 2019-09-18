تابناک جهان » اروپا
357بازدید
‍ پ

Boris Johnson's Brexit officials are 'deliberately holding back papers from EU'

A Cabinet minister has warned Boris Johnson his secret Brexit plans should not become “a hostage to fortune” as it emerged the Government is deliberately holding back papers from the EU.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۵۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۶ 18 September 2019

A Cabinet minister has warned Boris Johnson his secret Brexit plans should not become “a hostage to fortune” as it emerged the Government is deliberately holding back papers from the EU.

The Mirror understands that officials are refusing to leave written documents with their Brussels counterparts amid fears they could be leaked.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland alluded to the policy when he warned: “We have to deal with this very carefully, we mustn’t put up something which becomes unrealistic or a hostage to fortune.

“Let’s be careful and considered in these negotiations”.

Ahead of the PM stepping up his diplomatic push for a new deal next week, Downing Street sources yesterday admitted “tensions” with the EU over publishing his plans.

One No 10 insider confirmed that UK officials, led by the PM’s chief Brexit aide David Frost, had shown their Brussels colleagues the text of the withdrawal agreement with the Irish border backstop stripped out.

But on replacement proposals, they had simply “talked about what we want the proposal to look like and how we see it working”.

The Mirror understands there is concern over the documents being handed to the other 27 member states and then leaking - or being trashed before the EU gives a formal response.

The No 10 source said: “We have gone to meetings with papers to show what we’re thinking, but we have not left those papers behind.

“There is clearly a long way to go, we might not get there, but there’s still a basis for talking.”

EU leaders have grown increasingly frustrated about the UK’s refusal to publish a legal text.

At his car-crash meeting with Mr Johnson this week, Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel said: “There are no concrete proposals. Time is ticking so stop speaking and act.”

Mr Johnson, who spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday, will next week meet EU leaders in talks at the UN in New York.

His official spokesman said: “You can expect a mix of technical and political talks to take place later this week, and then following that the talks will shortly move to being on a daily basis.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu brexit johnson
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان حسن درویشیان شبنم نعمت زاده علیرضا صالح هپکو اراک پیمان کمپ دیوید طرح شناور شدن ساعت کاری
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

واکنش بازارهای جهانی به اتفاقات عربستان

اجاره سالن

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

سرنوشت صاحب این عکس مشهور چه شد؟
ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!
واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه
باخت بزرگ غول‌های خودروساز وطنی به کارگاه‌های کوچک!
هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل امام حسین
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
پاسخ رئیس‌جمهور «هدف گرفته و آماده شلیک» به ایران چه خواهد بود؟
ماجراهای غیرقابل پیش‌بینی در «پایتخت۶»
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
تصاویر آمریکا ازحمله یمن به ۱۹ نقطه تاسیسات آرامکو
سکته مغزی چه علائمی دارد؟
گزینه‌های ترامپ و بن سلمان برای پاسخ به حملات علیه تأسیسات آرامکو! / تهدید ترامپ برای حمله به ایران
در دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده چه گذشت؟

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی  (۸۹ نظر)