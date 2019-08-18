Zarif discusses signing a Persian Gulf non-aggression pact in a visit to Kuwait

In line with his increased efforts to enhance Iran’s diplomatic outreach to the world amid US pressures, Iranian foreign minister visited Kuwait to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues with Kuwaiti officials. One of the main issues on the agenda of the visit was the prospects of signing a non-aggression pact between Iran and the Arab states.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Kuwait on Saturday evening, met with the Arab country’s Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday.

In the meeting, the crown prince conveyed warm greetings from his father, Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who could not meet Zarif in person because of illness.

Describing the interests of the region as an issue of overriding importance, the Kuwaiti crown prince highlighted his country’s constant readiness for cooperation and dialogue, which he said would serve the interests of the region and its security and stability.

For his part, Zarif wished a speedy recovery for the Kuwaiti leader, whom he hailed as one of the region’s insightful leaders, and called for the expansion of friendly and brotherly relations with Kuwait.

“We and you will live on in this region, while the aliens will be gone,” Zarif told the Kuwaiti heir to the throne, and stressed the need for regional cooperation given the current developments.

Describing the main issues discussed in Kuwait, Zarif said in a tweet that the Islamic Republic’s proposed regional non-aggression agreement “trumps reliance on extraneous actors”.

“Good talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince & FM. Praying for Emir's speedy recovery. Stressed that Iran's proposal for Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact trumps reliance on extraneous actors. After short stop in Tehran to brief President, embarking on Scandinavian tour,” Zarif wrote in a tweet after meeting senior Kuwaiti officials in Kuwait City on Sunday.

Kuwait is a member of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council that has cordial relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Tehran and Kuwait City have developed close political relations in recent years, and have held several sessions of a Joint Political Committee.