Iranian officials react to John Bolton’s ouster

Tabnak – In a surprise move, American President Donald Trump announced yesterday that he had ousted National Security Advisor John Bolton, a hardline politician with known aggressive intentions against Iran. Iranian officials have shown a rather cautious reaction to the move.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif refused to comment on the US President Donald Trump’s move to fire National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying he will not comment on the US’ domestic issues.

In response to an American reporter’s request for a comment on the departure of Bolton, Zarif said, “We will not make any comments on the internal affairs of the United States.”

The Iranian top diplomat has always blamed Bolton for the US hawkish policies toward Iran and referred to him as a member of the B-Team.

The B-Team in Zarif’s comments refers to a group of four anti-Iran hawks, including Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, and crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Unlike Zarif, Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi described the former US National Security Adviser as a “warlike” person and said his ouster signifies that the US administration has come to the conclusion that the era of warmongering is over.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday, Vaezi said, “The move shows that the hardline administration of the US has come to realize that the era of warmongering is over and that if it is to interact with the world, its path is logic.”

“Since long ago, Bolton has been a very aggressive and warlike person and has not achieved any of his goals since taking office,” he added.

US President Donald Trump, who said he had disagreed “strongly” with Bolton on policy, announced on Tuesday via Twitter: “I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

A replacement -- the White House’s fourth national security chief in less than three years -- would be named next week, Trump said. Bolton, who had been scheduled to give a press conference at the White House on an unrelated matter, denied being fired and insisted that he had resigned.

The developments came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic. The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the Trump administration has been trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.