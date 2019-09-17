نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
315بازدید
‍ پ

Trump Says It 'Looks' Like Iran Hit the Saudis, But Military Retaliation Isn't Being Considered Yet

Donald Trump declared Monday it “looks” like Iran was behind the explosive attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. But he stressed that military retaliation was not yet on the table in response to the strike against a key U.S. Mideast ally.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۲۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 17 September 2019

Donald Trump declared Monday it “looks” like Iran was behind the explosive attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. But he stressed that military retaliation was not yet on the table in response to the strike against a key U.S. Mideast ally.

Oil prices soared worldwide amid the damage in Saudi Arabia and fresh Middle East war concerns. But Trump put the brakes on any talk of quick military action — earlier he had said the U.S. was “locked and loaded” — and he said the oil impact would not be significant on the U.S., which is a net energy exporter.

The Saudi government called the attack an “unprecedented act of aggression and sabotage” but stopped short of directly pinning blame on Iran.

Iran denied involvement.

Trump, who has repeatedly stressed avoiding new Middle East wars, seemed intent on preserving room to maneuver in a crisis that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had immediately called Iran’s fault. Pompeo said Saturday, “Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

Trump, too, had talked more harshly at first. But by Monday afternoon he seemed intent on consultations with allies.

“That was an attack on Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“It wasn’t an attack on us, but we would certainly help them,” he said, noting a decades-long alliance linked to U.S. oil dependence that has lessened in recent years. The U.S. has no treaty obligation to defend Saudi Arabia.

Trump said he was sending Pompeo to Saudi Arabia “to discuss what they feel” about the attack and an appropriate response.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the U.S. was considering dispatching additional military resources to the Gulf but that no decisions had been made. The U.S. already has the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier battle group in the area, as well as fighter jets, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft and air defenses.

Trump, alternating between aggressive and nonviolent reactions, said the U.S. could respond “with an attack many, many times larger” but also “I’m not looking at options right now.”

American officials released satellite images of the damage at the heart of the kingdom’s crucial Abqaiq oil processing plant and a key oil field, and two U.S. officials said the attackers used multiple cruise missiles and drone aircraft.

Private experts said the satellite images show the attackers had detailed knowledge of which tanks and machinery to hit within the sprawling Saudi oil processing facility at Abqaiq to cripple production. But “satellite imagery can’t show you where the attack originated from,” said Joe Bermudez, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who examined the images.

“What the photos indicate is that someone planned a sophisticated, coordinated attack that really impacted the production of oil at this facility,” he said.

The U.S. alleges the pattern of destruction suggested Saturday’s attack did not come from neighboring Yemen, as claimed by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels there. A Saudi military alleged “Iranian weapons” had been used.

The Saudis invited United Nations and other international experts to help investigate, suggesting there was no rush to retaliate.

Jon Alterman, the chief Middle East expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Saudi caution reflects the kingdom’s wariness of taking on Iran.

“I don’t think there’s a great independent Saudi capability to respond,” he said. “You don’t want to start a war with Iran that you don’t have an idea how you’re going to end.”

In New York, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, condemned the attack and said that “emerging information indicates that responsibility lies with Iran.”

At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested Iranian involvement, too. In a series of tweets after meeting with Trump and other senior national security officials, Esper said the administration was working with partner nations “to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that is being undermined by Iran.”

Iran rejected the allegations, and a government spokesman said there now is “absolutely no chance” of a hoped-for meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Trump at the U.N. General Assembly next week.

“Currently we don’t see any sign from the Americans which has honesty in it, and if the current state continues there will be absolutely no chance of a meeting between the two presidents,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

Downplaying any talk of imminent U.S. military action, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, told reporters at the White House that Trump’s “locked and loaded” was “a broad term that talks about the realities that” the U.S. is “safer and more secure domestically from energy independence.”

The new violence has led to fears that further action on any side could rapidly escalate a confrontation that’s been raging just below the surface in the wider Persian Gulf in recent months. There already have been mysterious attacks on oil tankers that Washington blames on Tehran, at least one suspected Israeli strike on Shiite forces in Iraq, and the downing of a U.S. military surveillance drone by Iran.

Those tensions have increased ever since Trump pulled the U.S. out of Iran’s 2015 agreement with world powers that curtailed Iranian nuclear activities and the U.S. re-imposed sanctions that sent Iran’s economy into freefall.

The weekend attack halted production of 5.7 million barrels of crude a day, more than half of Saudi Arabia’s global daily exports and more than 5% of the world’s daily crude oil production.

The U.S. and international benchmarks for crude each vaulted more than 14%, comparable to the 14.5% spike in oil on Aug. 6, 1990, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.

U.S. stocks were down but only modestly. Major stock indexes in Europe also fell. Markets in Asia finished mixed.

At a news conference, Saudi military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said, “All the indications and operational evidence, and the weapons that were used in the terrorist attack, whether in Buqayq or Khurais, indicate with initial evidence that these weapons are Iranian weapons.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry, while expressing “grave concern” about the attack, warned against putting the blame on Iran, saying that plans of military retaliation against Iran would be unacceptable.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump saudi arabia attack iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان اردوغان شبنم نعمت زاده علیرضا صالح هپکو اراک انصارالله یمن
آخرین اخبار

واکنش هند به حملات به تاسیسات نفتی سعودی‌ها

گفت‌وگوی بن‌سلمان و وزیر دفاع آمریکا با اتهام به ایران

شگرد جدید دلالان رجیستری

گلایه از مسئولان بابت گران شدن برنج در محرم

یارانه ها امشب واریز می شود

انتقاد پگاه آهنگرانی از اظهارنظر بازیگران درباره همه‌چیز

واکنش وزیر بهداشت به موضوع «فرار مالیاتی» پزشکان

آماری از مدارس جدید تهران در آستانه مهر

بخشنامه‌ای پرماجرا برای طرح روی کیف‌ مدارس

نیمی از شعب بانک‌ها در کشور باید برچیده شوند/ فراخوان جنجالی مرسدس در کره/ ارتباط بانکی ایران و روسیه بدون سوییفت برقرار شد/ مقام مسئول: قیمت بلیت پرواز‌های اربعین گران نشد

ترس عجیب یک دانش آموز هنگام واکسن زدن!

حضور مردمی در اربعین از ١٠٠ کشور

بی‌کفایتی ترامپ عامل بحران با ایران

استناد پوتین به آیه‌ای از قرآن و پیشنهاد کمک به عربستان

شرمن: ترامپ مجوز جنگ با ایران را ندارد

وب گردی

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

واکنش بازارهای جهانی به اتفاقات عربستان

اجاره سالن

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

گزارشگر فوتبال تلویزیون تا اطلاع ثانوی محروم شد / آیا اشتباه علیفر در حالت طبیعی بود؟ / صداوسیما، گزارشگران نورچشمی اما پراشتباهش را هم محروم می‌کند؟
واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه
باخت بزرگ غول‌های خودروساز وطنی به کارگاه‌های کوچک!
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
فوری: علیرضا بیرانوند از فوتبال ایران اعلام خداحافظی کرد!
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد
لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل امام حسین
جزئیات ثبت نام پذیرفته شدگان کنکور ۹۸ اعلام شد
ماجراهای غیرقابل پیش‌بینی در «پایتخت۶»
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!
سخنگوی قوه قضاییه: مسئولین و سلبیریتی ها از «سحر خدایاری» یاد می‌گرفتند/ سرانجام گاف‌های عجیب و غریب کار دست «سرهنگ علیفر» داد: محروم تا اطلاع ثانوی!
تصاویر آمریکا ازحمله یمن به ۱۹ نقطه تاسیسات آرامکو

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۰ نظر)