نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
278بازدید
‍ پ

Under-pressure Trump says 'hate has no place' after two mass shootings

President Donald Trump on Sunday said "hate has no place" in the United States after two mass shootings left 29 dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۰۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۸ 05 August 2019

President Donald Trump on Sunday said "hate has no place" in the United States after two mass shootings left 29 dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem.

The rampages turned innocent snippets of everyday life into nightmares of bloodshed: 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio just 13 hours later.

"Hate has no place in our country," Trump said, but he also blamed mental illness for the violence

"These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill," he said, despite the fact that police have not confirmed this to be the case.

"We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years... and years in our country," he said.

In Texas, 26 people were wounded, and 27 in Ohio, where the shooter was killed in roughly 30 seconds by police who were patrolling nearby.

100-round drum magazine

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl told a news conference that the quick police response was "crucial," preventing the shooter from entering a bar where "there would have been... catastrophic injury and loss of life."

Biehl said the shooter wore a mask and a bullet-proof vest and was armed with an assault rifle fitted with a 100-round drum magazine.

Police named the gunman as a 24-year-old white man called Connor Betts and said that his sister was among those killed. She had gone with him to the scene of the massacre.

Six of the nine people shot dead were black, but Biehl said Betts' motive was still unclear.

In Texas, police said the suspect surrendered on a sidewalk near the scene of the massacre. He was described in media reports as a 21-year-old white man named Patrick Crusius.

He was believed to have posted online a manifesto denouncing a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas. El Paso, on the border with Mexico, is majority Latino.

'Amplifying and condoning' hate

Six of the 20 people killed in the El Paso shooting were Mexican, the country's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Sunday.

The manifesto posted shortly before the shooting also praises the killing of 51 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March.

Police said the suspected shooter has been charged with murder offenses that can carry the death penalty, and a federal official said investigators are treating the El Paso shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.

At the Walmart in El Paso, terrified shoppers cowered in aisles or ran out of the store as gunfire echoed.

Most of the victims were inside the store but some were also in the parking lot outside, police said.

"Shooting kids and women and men, to him it mostly mattered that they were Hispanic," said Manuel Sanchez, a resident of the city.

These were the 250th and 251st mass shootings this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an NGO that defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are wounded or killed.

Despite a string of horrific mass shootings in the US, where gun culture is deep-rooted, efforts to strengthen firearms regulations remain divisive.

The latest two shootings ended a particularly tragic week for gun violence in America: three people died in a shooting at a food festival last Sunday in California, and two more Tuesday in a shooting in a Walmart in Mississippi.

On Twitter, Trump described the El Paso attack as "an act of cowardice."

But critics said Trump's habit of speaking in derogatory terms about immigrants is pushing hatred of foreigners into the political mainstream and encouraging white supremacism.

"To pretend that his administration and the hateful rhetoric it spreads doesn't play a role in the kind of violence that we saw yesterday in El Paso is ignorant at best and irresponsible at worst," said the Southern Poverty Law Center, a major civil rights group.

It cited Trump actions like calling Mexican migrants rapists and drug dealers and doing nothing when a crowd at a Trump rally chanted "send her back" in reference to a Somali-born congresswoman.

The Republican mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo, seemed to discount any race element to the Texas shooting, telling Fox News the gunman was "deranged."

But several Democratic presidential hopefuls said Trump bears some of the blame for the violence.

"Our president isn't just failing to confront and disarm these domestic terrorists, he is amplifying and condoning their hate," Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

"Mr. President: stop your racist, hateful and anti-immigrant rhetoric. Your language creates a climate which emboldens violent extremists," Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump el paso shooting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عملیات سنتینل هادی رضوی کوهمره‌سرخی شیراز رمز ارز رامین مهمانپرست گچساران حوزه های انتخابیه اصفهان
آخرین اخبار

سامانه ضد موشکی «گنبد آهنین» سرطان‌زا است

برای خرید ۲۰۶ چقدر باید هزینه کرد؟

سازمان ملل تسلیم آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی شد

واکنش نساجی به ضرب‌وشتم سرمربی‌اش توسط دلال

دمای مکه به ۵۰ درجه سانتی گراد می‌رسد

رایج‌ترین راه پیدا کردن شغل!

رشد اقتصادی ترکیه منفی می‌شود

شرط تمدید اینترنت رایگان زوج‌های جوان اعلام شد!

ذوب‌آهن بادست خالی؛ امشب مقابل تنها تیم بی‌شکست آسیا

غرق شدن دختر نوجوان در رودخانه کارون

قاچاق سیگار کاهش یافت

تعیین تکلیف ایمنی گود مجاور برج میلاد تا پایان هفته

مسئول یا مشهور برای ناجا فرقی ندارد

معیارهای جوانان امروزی برای «ازدواج» 

"حذف چهار صفر" به پول ملی هویت می‌دهد

وب گردی

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

Iran travel

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
تماس‌های محرمانه عربستان و امارات با ایران/ سفر هیأت آمریکایی به ترکیه و اعزام کماندو‌ها به مرز/ افزایش اختلافات بین امارات و دولت مستعفی یمن/ پرواز دوباره رپتور‌های نیروی هوایی آمریکا بر فراز سوریه

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۹۶ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۱۹ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

آمریکا ظریف را در فهرست تحریم ها قرار داد  (۹۹ نظر)

ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟  (۹۰ نظر)