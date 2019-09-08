نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
224بازدید
‍ پ

US Defence Secretary Mark Espser urges Beijing to show restraint in Hong Kong

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Beijing should not intervene forcibly in Hong Kong and warned European countries against becoming too dependent on Chinese investment.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۵۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۲ 08 September 2019

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Beijing should not intervene forcibly in Hong Kong and warned European countries against becoming too dependent on Chinese investment.

“We would obviously urge restraint and not to act, and to sit down and talk with the protesters and resolve the differences,” Esper [1] said at a press conference in Paris with his French counterpart Florence Parly.

“As countries increase their dependence on Chinese investment and trade they become more susceptible to coercion and retribution when they act outside Beijing’s wishes,” he said.

“It is essential that all countries make well-informed decisions about their relationship with the Chinese.”

Esper and Parly downplayed their recent differences over France’s refusal to join a naval force [2] put together by the US to protect shipping in the Gulf following a series of attacks on oil tankers. Britain joined the US force while other European countries such as Germany said they would work with the French on a mission that was more geared toward surveillance.

Parly said the separate European initiative was “totally coordinated and in full transparency with our American friends. The idea is to rally the highest number of countries. There is no competition”.

Esper said the US force was “about deterring bad behaviour in the Gulf and assuring freedom of navigation”.

“Our preference is that all countries join this broader umbrella but the key thing is that all countries work together to defend these common values and rights, and defend them whether it is from Iran trying to violate them, or if is from China in the South China Sea,” he said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china usa hong kong
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هفده شهریور سامانه سماح گام سوم برجام ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو اینستکس شب هشتم محرم علیرضا فغانی کیاسر
آخرین اخبار

۷ توصیه برای کاهش مصرف پلاستیک در محرم

ادامه خریدهای برانکو در الاهلی؛ جذب هافبک گران‌قیمت برزیلی

خاتمی: اسلام با شاغل بودن زنان مخالف نیست اما ...

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۹ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۸۷ نظر)

جای خالی پلیسِ مورد انتظار در صحنه جرم!  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا دستور تأسیس نیروی هوایی حشدالشعبی صادر شده است؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق  (۸۴ نظر)