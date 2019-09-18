تابناک جهان » اروپا
390بازدید
‍ پ

What is the UK Supreme Court, and what will this hearing mean for the prorogation of parliament?

A three-day hearing is currently underway at the Supreme Court in London to decide whether the decision by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament is matter for the courts — and, ultimately, whether it is lawful.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۵۲۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۹ 18 September 2019

A three-day hearing is currently underway at the Supreme Court in London to decide whether the decision by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend Parliament is matter for the courts — and, ultimately, whether it is lawful.

But with several such cases being brought to various courts around the UK recently, what is the significance of this particular hearing?

What is the Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court in the UK is the country's highest court, and gives the final say on cases that affects the entire population and have been appealed by lower courts.

Established in October 2009, the court became a means to create a clear separation between senior judges and the Upper House of Parliament, ie: The House of Lords.

It also serves in a role that sits above the UK's three separate judicial jurisdictions — England and Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland — as the highest power of appeal.

Where is it?

The building is situated in the heart of London and is close to many iconic structures of the UK's capital city.

In its own words, the court "forms part of a pre-existing quadrangle made up of the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and the Treasury".

Who are the main players?

Unlike the lower courts, which are presided over by judges, the UK's Supreme Court has justices — 12 in total.

In order to become a justice, a potential candidate must have held a high position in judicial office for at least two years, and must have been practicing in law for 15.

It is led by the president of the court, who is currently Baroness Hale of Richmond.

Brenda Marjorie Hale, the Lady Hale of Richmond, rose from her position as deputy in 2013 to take the helm in 2017 from Lord Neuberger of Abbotsbury.

She is a woman with a history of firsts, having become the first High Court judge in 1994 to be a career academic and public servant rather than a practising barrister, and was the first female Law Lord.

In 2009, she became the first female justice of the Supreme Court.

So, what is the role of the Supreme Court in the prorogation of Parliament?

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the case over Johnson's decision to prorogue — or temporarily shut down — Parliament.

He has been accused by critics of using the suspension scheduled until mid-October as a means to give opposition MPs less time to stop him from pushing through Brexit on the 31st — deal or no deal.

But the prime minister insists he was just following procedure by shutting down parliament in the lead-up to the Queen's Speech, which opens a new parliamentary session by setting out the government's priorities.

Businesswoman Gina Miller initially brought the case to the High Court in England and Wales, claiming the prorogation was an "unlawful abuse of power".

This was eventually rejected by the High Court as a case that was purely "political" and "not justiciable", ultimately deciding it was "not a matter for the courts".

It specifically noted: "The prime minister's decision that Parliament should be prorogued at the time and for the duration chosen and the advice given to Her Majesty to do so in the present case were political."

Meanwhile, 75 MPs brought the case last week to the Inner House at the Court of Session in Scotland, which found the case was, in fact, a matter for courts, and later ruled the advice Johnson gave to the Queen on his reasons to suspend Parliament as "unlawful".

As a result, it also deemed the suspension "null and of no effect".

Following this ruling, the government requested to appeal the ruling with the Supreme Court, which would have a final say on the issue.

It will be heard by 11 of the 12 justices, and will focus on three things:

Whether the case is justiciable, ie: whether it is a matter for the courts

Whether the appeal "is academic" — or practical — "given Parliamentary sittings before the UK’s exit from the EU"

And, if the case is found to be justiciable, then whether Johnson's advice to the Queen was lawful

If the case is not found to be justiciable, or if it is found to be justiciable but not unlawful, then the suspension of Parliament can continue until its scheduled date of October 14.

It is as yet unclear what will happen if the Supreme Court finds the case both justiciable and the advice to the Queen unlawful.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said last week that the government would obey a ruling from the Supreme Court -- but we will have to wait and see.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain supreme court brexit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان حسن درویشیان شبنم نعمت زاده علیرضا صالح هپکو اراک پیمان کمپ دیوید طرح شناور شدن ساعت کاری
آخرین اخبار

اظهارات ترامپ در مورد دیدار با روحانی/ بیانیه مهم انصارلله یمن در مورد حمله به تاسیسات نفتی آرامکو/ سفر پامپئو به عربستان و امارات با موضوع حمله اخیر به آرامکو /گفت‌وگوی بوریس جانسون با محمد بن سلمان درباره حمله به آرامکو

زمان اهدای سوپر جام به پرسپولیس اعلام شد

تقدیم دو دستی مولانا به ترکیه!

قیمت حیوانات خانگی چگونه تعین می‌شود؟

آسیب گورستان ۸۰۰ ساله شاعران زیر باران و برف

بنا: ۲روز زودتر می‌آمدیم می‌توانستیم حتی قهرمان جهان شویم

کشف حراجی مشروبات الکلی دست‌ساز در ورامین

مهار آتش‌سوزی فروشگاه زنجیره‌ای در بوشهر

هیات‌بنی‌فاطمه خواستارپس‌گیری حسینیه سعادت‌آباد

هشدار یک مقام صنفی به خریداران خودروهای خارجی/ اقدام جالب قطر برای جذب سرمایه‌گذاران خارجی/ ۱۵۰ هزار میلیارد تومان از نقدینگی در راه واسطه گری/ واکنش دلار به حمله به تاسیسات نفتی عربستان

هدیه متفاوت مادر علی ضیا به پسرش

مرگ دلخراش عابر پیاده در چرداول

تولید رب ۲۲ هزار تومانی با گوجه هزار تومانی!

مصدومان «دوچرخه‌سواری» رایگان درمان می‌شوند؟

بنیادی فر گزینه ۹۹درصدی قضاوت دربی ۹۰ تهران

وب گردی

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

واکنش بازارهای جهانی به اتفاقات عربستان

اجاره سالن

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

سرنوشت صاحب این عکس مشهور چه شد؟
ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!
واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه
باخت بزرگ غول‌های خودروساز وطنی به کارگاه‌های کوچک!
هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل امام حسین
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
پاسخ رئیس‌جمهور «هدف گرفته و آماده شلیک» به ایران چه خواهد بود؟
ماجراهای غیرقابل پیش‌بینی در «پایتخت۶»
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
تصاویر آمریکا ازحمله یمن به ۱۹ نقطه تاسیسات آرامکو
سکته مغزی چه علائمی دارد؟
گزینه‌های ترامپ و بن سلمان برای پاسخ به حملات علیه تأسیسات آرامکو! / تهدید ترامپ برای حمله به ایران
در دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده چه گذشت؟

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی  (۸۹ نظر)