نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
366بازدید
‍ پ

US to withdraw troops, Taliban to commit of no militancy in Afghanistan as peace negotiations brew

he United States would withdraw almost 5,000 troops from Afghanistan and close five bases within 135 days under a draft peace accord agreed with the Taliban, the chief US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۶۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۴ 03 September 2019

he United States would withdraw almost 5,000 troops from Afghanistan and close five bases within 135 days under a draft peace accord agreed with the Taliban, the chief US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad said on Monday.

The deal, reached after months of negotiations with representatives from the insurgent movement, must still be approved by US President Donald Trump before it can be signed, Khalilzad said in an interview with Tolo News television.

"In principle, we have got there," he said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been briefed on a draft of the accord and will look at details of the deal before giving an opinion, his spokesman said on Monday.

In exchange for the phased withdrawal, the Taliban would commit not to allow Afghanistan to be used by militants to plot attacks on the United States and its allies.

It includes provision for so-called "intra-Afghan" talks to reach a broader political settlement and end the fighting between the Taliban and the Western-backed government in Kabul.

However details of any future negotiations remain unclear, with the Taliban so far refusing to deal directly with the government, which it considers an illegitimate "puppet" regime.

Ghani met Khalilzad and will "study and assess" details of the draft, spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told reporters earlier on Monday.

"But for us, a meaningful peace or a path to a meaningful peace is the end of violence and direct negotiation with the Taliban," he said.

Many Afghan government officials have resented the exclusion of the government from the US-Taliban talks. There was some uncertainty about whether Ghani had been given a copy of the agreement, or simply shown it.

Khalilzad, who has completed nine rounds of talks with Taliban representatives, is scheduled to hold meetings with a number of Afghan leaders in Kabul this week to build a consensus before the deal is signed.

The peace talks have taken place against a backdrop of relentless violence, with the Taliban mounting two large-scale attacks on the major northern cities of Kunduz and Pul-e Khumri over the weekend.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
afghanistan talks usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعید ملایی سید محمد حسینی عمار صالحی اعتراضات هنگ کنگ سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح ماهواره ناهید هفته امر به معروف و نهی از منکر حوزه های انتخابیه گلستان
آخرین اخبار

ایرانیان ۴ برابر متوسط جهانی نوشابه مصرف می‌کنند

علت ریزش مو عمدتا ژنتیکی است

جلسه رای اعتماد به وزیر پیشنهادی «آموزش و پرورش» آغاز شد

جلسه رای اعتماد به وزیر پیشنهادی «میراث فرهنگی، صنایع دستی وگردشگری» آغاز شد

مصرف آب شرب در تهران و کشور رکورد شکست

کاهش سقف سهام اشخاص در بانک‌ها

واگذاری دوربین‌های پرتابل دستی به پلیس راه کشور

۲۰۰ هزار سرباز گواهینامه مهارت دریافت می‌کنند

خودسوزی یک زن مقابل یکی از واحدهای قضایی تهران

سمت عجیب یک کارمند در اداره دولتی ایرانشهر

ادعای جدید ترامپ؛ ۱۳ درصد از شرکت‌ها چین را ترک می‌کنند/ وزیر امور خارجه روسیه: تحریم ایران، دلار را تضعیف کرد/ آیا اخبار سیاسی واقعا بر قیمت دلار اثر ندارد؟

کدام کشورها بیشترین ساعت کاری را دارند؟

هیأت‌های مذهبی بعد از نیمه شب ایجاد مزاحمت نکنند

رصد بازار سیاه دارو وظیفه وزارت بهداشت نیست

ذخایر اورانیوم غنی‌شده از مرز ۲۵ کیلو گذشت

وب گردی

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود آهنگ جدید

درمان سرماخوردگی در بارداری بدون دارو

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نوحه ها و سروده‌های عاشورایی
واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران
آغاز درگیری حزب الله و اسرائیل در جنوب لبنان/ انهدام یک خودروی نظامی اسرائیل+ فیلم
انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی
مهدی شادمانی درگذشت
اولین تصاویر از باستی هیلز لو رفته در مشهد
فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد
آذری جهرمی: ماهواره ناهید اینجاست/ اگر آمریکایی‌ها تصویر با کیفیت دارند، محل دقیق اصابت راکت ما به پهپادشان را نشان دهند!
نواده تیمور لنگ الان چه می کند؟
زن خطرناک عامل آشوب بازار تهران
کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران
حسینی جای علی عسگری به اتاق ریاست سازمان صداوسیما می‌رود؟
درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است
تصاویر جالب داوری یک زن ایرانی در فوتسال مردان جهان
علامت پیروزی آقازاده متهم به فساد در دادگاه

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۳۰۳ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۴۴ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۴۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)