نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
175بازدید
‍ پ

UAE plays down Saudi rift after separatists take Yemeni city

The United Arab Emirates on Monday downplayed a rift with ally Saudi Arabia over Yemen after separatists it backs took control of Aden that was the base of the Saudi-backed government, Reuters reports.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۷۳۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۰ 13 August 2019

The United Arab Emirates on Monday downplayed a rift with ally Saudi Arabia over Yemen after separatists it backs took control of Aden that was the base of the Saudi-backed government, Reuters reports.

But the UAE stopped short of asking the southern fighters to cede control of the Yemeni port, as Saudi Arabia wants in favour of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government.

The Sunni Muslim coalition led by Riyadh has fractured after more than four years fighting for the internationally recognised Hadi government against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

The Houthis control Yemen’s capital Sanaa and most populous areas. Hadi is based in Saudi Arabia, but his government, troops and allied parties ran Aden until the separatists, who have a rival agenda, overran government bases at the weekend.

The war in Yemen since 2015 has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed an already poor nation close to famine.

Saudi Arabia is squarely backing Hadi after the UAE-backed separatists seized military sites and surrounded the nearly empty presidential palace in the southern port on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince met King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Mecca on Monday, in an apparent effort to stop further damage to their alliance that would boost the Houthis, and their foe Shi’ite Muslim Iran.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia call on conflicting Yemeni parties to prioritise dialogue and reason for the interest of Yemen,” state news agency WAM quoted UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as saying after the meeting.

The coalition has vowed further attacks to dislodge southern fighters after hitting a separatist area on Sunday.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia’s main military ally on the ground for most of the war, has drawn down forces since June amid Western pressure to end the war.

Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, said ties between the two Gulf states remain strong and they would “adamantly confront” any powers that threaten regional security.

The separatist leader, Southern Transitional Council president Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, has agreed to a proposed emergency summit in Saudi Arabia to discuss the Aden crisis.

Zubaidi said his fighters still support the coalition against the Houthis, who ousted Hadi from Sanaa in late 2014.

He did not commit to pulling forces from sites seized following clashes that killed 40 people, including civilians.

The United Nations and other groups have pulled some staff from Aden, which handles commercial and aid imports.

“We are decreasing our staff numbers in Aden until we can determine that we can safely perform all our tasks once more,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York on Monday.

The World Food Programme has taken 17 UN staff and 21 others out of the city on a ship, spokesman Herve Verhoosel told Reuters in Geneva. He said six WFP staff remain in Aden.

“It is quiet now but people are still worried. We don’t know where matters are heading,” said Aden resident Adel Mohammed, worrying that power and water may be disrupted again.

Zubaidi said the separatists, who want an independent south Yemen, had no choice but to seize Aden following a Houthi missile strike on southern forces earlier this month.

The separatists accuse a party allied to Hadi of being complicit in that strike, which it denies.

Violence has also escalated in other parts of Yemen after the Houthis, who say their revolution is against corruption, stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities.

The coalition said it attacked Houthi targets in northern Hajjah province on Sunday that the movement said killed 11 civilians. The alliance said it was probing civilian deaths.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
uae saudi arabia yemen
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عید قربان دعای عرفه درگیری محمودآباد صحرای عرفات معامله قرن سید جواد سلیمانی منصور هادی حجت الله علم الهدی حوزه های انتخابیه خراسان جنوبی
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات جذب ۱۲ هزار معلم جدید

بیماری مهاجم به زانوی کودکان را بیشتر بشناسید

مردی که دنبال زن دوم می‌رود فقط هوسران است!

مذاکره بولتون با نخست‌وزیر انگلیس درباره ایران/جنگ توئیتری اماراتی‌ها و سعودی‌ها با کد «۹۷۱» و «۹۶۶»/ انتقاد شدید قطر از سیاست‌های امارات در یمن

توضیح درباره تخریب آرامگاه یعقوب لیث

فرمول کسب رتبه اول در کنکور لو رفت!

ویژگی‌هایی از دریای خزر که به گوشتان نخورده!

خانم بازیگر به ایران بیاید بازداشت می‌شود؟

راهکارهایی برای پیشگیری از دیورتیکولوزِ روده بزرگ

۱۵ شرط برای معلم شدن!

نکات مهم برای استفاده از کارت سوخت

فاجعه خانوادگی با خودکشی جوان ۲۵ ساله

سرقت لوازم خودرو توسط دو سوناتا سوار!

جزئیات واگذاری زمین دولتی به مردم و نحوه ساخت

از امروز استفاده از کارت سوخت شخصی اجباری می‌شود/ روسیه در ذخایر طلا و ارز از عربستان پیشی خواهد گرفت/ خودروسازان به تعطیلات تابستانی رفتند

وب گردی

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

محسن رضایی، لاریجانی و شمخانی در حج
دو جان باخته و چهار مجروح درگیری خونین در پادگان محمودآباد/ تغییر هویت جان باختگان از «اراذل و اوباش» به شهروندان محق! +فیلم و عکس
ترامپ: اتفاقات باور نکردنی برای آمریکا رقم می‌خورد
فروش ویژه عجیب یک فروشگاه زنجیره‌ای
سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند
کپی‌های برنامه۹۰ درفصل جدید فوتبال؛ میثاقی در تهران، مزدک در لندن! / رقابت برای «تقسیم غنایم حذف فردوسی‌پور» به بیرون مرز‌ها کشید
تأیید فرار متهم ردیف اول پرونده مدیران سابق بانک مرکزی/انتقادات صریح عارف از سرمایه‌سوزی‌های صداوسیما/انجام همه‌پرسی روی میز رئیس‌جمهور
تعرض به دختر ۳/۵ ساله در بیمارستان شیراز
گزارش نیویورک تایمز از جاسوسان دستگیر شده در ایران/واکنش وزیر خارجه فرانسه به توئیت ترامپ درباره مذاکره با ایران /گفت‌وگوی بولتون و سخنگوی اردوغان درباره ایجاد منطقه امن/ پیشروی‌های چشمگیر ارتش سوریه در شمال غرب سوریه
عکس جنجالی جدید از ترامپ و همسرش
خضوع امام جمعه تبریز برای حفظ حرمت یک بانو
قاچاق فیلم سینمایی عصبانی نیستم بر اثر پخش در پارتی لندن آقازاده وزیر
ماجرای کتک زدن گردشگر آلمانی چه بود؟
اعلام آمادگی حزب الله برای جنگ با اسرائیل/پایان دور جدید مذاکرات آمریکا ـ طالبان/ حمله پهپادی ارتش یمن به پایگاه ملک خالد عربستان/ بیانیه پنج کشور در مورد جنگ در لیبی
احتمال معرفی یک زن برای سکانداری وزارت آموزش و پرورش/اظهارات معاون روحانی درباره زدوبند‌های انتخاباتی/چون لاریجانی و مطهری در لیست امید بودند، باید برای اصلاح طلبان سینه بزنند؟

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۸۵ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۲۷۹ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

دو جان باخته و چهار مجروح درگیری خونین در پادگان محمودآباد/ تغییر هویت جان باختگان از «اراذل و اوباش» به شهروندان محق! +فیلم و عکس  (۱۴۶ نظر)

افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

کپی‌های برنامه۹۰ درفصل جدید فوتبال؛ میثاقی در تهران، مزدک در لندن! / رقابت برای «تقسیم غنایم حذف فردوسی‌پور» به بیرون مرز‌ها کشید  (۱۳۴ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

معاون قوه قضائیه: صدور گواهینامه موتور برای غیرمردان جایز نیست/سازمان لیگ: هیچ الزامی برای ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها در لیگ برتر نداریم  (۱۰۶ نظر)

مقاومت شدید پزشکان در برابر نصب کارتخوان  (۱۰۶ نظر)

خضوع امام جمعه تبریز برای حفظ حرمت یک بانو  (۱۰۳ نظر)

عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله  (۱۰۲ نظر)

انتقال بازیکن مازاد پرسپولیس به آذربایجان، به جنجال سیاسی تبدیل شد / عذرخواهی یا فسخ قرارداد شریفی؟  (۱۰۱ نظر)