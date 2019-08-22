Iran, Norway FMs discuss regional, int'l developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide discussed bilateral relations and latest regional and international developments in Oslo on Thursday.

Earlier, Zarif sat down for talks with Norwegian prime minister and trade minister. He also delivered a speech themed 'Risk of War and Future of Persian Gulf' at the Oslo-based Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

Zarif is to leave Oslo for Paris for talks with President Emmanuel Macron and his French counterpart.

Zarif traveled to Finland on Sunday at the head of a political delegation. He continued his trip from Finland to Sweden and Norway.

IRNA