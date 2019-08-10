Hackers Shot Down an Unmanned U.S. Military Aircraft near Baghdad

An U.S. Army reconnaissance drone was shot down north of the Iraqi capital after a hacker attack. This was suggested today by the Iraqi Burasa News Agency, quoted by TASS.

It is reported that the drone had board number 52187. It is not seriously damaged. This fact, according to the agency, indicates that the drone may have been electronically intercepted and aimed at landing firmly on the ground. The plane was handed over to the Iraqi security forces, BTA reported.

A photo of the drone is also displayed on the Burasa News site, showing that it lies on flat terrain with damaged hind wings.