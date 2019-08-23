نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
285بازدید
‍ پ

Syria retakes cluster of towns in last terrorist bastion

کد خبر: ۹۱۹۶۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۱۱ 23 August 2019

The Syrian army has seized control of a pocket of territory in the northwestern province of Hama from militants who had held it since the early years of the war.

Troops have pushed deep into a cluster of towns and their environs in the Hama countryside since Friday morning, encircling militants and a Turkish military post there, Syria’s official news agency SANA and a war monitor said.

Army units managed to establish control over the towns of Latamina, Latmin, M’aerkaba, Kafar Zita, and Lahaya in Hama’s northern countryside after establishing control over the strategic town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib province, SANA said.

Government troops, meanwhile, started an operation Friday to cleanse Khan Shaykhun of remaining terrorists and dismantle mines and explosives in the region.

Large parts of Idlib Province, occupied by foreign-backed terrorists since 2014, and parts of Hama constitute the last major militant stronghold in Syria.

On Thursday, SANA reported that the army had opened a humanitarian corridor in both provinces for the safe exit of civilians fleeing violence by foreign-backed militants.

The new corridor would allow civilians to leave the southern part of Idlib and the northern part of Hama, where troops have advanced against militants with aerial cover, an unnamed official told the news agency.

Those civilians who pass through the corridor to reach the army lines will be provided with shelter, food, and healthcare, and other necessities, the official added.

Syria has managed to take back control of many territories from the Daesh and other terrorist groups which have been wreaking havoc in the country since 2011. The foreign-backed war has displaced millions of people inside the Arab country.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria terrorist Hama
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
اردوگاه شهید باهنر محمد عزیزی فریدون احمدی ناصر احمدی سامانه باور ۳۷۳ علی فرجی ائتلاف دریایی آمریکا لیگ نوزدهم حوزه های انتخابیه سیستان و بلوچستان
آخرین اخبار

رقابت دلفین ها با جت اسکی

آمار‌های نگران کننده از غریق در سواحل مازندران

انتقاد آل‌هاشم از بی‌توجهی به آتش‌سوزی ارسباران‌

ترامپ: جلوی چین را می‌گیریم!

هشدار نوری مالکی به رژیم صهیونیستی

عارف: جوانگرایی در دولت روحانی محقق نشد

رایزنی برجامی ظریف با مکرون در پاریس

آتش "ارسباران" خاموش شد

مردم از حضور چهره‌های تکراری در مجلس خسته شده‌اند/ ترکیب مجلس آینده تغییرات اساسی خواهد داشت/ فعلا جمنا تصمیم‌گیر است؛ ساز وکار انتخاباتی اصولگرایان هنوز مشخص نشده

تمامی مسکن‌های مهر واگذار می‌شوند

خودکشی یک مرد جوان در پل طبیعت

سوئد در حال بررسی پیوستن به اینستکس است

عرضه مستقیم گوشت قرمز توسط تولیدکنندگان

رشد بازارهای آسیایی قبل از سخنرانی رییس فدرال‌رزرو

میزان سوختگیری با کارت سوخت جایگاهداران نصف شد

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

تعیین هدف در گوگل آنالیتیکس

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

علائم و عوارض مصرف گل در جوانان
خواهش جالب صاحب خودرو از رانندگان
علی اصغر مونسان کیست؟
آخرین وضعیت معاون محبوس احمدی‌نژاد/آمار ترک تحصیل کردگان ایران چقدر است؟ /۳۰۰ مسئول برای آزادی یک قاچاقچی حرفه‌ای تماس گرفتند! /کاهش قیمت خودرو در پی بازداشت مدیران خودروساز
علیزاده خطاب به مزدک میرزایی: ایران اینترنشنال تلویزیون نیست، غسالخانه است/سنگین‌ترین وثیقه‌های ایران را دادگاه‌ها برای چه کسانی تعیین کرده است؟/کدام بازیگران درآمد میلیاردی دارند و چرا؟/توییت کدخدایی درباره اختلاف فقهای عضو شورای نگهبان
ساز جدایی اصلاح طلبان از شورای عالی سیاستگذاری/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی بابایی درباره مجلس/ ستاره اسکندری یک سریال را از کنداکتور شبکه سه خارج کرد!/کنایه سنگین ظریف به سعود الفیصل
جزئیاتی تازه از اتهام نماینده بازداشت شده: خرید چند هزار خودرو از طریق یک واسطه
واکنش منوچهر منطقی به هزینه هنگفت طراحی صندوق ۲۰۶/ سهام دولت در ۱۵ شرکت دولتی تا پایان سال عرضه می‌شود/ کاهش قیمت طلا در پی گرانی دلار
جانور عجیب الخلقه در ایستگاه مترو
انتقاد تند از نتایج کنکور امسال
«ناصر احمدی» گوینده خبر درگذشت
بروز اختلاف در دولت ترامپ پس از سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکا توسط ایران/قدردانی آمریکا از پیوستن بحرین به ائتلاف دریایی خلیج فارس/واکنش دمشق به حرکت نظامیان ترکیه به سمت خان شیخون
آقای مصلحی باید درباره «ماجرای ترور شهدای هسته‌ای» پاسخ بدهد!/ با چه مجوزی آبروی دستگاه امنیتی را به حراج گذاشتید؟!
خواننده پیشکسوت در بیمارستان بستری شد
واکنش پنتاگون به بیانیه الحشدالشعبی درباره انفجار‌های عراق/ پیشنهاد‌های جدید مکرون به ایران/حمله موشکی یمن به اتاق عملیات مشترک ائتلاف سعودی/آغاز اولین اقدامات ترکیه برای ایجاد منطقه امن در شمال سوریه

جزئیاتی تازه از اتهام نماینده بازداشت شده: خرید چند هزار خودرو از طریق یک واسطه  (۱۶۸ نظر)

روایت عباس عبدی از یک اتفاق عجیب در صداوسیما/حمایت تمام قد فعال یک اصلاح‌طلب از آیت الله مصباح یزدی/گلایه‌های صریح نماینده اصلاح‌طلب از روحانی، نقش ناطق نوری در شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۳۷ نظر)

نرخ دیه سال ۹۸ +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمله تند میرسلیم به اصلاح‌طلبان: اشتباهات را بپذیرید و مانع اضمحلال خود شوید/ اعلام برنامه‌های اصولگرایان برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم/ مؤتلفه در چهارچوب ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب وارد انتخابات می‌شود/ مردم از دولت و مجلس فعلی ناراضی‌اند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

علیزاده خطاب به مزدک میرزایی: ایران اینترنشنال تلویزیون نیست، غسالخانه است/سنگین‌ترین وثیقه‌های ایران را دادگاه‌ها برای چه کسانی تعیین کرده است؟/کدام بازیگران درآمد میلیاردی دارند و چرا؟/توییت کدخدایی درباره اختلاف فقهای عضو شورای نگهبان  (۱۲۷ نظر)

هزینه طراحی سمند خیلی بیشتر از ۱۲۰ میلیارد تومان بود/ راه اندازی کارخانه ایران خودرو در سنگال و ونزوئلا با فشار نمایندگان مجلس/ یک خودرو از خط تولید سنگال بیرون نیامد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

نامه توکلی به اژه‌ای درباره تخلفات پرونده هفت‌سنگان قزوین/نحوه ورود کارگزاران به انتخابات مجلس/اصلاح طلبان ناگزیرند سیاست ورزی کنند/معاون رئیس جمهور: فرار مغز‌ها نداریم!  (۱۱۵ نظر)

نمره مردودی یک شهرداری دیگر با سگ کشی؛ این بار تهران!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

گاف دادگاه آمریکایی در حکم توقیف نفتکش ایرانی/روایت یک اصلاح طلب از دلایل حمله به آیت الله آملی لاریجانی/زاهدی: شاید برخی اصلاح طلبان در لیست اصولگرایان قرار گیرند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آخرین وضعیت معاون محبوس احمدی‌نژاد/آمار ترک تحصیل کردگان ایران چقدر است؟ /۳۰۰ مسئول برای آزادی یک قاچاقچی حرفه‌ای تماس گرفتند! /کاهش قیمت خودرو در پی بازداشت مدیران خودروساز  (۸۷ نظر)

همه چیز درباره لاریجانی‌ها  (۸۶ نظر)

لایحه دولت: «پارسه» پول خرد مردم ایران می شود/ شگرد سایپا برای گران‌فروشی سراتو/ افزایش غیر قانونی بلیت هواپیما در قشم ایر و زاگرس/ روزهای کم نوسان دلار و سکه  (۸۰ نظر)

باور ۳۷۳ ایرانی قوی‌تر از سامانه S۳۰۰ روسی است/ آمریکا اولین فراری منطقه در روز خطر است/ دوستان ترامپ هم دیگر حرف او را قبول ندارند  (۷۸ نظر)

کنایه یک اصلاح طلب به حزب روحانی/مردکی که نمی‌تواند حرف بزند، ۵۰۰ میلیون دلار از بانک مرکزی می‌گیرد/یارانه نقدی چه کسانی حذف می‌شود؟/تیر خلاص جبهه پایداری به شورای وحدت  (۵۷ نظر)

عراقی‌ها می‌توانند با خودرو شخصی وارد ایران شوند  (۵۴ نظر)