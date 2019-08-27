نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
924بازدید
‍ پ

Japan seeks to help ease Mideast tensions: FM

کد خبر: ۹۲۰۵۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۳۲ 27 August 2019

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono says his country is concerned about ongoing tensions in the Middle East and is ready to make diplomatic efforts to help settle the issues.

“We are worried about tensions in the Middle East, and we hope to make some diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions,” Kono said before sitting down for talks with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The top Japanese diplomat added that he wanted to “have a direct and frank conversation” with his Iranian counterpart on ways to reduce the tensions.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said he looked forward to discussions with Kono as Tehran and Tokyo have special interests in the security of the energy market and stability in the Persian Gulf.

“It is necessary for us to engage. Also, Tehran and Japan share common views on nuclear non-proliferation and we need to have consultations about this to maintain nuclear non-proliferation,” he added.

Zarif highlighted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s trip in June to Tehran, saying the visit was “important” “for bilateral relations as well as the full consultations between the two countries.”

Pointing to historical and friendly ties between Tehran and Tokyo, He added, “We are celebrating the 90th anniversary of our bilateral relations.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran in June, Abe said his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, highlighting the significance of peace and tranquility in the Middle East.

“Japan seeks to play a maximum role to prevent tensions, and this has been the focus of my trip to Iran,” he added.

He made the trip to Tehran on a first visit by a Japanese premier to Iran in more than 40 years, with a plan to help ease tensions between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Tension between Iran and the United States has risen since US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany in 2015, and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Zarif arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday at the head of a delegation on the second leg of his three-nation Asian tour. He visited China on Monday and would travel to Malaysia on Wednesday.

His Asian tour comes fresh on the heels of a visit to the French city of Biarritz, where a meeting of the world’s seven top economic powers, known as G7, was held over the weekend.

China and Japan have been traditional buyers of Iranian oil.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran japan zarif
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فرشاد مقیمی علی اصغر مونسان محمد حسن انصاری فرد گروه هفت امانوئل مکرون محسن حاجی میرزایی شهید باهنر شهید رجایی حوزه های انتخابیه کردستان
آخرین اخبار

اعتراضات کارگران هپکو

موسیقی متن سریال تابو ؛ مکس ریشتر

پیام تل‌آویو به حزب‌الله از طریق واسطه‌

ثبت نام کمتر از ۳ هزار پزشک در سامانه کارتخوان بانکی

صالحی: به پیشبرد اهداف هسته‌ای ادامه‌ می‌دهیم

توافق‌مخالفان‌جانسون‌برای‌جلوگیری‌از‌برگزیت‌بدون‌توافق

تذکر ۱۰۰ نماینده به رئیس جمهور برای دیدار با ترامپ

هزینه جشنواره جهانی فجر چقدر شد؟

دعوت از خیرین برای پیوستن به پویش «یارمهربان»

سودای تو ؛ محمدرضا شجریان

سرنوشت برگزیت چه خواهد شد؟

جزئیات قیمت انواع کالاهای اساسی

چین خرید نفت از ایران را افزایش داد

قیمت دلار و یورو سه شنبه ۵ شهریورماه ۹۸/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کف کانال ۱۱ هزار تومانی/ یورو ۴۰۰ تومان ارزان شد

محاکمه ۱۱ تن در بحرین به اتهام ارتباط با ایران

وب گردی

بانس ریت چیست؟

قیمت دلار چند تومان خواهد شد؟

یارانه چه کسانی حذف شد؟

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

جزئیاتی از بسته پیشنهادی فرانسه برای ایران و آمریکا/ پاسخ کوبنده عراق به اسرائیل/ واکنش پنتاگون به گزارش حمله اسرائیل به پایگاه نظامی در عراق/ درخواست عربستان، امارات و اسرائیل از آمریکا
استراتژی پهپادی رژیم اسرائیل برای مقابله با نفوذ منطقه‌ای ایران
هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند
هنگ کردن وزیر کشور همسایه در کنار وزیر ایرانی
ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!
ویلایی استثنایی در کلاردشت که می‌تواند ثبت جهانی شود!
علت نامگذاری هفته دولت چیست؟
روش زنده ماندن در آسانسور در حال سقوط!
پناهندگی خبرنگار منتشر کننده لیست موسوم به دوتابعیتی‌ها/با وساطت کدام روحانی، احمدی‌نژاد به خانه‌نشینی پایان داد؟/اکثر رتبه‌های برتر کنکور شرایط اقتصادی برتری داشتند/روایت خبرنگار آمریکایی از ماجرای هاله نور احمدی‌نژاد
فرود هواپیمای حامل ظریف در محل برگزاری اجلاس گروه هفت/ آغاز مذاکرات ظریف و لودریان/ موسوی: با هیات آمریکایی مذاکره ای صورت نمی گیرد
نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره گیر افتادن در دام پرستو!
اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!
آیا جواد خیابانی مهاجرت کرده است؟
وزیر اطلاعات: نفوذی‌ها داغ‌ترین شعارهای حکومتی را سر می‌دهند/بازیگر زن معروف، ممنوع‌الخروج شد/سردیس قیصر امین‌پور به سرقت رفت
خودسوزی مرگبار یک فرزند شهید و تجویز نوشدارو توسط مسئولان!

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۱۸۶ نظر)

جزئیاتی تازه از اتهام نماینده بازداشت شده: خرید چند هزار خودرو از طریق یک واسطه  (۱۸۴ نظر)

علیزاده خطاب به مزدک میرزایی: ایران اینترنشنال تلویزیون نیست، غسالخانه است/سنگین‌ترین وثیقه‌های ایران را دادگاه‌ها برای چه کسانی تعیین کرده است؟/کدام بازیگران درآمد میلیاردی دارند و چرا؟/توییت کدخدایی درباره اختلاف فقهای عضو شورای نگهبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پناهندگی خبرنگار منتشر کننده لیست موسوم به دوتابعیتی‌ها/با وساطت کدام روحانی، احمدی‌نژاد به خانه‌نشینی پایان داد؟/اکثر رتبه‌های برتر کنکور شرایط اقتصادی برتری داشتند/روایت خبرنگار آمریکایی از ماجرای هاله نور احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۴۷ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پاسخ فرزند شهید تندگویان به ادعای دختر صدام/ با این اوضاع «مسکن» درب وزارتخانه‌تان را گل بگیرید! /پیشنهاد جالب به مردم از تریبون نماز جمعه/یک گزارشگر تلویزیونی دیگر مهاجرت کرد؟ /نوع جدید اعتراض به کمبود پارکینگ در تهران  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به شورای دو ساله ۱۵ داد؛ شما چه نمره‌ای می‌دهید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۱۷ نظر)

۳۰۰ مسئولی که برای آزادی قاچاقچی حرفه‌ای تماس گرفتند، معرفی کنید!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لایحه دولت: «پارسه» پول خرد مردم ایران می شود/ شگرد سایپا برای گران‌فروشی سراتو/ افزایش غیر قانونی بلیت هواپیما در قشم ایر و زاگرس/ روزهای کم نوسان دلار و سکه  (۱۰۵ نظر)

جزئیاتی از بسته پیشنهادی فرانسه برای ایران و آمریکا/ پاسخ کوبنده عراق به اسرائیل/ واکنش پنتاگون به گزارش حمله اسرائیل به پایگاه نظامی در عراق/ درخواست عربستان، امارات و اسرائیل از آمریکا  (۹۹ نظر)