نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
256بازدید
‍ پ

Federal Reserve to Return to Stimulus Pump: Global Economy Week

The Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates again this week and may still not be done delivering monetary stimulus.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۷۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۸ 15 September 2019

The Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates again this week and may still not be done delivering monetary stimulus.

Having already reduced their benchmark in July to 2.0%-2.25%, Chairman Jerome Powell and colleagues will lop off another 25 basis points on Wednesday to support the slowing economy, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Among the key questions that will be asked of Powell is whether he’s preparing for more than the “mid-cycle” adjustment he previously claimed was underway. Economists for now reckon he will act again this year before leaving the target range at 1.5%-1.75% for an extended period.

Also worth watching is how many policy makers will dissent after regional Fed presidents Eric Rosengren and Esther George voted in July in favor of keeping rates on hold, dealing Powell his the first double dissent since he took the Fed’s helm in February 2018.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“Bloomberg Economics expects policy makers to cut rates in steady 25-bp increments until the yield curve is no longer inverted. We believe this means rate cuts in September, October and December -- although officials may hesitate to fully telegraph such intentions just yet, particularly as trade negotiations are underway.”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza WingerClick here for the full note.

Meantime, the Fed will be followed Thursday by the Bank of Japan as it comes under pressure from investors to follow its U.S. and euro-area counterparts in loosening monetary policy anew. Also meeting next week are the central banks of Brazil, South Africa, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K.

Another big focus for investors will be the U.S-China trade war after last week’s scoop from Bloomberg that Trump administration officials had discussed offering China a limited trade agreement that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs.

Here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy.

U.S. and Canada

The Fed officials start meeting on Tuesday before issuing their decision on Wednesday with Powell addressing reporters afterward. As they gather, they’ll have new industrial production data for August, with economists predicting a 0.2% gain.

With talks with China set to restart in October, there will be monitoring of Twitter and local Chinese media for signs relations between the two sides are improving. There’s also housing starts numbers on Wednesday morning and jobless claims on Thursday. Thursday will also see the release of current account data for the second quarter. It will be monitored for signs of a fallout from the U.S.-China trade war. In Canada, the election campaign will enter a second week.

Asia

The Bank of Japan meets on Thursday although pressure from markets to add to its stimulus has weakened as investors take a less gloomy view of the economic outlook and the trade war. That leaves most economists expecting the BOJ to keep policy on hold as it conserves its ammunition. Still, a surprise Fed decision or concerns over the economic hit of a looming sales tax hike could still prompt the central bank to act.

Meantime, Monday includes a rush of data from China will indicate how its already slowing economy is faring amid the trade war. Bloomberg Economics reckons industrial production will remain under pressure after slumping to a 17-year low of 4.8% in July, while there are few signs retail sales picked up in August either. Fixed asset investment is also seen staying sluggish. Pakistan is set to keep interest rates on hold on Monday. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its latest meeting at which it signaled its in no hurry to ease policy again. Indonesia’s central bank is expected to take a pause after two back to back rate cuts.

Europe, Middle East and Africa

The week may feature aftershocks from the European Central Bank’s stimulus package, with euro-zone policy makers due to speak in numbers after some pushed back against President Mario Draghi’s bond-buying program. Governments will also be quizzed as to whether they plan to heed Draghi’s call for help.

The Swiss National Bank will also decide on Thursday whether to follow its bigger neighbor with a cut in its own rate, already the world’s lowest. Norway’s central bank, meanwhile, may buck the global trend with an increase in its benchmark on the same day. The final Bank of England decision before the currently scheduled date of Brexit provides an opportunity for Governor Mark Carney and colleagues to hone expectations if they so desire. Data-wise, Germany’s ZEW index on Tuesday will provide more clues on whether Germany has avoided a technical recession.

Ghana and South Africa may hold off on joining the global monetary-policy easing wave when their central banks meet on Thursday and Friday, after having each cut once this year.

Latin America

In a week with few economic indicators, Brazil’s central bank is set to grab investors’ attention. While policy makers are expected to cut the benchmark Selic interest rate by another half a percentage point to an all-time low on Wednesday, policy makers’ post-meeting statement is expected to offer clues about how much lower borrowing costs can go. On Thursday, Argentina is set to release unemployment data for the second quarter, which may show the job market was already deteriorating even before local markets started to sell off.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump economy federal reserve
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

فرمول تعیین نرخ سود بانکی تغییر می‌کند؟

تصادف ساختگی برای کلاهبرداری ۵۰۰ میلیونی از بیمه

جانبازی که زندگی بخشید

آخرین وضعیت مخازن سدهای تهران

شمار دانش‌اموزانی که امسال به کلاس اول می‌روند

تمدید اختیارات بانک مرکزی در مدیریت بازار ارز/ رنو و پژو دیگر جایی در ایران ندارند/ نفت ۸۰ دلاری را فراموش کنید/ خودروسازانی که گران‌تر از بازار می‌فروشند

ترمز به موقع قطار رشت به قزوین + فیلم

بررسی رانش زمین در روستاهای در معرض خطر

دستگیری ۷۵ قاچاقچی و کشف لوازم خانگی قاچاق

تهدید نظامی در انتهای فهرست دشمن است

کشته شدن چهار سرباز پاکستانی در مرز افغانستان

گفت‌وگوی مقامات کاخ‌سفید برای کاهش تحریم‌های ایران

طوفان هومبرتو، باهاما را درنوردید

واکنش ترامپ به کشتن سرباز آمریکایی به دست طالبان

پمپئو: ایران مسئول حمله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
اولین عکس منتشرشده از سحرخدایاری در کنار پدرش
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها
خوردن موز در وعده صبحانه، ممنوع!
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)