Wang Yi Holds Talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran

On August 26, 2019, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran in Beijing.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 28 August 2019

Wang Yi expressed, the world today is far from being peaceful and sees rampant unilateralism and rising power politics. It is necessary for China and Iran, as comprehensive strategic partners, to enhance strategic communication. China is willing to work with other countries to safeguard multilateralism, champion basic norms governing international relations, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries.

Wang Yi said, on the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese side supports all efforts conducive to maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and understands the legitimate claims made by the Iranian side.

The Chinese side believed that the Iranian side should receive reasonable returns as Iran continued to implement the JCPOA. China, as a responsible country, is willing to continue to implement the JCPOA, fulfill its due international obligations and play a constructive role in easing the tensions in the Gulf region.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Iran-China relations are based on the friendship between the two countries and the two peoples for centuries, and the principled positions that the two sides adhere to, including adherence to multilateralism, observance of international rules, mutual respect and non-interference in other's internal affairs. At present, international ignorance and contempt for international law are on the rise, posing a threat to international security and peace. The Iranian side resolutely opposes any interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The Iranian side is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Chinese side in various fields including politics, economy, science and technology, culture and the joint building of the Belt and Road Initiative, in a bid to promote bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership for constant development. Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed on his communication with relevant parties on safeguarding the JCPOA during his visit to Europe, and reiterated that the Iranian side would continue to remain committed to resolving relevant problems through dialogue and negotiation.

