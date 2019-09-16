نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
448بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong reopens after violent weekend of clashes and protests

Hong Kong’s businesses and underground rail stations re-opened as usual on Monday morning, after a chaotic Sunday that saw police fire water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who blocked roads and threw petrol bombs outside government headquarters.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۰۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۱ 16 September 2019

Hong Kong’s businesses and underground rail stations re-opened as usual on Monday morning, after a chaotic Sunday that saw police fire water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who blocked roads and threw petrol bombs outside government headquarters.

Thousands of anti-government protesters, many clad in black masks, caps and shades to obscure their identity, had raced through the streets, engaged in cat-and-mouse tactics with police, setting street fires and blocking roads in the heart of the former British colony where many key business districts are located.

Authorities moved quickly to douse the fires and police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse them, including in the bustling shopping and tourist district of Causeway Bay.

Police issued a statement early on Monday expressing “severe condemnation” after what began as a mostly peaceful protest had spiralled into violence in some of the Chinese territory’s key business, shopping and tourist districts.

Around 20 “radical protesters” had attacked two police officers on Sunday evening, hurling petrol bombs, bricks, and threatening the safety of the officers, the statement said.

The demonstrations were the latest in over three months of sometimes violent protests, with protesters angered by what they see as creeping interference by Beijing in Hong Kong’s affairs despite promises by Beijing to grant the city wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms denied in mainland China.

The initial trigger for the protests was a contentious extradition bill, now withdrawn, that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

The protests have since broadened into other demands including universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into allegations of excessive force by the police.

At least 18 people were injured, three of them seriously, during Sunday’s violence, according to the Hospital Authority.

Nearly 1400 people have been arrested since the protests started in June, but police gave no update on the number arrested over the weekend.

The protests have weighed on the city’s economy as it faces its first recession in a decade, with tourist arrivals plunging 40 percent in August amid some disruptions at the city’s international airport.

By Sunday evening, the running battles between anti-government protesters and police had spilled into street brawls between rival groups in the districts of Fortress Hill and North Point further east on Hong Kong island, where men in white T-shirts, believed to be pro-Beijing supporters, some wielding hammers, rods and knives, clashed with anti-government activists.

On a street close to North Point, home to a large pro-Beijing community, a Reuters witness saw one man in a white T-shirt sprawled on the ground with head wounds.

Hong Kong media reported that groups of pro-Beijing supporters had attacked journalists.

Police eventually intervened and sealed off some roads to try to restore order, and they were seen taking away several men and women from an office run by a pro-Beijing association.

Democratic lawmaker Ted Hui was arrested for allegedly obstructing the police, according to his Democratic Party’s Facebook page, as he tried to mediate on the streets in North Point.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong protest violence
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی رستاخیز علیرضا فغانی علیرضا علیفر
آخرین اخبار

خیزش گرد و خاک در زابل و کرمان

مهران مدیری و رامبد جوان نمایش خانگی را رها می‌کنند و به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردند؟

فرشیداسماعیلی: به خدا، به قرآن خطا نکردم!

لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل حسین

شکایت استقلال از داور بازی با نفت مسجدسلیمان

برانکو: هنوز از الاهلی اخراج نشده‌ام

ماجرای درآمد میلیاردی از سود فروش «روپوش مدارس»!

تصویری از استقبال مقامات ترک از حسن روحانی

نیروهای مسلح ایران دست برتر را در خلیج فارس دارند

آوار بیماری‌های غیرواگیر بر سر نظام سلامت

واکنش توییتری ترامپ به حملات علیه تاسیسات نفتی عربستان/واکنش عراق به ادعاها درباره مبدأ حمله پهپادی به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/ ارسال 150 کامیون سلاح از سوی آمریکا به سوریه/ فرمان عفو غمومی از سوی بشار اسد

دستگیری ۵ حفار غیرمجاز در بیله‌سوار

شهردار مهریز استعفا کرد

وب گردی

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
گزارشگر فوتبال تلویزیون تا اطلاع ثانوی محروم شد / آیا اشتباه علیفر در حالت طبیعی بود؟ / صداوسیما، گزارشگران نورچشمی اما پراشتباهش را هم محروم می‌کند؟
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
فوری: علیرضا بیرانوند از فوتبال ایران اعلام خداحافظی کرد!
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
سخنگوی قوه قضاییه: مسئولین و سلبیریتی ها از «سحر خدایاری» یاد می‌گرفتند/ سرانجام گاف‌های عجیب و غریب کار دست «سرهنگ علیفر» داد: محروم تا اطلاع ثانوی!
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرات دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۹۰ نظر)

جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی  (۸۹ نظر)