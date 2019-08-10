نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
147بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea conducts new missile tests as Trump backs Kim on war games

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, in a “show of force” against US and South Korea joint military exercises.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۰۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۶ 10 August 2019

North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday, South Korea said, in a “show of force” against US and South Korea joint military exercises.

More missile launches are highly probable, as the North Korean military is conducting its own summer drills, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch came a few hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Kim and Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

A US official said that at least one projectile was launched and that it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang.

Two missiles flew about 400 km (250 miles) at a height of about 48 km, according to the South Korean military.

Trump played down the recent North Korean weapons launches when he spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, saying: “I say it again: There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles.”

NOT HAPPY

Kim has said the weapons tests were a response to US and South Korean military drills being held this month.

Trump said Kim had written in his letter that he was “not happy” about the war games and missile tests. He added he could have another meeting with Kim.

The United States and South Korea have kicked off largely computer-simulated exercises as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite denuclearisation talks.

North Korea decries such exercises as a rehearsal for war aimed at toppling its leadership.

The projectiles were fired at dawn on Saturday from an area around the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Large solid-fuel rocket engines for North Korea’s ballistic missile program are most likely being produced at a factory complex in Hamhung, monitoring group 38 North said last year. Hamhung also has a testing site for those engines.

The missile launches on Saturday were apparently testing capabilities of a new short-range missile Pyongyang is developing, South Korea’s presidential office said.

“Because of concerns that North Korea’s series of launches can raise military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, ministers called for North Korea to stop it,” the Blue House said, citing a meeting of South Korea’s top security officials.

Kim Dong-yup, a former naval officer who teaches at Seoul’s Kyungnam University, said the weapons tested on Saturday could be related to the completion of North Korea’s new rocket artillery system that required multiple launches of the same kind.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
north korea missile test trump
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ایران ایرتور محمود صارمی سروش رفیعی دیوان محاسبات کراسنویارسک آزادراه تهران شمال روز خبرنگار ینس استولتنبرگ حوزه های انتخابیه تهران
آخرین اخبار

استقبال کم داوطلبان از پذیرش بدون آزمون

ابتکار: درمورد حجاب، برخورد مستقیم تاثیرگذار نیست

واکنش به انتشار فیلم کشته شدن ۸ نفر در عروسی

تعرض به دختر ۳/۵ ساله در بیمارستان شیراز

صحبت‌های جدید دادگان درباره تحریم‌های آمریکا، کمیته اخلاق، فساد و پول درفوتبال

آقای داورزنی! با پسر اسنپ سوارت خوش باش!

ستاره سرشناس ژاپنی به لیگ دسته دو اسپانیا رفت

دادگان خطاب به مدیران: تحریم شمایید، نه آمریکا!

۵ میلیون ایرانی، بدون شغل درآمد دارند

سعد جواد قندیل: مذاکره برای جایگزینی دینار با دلار/ جدیدترین پیش‌بینی از روند قیمت طلا در بازار جهانی/ چین از "دلار" دورتر شد/ قیمت ساخت یک سکه ۵۰۰ تومنی، ۸۸۰ تومان است

دوربین مخفی جالب کمیته امداد

خضوع امام جمعه تبریز برای حفظ حرمت یک بانو

فوت مشکوک تازه عروس تهرانی

فوت سه بیرجندی درپی گاز گرفتگی چاه فاضلاب

یک نماینده سابق مجلس درگذشت

وب گردی

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

قیمت روز خودروهای داخلی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

وداع کارکنان سایپا با آخرین سراتوی مونتاژی
عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله
کوهی که ژاپن از جهانیان پنهان کرد
افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی
فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی
دادستان کل کشور: فیفا چه کار به ورزشگاه رفتن زنان دارد؟/آیت‌الله شبیری زنجانی: زنان بنا بر احتیاط نباید در نقطه خاصی از سکوها بنشینند
دلجویی مردم نشتارود از گردشگر آلمانی
چه کشور‌هایی به طرح آمریکا برای ائتلاف نظامی در خلیج فارس پیوسته اند؟!
حمله شدید رییس الاهلی به برانکو بعداز شکست
ادامه درگیری‌های شدید بین نیرو‌های وابسته به امارات و عربستان/ترامپ: کسی حق مذاکره با ایران به نمایندگی از آمریکا را ندارد/تماس تلفنی پامپئو با بن سلمان درباره ایران/مخالفت قاطع دمشق با توافق آمریکا و ترکیه در ایجاد منطقه امن
پرجمعیت ترین پایتخت جهان، بدون دود و ترافیک
بازیگر معروف با چهره استتارشده سرمزار شهدا می‌رود
ورود ناو جنگی آمریکا به آب های منطقه‌ای قطر/ بیانیه ترکیه درباره توافق با آمریکا درباره سوریه/ دیدار ده ها نماینده کنگره آمریکا با نتانیاهو/ درگیری متحدان عربستان و امارات در یمن
چه کسی با عدم اکران «دیدن این فیلم جرم است» مانع از نمایش فاجعه می‌شود؟
ثروتمندترین فرد جهان به سهام خود چوب حراج زد/ ممنوعیت واردات ۱۶۵۰ قلم کالا/ عبور اونس طلا از مرز ۱۵۰۰ دلار/ دلار ۵۰ تومان پایین آمد/ با ۶۰۰ میلیون تومان کجا خانه بخریم؟

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۳۳ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۳۶ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۱۹۵ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۸۱ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۱۵ نظر)