نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
482بازدید
‍ پ

Huawei accuses US of cyber-attacks and threats to staff

Huawei has accused the US government of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۸۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۳ 04 September 2019

Huawei has accused the US government of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Chinese tech giant said the US had launched cyber-attacks to infiltrate its networks and was threatening its employees.

The firm, which was put on a US trade blacklist this year, did not offer evidence for the allegations.

Huawei has become a centrepiece of the trade dispute between the US and China.

In its press release, Huawei alleged the US had been unlawfully detaining its staff, launching cyber-attacks to infiltrate its internal information systems and that FBI agents were being sent to the homes of its employees to pressure them to collect information on the company.

"We strongly condemn the malign, concerted effort by the US government to discredit Huawei and curb its leadership position in the industry," the firm said.

There has been no response yet from US officials.

The Huawei statement was made in response to a Wall Street Journal report that said it had been investigated by the US Department of Justice on the alleged theft of smartphone camera patents. The Chinese tech giant said in its statement the allegations were false.

The firm has come to symbolize a growing power struggle between the US and China. The world's two largest economies have been fighting a trade war over the past year.

The US argues Huawei poses a national security risk and put the company on a trade blacklist in May.

Washington has also lobbied its allies to shun Huawei products for fear they could be used by Beijing for surveillance.

Huawei has repeatedly rejected this and says it is independent from the Chinese government.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
huawei usa cyber attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعید ملایی محسن حاجی میرزایی عمار صالحی علی اصغر مونسان سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح ماهواره ناهید هفته امر به معروف و نهی از منکر حوزه های انتخابیه لرستان
آخرین اخبار

دیدار ناگهانی دو هوو هنگام شکایت از همسر مشترک

آیا گریه بر امام حسین (ع) حق‌الناس را برطرف می‌کند؟

تاثیر ازدواج زودهنگام بر سلامت جنسی کودکان

تیراندازی به عزداران حسینی در خرم آباد

جزئیات کاهش قیمت مسکن در مناطق مختلف تهران

نوع مدرسه رفتن یک پسر بچه وایرال شد

وعده مقام مسئول برای کاهش قیمت بلیت پرواز‌های داخلی/ کمبود تایر پراید و وانت نیسان در بازار/ حمایت توکیو و پاریس از اتحاد رنو-نیسان/ دلار در میانه کانال ۱۱ هزار تومان/ وزیر صنعت: زمان معینی برای حذف پراید وجود ندارد

دستگیری سارقان ۶۶ هزار دلاری منزل فوتسالیست

جریمه ۲.۵ میلیاردی به جرم برداشت غیرمجاز از معدن

واکنش اتحادیه جهانی کشتی به غیبت یزدانی و هادی

قیمت کالاها ربطی به نرخ ارز آزاد ندارد

صدور دستور پیگیری اعتراض داوطلبان کنکور

وقوع زلزله ۴.۴ ریشتری درسیستان و بلوچستان

سرطان اصلی‌ترین عامل مرگ‌ومیر در کشورهای ثروتمند

مجلس عوام انگلیس نخست‌ وزیر را شکست داد

وب گردی

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود آهنگ جدید

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

آغاز درگیری حزب الله و اسرائیل در جنوب لبنان/ انهدام یک خودروی نظامی اسرائیل+ فیلم
مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است
اولین تصاویر از باستی هیلز لو رفته در مشهد
اعتراض به سخنرانی یک منصوب رهبری برای سخنرانی منصوب دیگر ایشان!/ روشن ‌کردن آتش دوقطبی میان منصوبان رهبری/ برخی حکم رهبری را برای دوستان‌شان می‌پسندند، برای دیگران نه!
جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰
زن خطرناک عامل آشوب بازار تهران
حسینی جای علی عسگری به اتاق ریاست سازمان صداوسیما می‌رود؟
علامت پیروزی آقازاده متهم به فساد در دادگاه
تصاویر جالب داوری یک زن ایرانی در فوتسال مردان جهان
درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است
اسیدپاشی به دختر و پسر تهرانی سرقرار
وصیت مهدی شادمانی عملی شد
گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!
در باغ وحش «حسن رعیت» خبری از «۱۷ ببر» نیست/سعید ملایی: پناهنده نشده‌ام/کنایه ظریف به انقلابیون «زیرکولرنشین»!
کاهش ۴۰ درصدی قیمت خودرو در بازار/ سقف سهامداری افراد در بانک‌ها تغییر می کند/ عضو شورای فقهی بانک مرکزی: بانکداری ما پوسته بدون ربا دارد، اما محتوای آن ربوی است

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۱۳ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۱۷۶ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار آیت‌الله یزدی و آیت‌الله آملی لاریجانی در شورای نگهبان/وزارت ورزش: تلاش می‌کنیم برای زنان بلیت فروشی عادی داشته باشیم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)