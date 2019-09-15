نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
268بازدید
‍ پ

African leaders pay tribute to late Zimbabwe's Mugabe at state funeral in Harare

Foreign dignitaries including former and current African leaders on Saturday paid tribute to the late former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe at a state funeral in Harare.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۷۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۳ 15 September 2019

Foreign dignitaries including former and current African leaders on Saturday paid tribute to the late former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe at a state funeral in Harare.

Mugabe died in Singapore last week at the age of 95. Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for nearly four decades until he resigned in 2017, will be buried later at the National Heroes Acre in Harare after completion of a special mausoleum that is being built for him at the top of the shrine.

In his eulogy, Equatorial Guinea President Teodore Obiang Nguema said the whole of Africa was mourning the loss of a great fighter and a worthy combatant of Africa's causes.

The whole of the African continent in general and particularly the people of Zimbabwe have lost a contemporary leader of this millennium. A true defender of human dignity all over the world and a strong defender of the sovereign rights of the people of Zimbabwe, he said.

Obiang was the last African leader to visit Mugabe four days before he passed on in Singapore.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Mugabe will be remembered as a pan-Africanist who selflessly dedicated his life to the emancipation of Zimbabwe and Africa.

"He was a visionary leader and relentless champion of African dignity. Mugabe has left an indelible mark in the history of Zimbabwe and African continent at large through his political astuteness and zeal for the economic and political liberation of Africa," Kenyatta said.

He said keeping Mugabe's dream of a truly free and prosperous Africa will be the most befitting tribute that Africa can pay to the departed African statesman.

Mugabe, Kenyatta said, was steadfast regarding Africa's quest to address challenges facing the continent and he saluted his unwavering insistence that African problems demand African solutions.

He observed that Mugabe always championed African interests first and challenged African leaders to continue doing the same as a befitting tribute to Mugabe.

Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings said Mugabe was not only a teacher but an impressive moral campus.

"Our enduring affection for Mugabe is equally rooted in the strong bonds of brotherhood that derived from his growing up, studying and teaching and by marrying a Ghanaian girl," Rawlings said, referring to Mugabe's first wife Sally who was from Ghana. Sally died in Harare in 1992 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Samia Suluhu, the vice president of Tanzania also paid tribute to Mugabe and described him as an icon and luminary leader.

"Today as we celebrated the life of Africa's fallen giant who gave us pride and confidence, what remains with us is to continue where he ended, his spirit, determination and sense of humor will inspire us forever," she said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Mugabe stood by South Africa during the years it was fighting apartheid.

"Mugabe was a friend of the African National Congress. He stood by us during our darkest hour. Under his leadership, Zimbabwe gave us moral and material support when our people were suffering under the yoke of apartheid," he said.

He was a committed pan-Africanist, unwavering in his belief and destiny and fortunes of Africa, Ramaphosa said.

Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma said Mugabe was a great freedom fighter who made great contribution to the total liberation of Africa.

Gu Shengzu, a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and also vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said China will fondly remember Mugabe's great contribution to the all-round development of China-Zimbabwe and China-Africa ties.

The vice president of Cuba Ines Maria Chapman said Mugabe was a historical leader of Africa who worked tirelessly for the development of close ties between Zimbabwe and Cuba.

"Mugabe was a very good friend of Cuba and a good friend of our historical leader Fidel Castro," she said.

She said under Mugabe's leadership, cooperation between Zimbabwe and Cuba grew from strength to strength, particularly in the education and medical fields where exchange programs are continuing for knowledge and expertise sharing among peoples of the two nations.

She also noted that under Mugabe's leadership, Zimbabwe continued to offer support and solidarity to Cuba in its struggle against the economic and financial blockage by the United States.

Russian ambassador to Zimbabwe also spoke at the funeral and pledged Russia's continued support to the government of President Mnangagwa in its quest to rebuild the economy under Western sanctions.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
zimbabwe mugabe funeral
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

فرمول تعیین نرخ سود بانکی تغییر می‌کند؟

تصادف ساختگی برای کلاهبرداری ۵۰۰ میلیونی از بیمه

جانبازی که زندگی بخشید

آخرین وضعیت مخازن سدهای تهران

شمار دانش‌اموزانی که امسال به کلاس اول می‌روند

تمدید اختیارات بانک مرکزی در مدیریت بازار ارز/ رنو و پژو دیگر جایی در ایران ندارند/ نفت ۸۰ دلاری را فراموش کنید/ خودروسازانی که گران‌تر از بازار می‌فروشند

ترمز به موقع قطار رشت به قزوین + فیلم

بررسی رانش زمین در روستاهای در معرض خطر

دستگیری ۷۵ قاچاقچی و کشف لوازم خانگی قاچاق

تهدید نظامی در انتهای فهرست دشمن است

کشته شدن چهار سرباز پاکستانی در مرز افغانستان

گفت‌وگوی مقامات کاخ‌سفید برای کاهش تحریم‌های ایران

طوفان هومبرتو، باهاما را درنوردید

واکنش ترامپ به کشتن سرباز آمریکایی به دست طالبان

پمپئو: ایران مسئول حمله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
اولین عکس منتشرشده از سحرخدایاری در کنار پدرش
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها
خوردن موز در وعده صبحانه، ممنوع!
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)