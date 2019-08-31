مزایده فروش موفق‌ترین استارت آپ گردشگری
      
Mogherini: EU will keep working to preserve Iran nuclear deal

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Friday reaffirmed the EU stance on the full implementation of the existing Iran nuclear deal.
31 August 2019

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Friday reaffirmed the EU stance on the full implementation of the existing Iran nuclear deal.

Mogherini made the remarks at a press conference in Helsinki after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The EU foreign ministers reviewed the ongoing dialogue with Iran, following Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appeared in France on eve of the G7 summit that took place there last weekend.

Any development that goes into the direction of talks, contacts that open up diplomacy is of course welcomed by the European Union, said Mogherini, adding that "obviously what happened in Biarritz (where G7 summit was held) a few days ago goes to that direction."

She emphasized, though, that "if this new momentum is real, it can build on the work we have done."

On Friday, the so called "E-3 countries", namely France, Britain and Germany, held a separate meeting on the sidelines of the 28-nation foreign ministers meeting, with Mogherini attending.

"We agreed on continuing our common work to preserve the nuclear deal," Mogherini said. She also mentioned ongoing contacts with Russia and China on the issue.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China, plus Germany reached the nuclear deal on July 14, 2015.

However, Trump pulled Washington out of the deal last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. In response, Iran recently dropped parts of its obligations under the deal and has threatened to do more if tensions continue.

