نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
262بازدید
‍ پ

Pakistan seeks urgent UN meeting on India action in Kashmir

Pakistan called on Tuesday for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, saying India’s decision to strip its part of disputed Kashmir of autonomy poses “an imminent threat” to international peace and could lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide in the Muslim-majority region.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۹۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۹ 14 August 2019

Pakistan called on Tuesday for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, saying India’s decision to strip its part of disputed Kashmir of autonomy poses “an imminent threat” to international peace and could lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide in the Muslim-majority region.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi denounced “recent aggressive actions” by India’s government, saying they “willfully undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Quereshi accused India in a letter to the council obtained by The Associated Press of implementing a “racist ideology” aimed at turning its part of Kashmir from a Muslim-majority into a Hindu-majority territory. “The Indian actions on Aug. 5, 2019 have opened the way for realization of this fascist policy objective,” he wrote.

Quereshi warned that any such attempt “will evoke strong Kashmiri resistance” and “the anticipated massive repression by India’s occupation forces will lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide.”

He said the Security Council has “the obligation to prevent the recurrence of another Srebrenica and Rwanda,” referring to the genocides in Srebrenica, Bosnia, in 1995 and in Rwanda in 1994.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, whose country holds the council’s rotating presidency this month, said members would discuss the letter.

“Poland believes that this can only be resolved by peaceful means and ... we are in favor of dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out the differences,” he said.

“Strained relations between India and Pakistan negatively affect the whole South Asia region and may lead to serious political, security and economic consequences.”

India and Pakistan, which both now have nuclear weapons, claim all of Kashmir and have fought several wars over the divided region.

With the end of British colonial rule in 1947, the Indian subcontinent was divided into predominantly Hindu India and mainly Muslim Pakistan. The countries fought their first war over control of Kashmir, which had been a Muslim-majority kingdom ruled by a Hindu maharaja. The war ended in 1948 with a UN-brokered cease-fire that left Kashmir divided, with the promise of a UN-sponsored referendum on its “final disposition” that has never been held.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan. Pakistan denies the charge and says it offers only diplomatic and moral support to the rebels.

On August 5, India’s government announced it was revoking Kashmir’s special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood to a territory, which limits its autonomy and decision-making power and eliminates its right to its own constitution.

India has imposed a near-constant curfew and a communications blackout as it tries to stave off a violent reaction to the move. The unprecedented security lockdown kept people indoors on Tuesday for a ninth day.

Qureshi said in the letter to the Security Council that India’s repression in Kashmir has intensified in recent months, “including through the use of draconian laws.” He said that since August 5, “the entire territory has been transformed into a massive military prison.”

The Pakistani foreign minister warned that there is a “danger that India will provoke another conflict with Pakistan to divert attention from its recent actions” in Kashmir.

He pointed to what he called “fake news in India’s controlled media mentioning ‘terrorists’ ready to enter occupied Kashmir across the Line of Control,” the highly militarized frontier. This indicates “that India’s reckless government intends to provoke another crisis with Pakistan, possibly through a ‘false flag’ operation,” Qureshi said.

He said Pakistan did not want a conflict with India. “But India should not mistake our restraint for weakness. If India chooses to resort again to the use of force, Pakistan will be obliged to respond, in self-defense, with all its capabilities.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
pakistan kashmir india
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
غضنفر رکن آبادی فاجعه منا میعاد صالحی محمد حضرت پور سید جواد سلیمانی حسن میرکاظمی حوزه های انتخابیه خراسان رضوی
آخرین اخبار

تکذیب «آزادی فوری» نفتکش گریس-۱

باهنر: میزان توهم توطئه در کشور زیاد است

اشتغالزایی به سبک معتادها!

حقوق نمایندگان مجلس افزایش یافته است؟

وانت‌ بالاتر از ۳ ستاره تولید نمی‌کنیم!

بیماری موذی که ریه‌هایتان را سوراخ می‌کند

سد بلند هدایت تحصیلی برای ورود به رشته تجربی!

اعتراف به یک قتل دیگر در پای چوبه دار!

رفع ممنوعیت ورود موتورهای سنگین گردشگران

پیامک‌هاى کلاهبرداری در کمین اطلاعات بانکى

اشتیاق کیانوش رستمی برای ملاقات با ماموران وادا

رهایی «نجفی» از قصاص با گذشت اولیای دم

قتل دلخراش زن متاهل در اوج رابطه عاطفی با عشق ممنوعه!

جزئیاتی ناراحت‌کننده از وضعیت شهلا ریاحی

پورابراهیمی: کاهش دوباره نرخ ارز در روزهای آتی/ خوانساری: اقلام ۴۲۰۰ تومانی با قیمت ارز آزاد به دست مردم می‌رسد/ قیمت خودروهای پرتیراژ در بازار/

وب گردی

برگزاری مراسم ولیمه حجاج در برج میلاد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

Iran travel

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

ترامپ: اتفاقات باور نکردنی برای آمریکا رقم می‌خورد
ماجرای فیلم رقص منتسب به پسر وزیر چیست؟
تأیید فرار متهم ردیف اول پرونده مدیران سابق بانک مرکزی/انتقادات صریح عارف از سرمایه‌سوزی‌های صداوسیما/انجام همه‌پرسی روی میز رئیس‌جمهور
عکس جنجالی جدید از ترامپ و همسرش
سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند
فروش ویژه عجیب یک فروشگاه زنجیره‌ای
میعاد صالحی، مدیرعامل صندوق بازنشستگی برکنار شد
قاچاق فیلم سینمایی عصبانی نیستم بر اثر پخش در پارتی لندن آقازاده وزیر
اعلام آمادگی حزب الله برای جنگ با اسرائیل/پایان دور جدید مذاکرات آمریکا ـ طالبان/ حمله پهپادی ارتش یمن به پایگاه ملک خالد عربستان/ بیانیه پنج کشور در مورد جنگ در لیبی
تصویر شگفت انگیز یک خانواده در مریخ!
سانسور والیبال ایران و روسیه مخاطبان را کلافه کرد
ماجرای نشان جدید کُت ظریف چیست؟
«بازی پهپادی ایران» در منطقه چگونه معادلات نظامی را تغییر داده است؟!
حسن میرکاظمی بازداشت شده است
ازدواج شیرین است اما به شرط و شروط‌ها...

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۸۵ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۲۷۹ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

تأیید فرار متهم ردیف اول پرونده مدیران سابق بانک مرکزی/انتقادات صریح عارف از سرمایه‌سوزی‌های صداوسیما/انجام همه‌پرسی روی میز رئیس‌جمهور  (۱۵۴ نظر)

دو جان باخته و چهار مجروح درگیری خونین در پادگان محمودآباد/ تغییر هویت جان باختگان از «اراذل و اوباش» به شهروندان محق! +فیلم و عکس  (۱۴۶ نظر)

انتقال بازیکن مازاد پرسپولیس به آذربایجان، به جنجال سیاسی تبدیل شد / عذرخواهی یا فسخ قرارداد شریفی؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

کپی‌های برنامه۹۰ درفصل جدید فوتبال؛ میثاقی در تهران، مزدک در لندن! / رقابت برای «تقسیم غنایم حذف فردوسی‌پور» به بیرون مرز‌ها کشید  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

مقاومت شدید پزشکان در برابر نصب کارتخوان  (۱۰۶ نظر)

خضوع امام جمعه تبریز برای حفظ حرمت یک بانو  (۱۰۳ نظر)

عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله  (۱۰۲ نظر)

احتمال معرفی یک زن برای سکانداری وزارت آموزش و پرورش/اظهارات معاون روحانی درباره زدوبند‌های انتخاباتی/چون لاریجانی و مطهری در لیست امید بودند، باید برای اصلاح طلبان سینه بزنند؟  (۸۹ نظر)

تعرض به دختر ۳/۵ ساله در بیمارستان شیراز  (۸۵ نظر)