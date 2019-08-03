نسخه اصلی
Iran condemns US new economic terrorism against Russia

تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۰:۳۲ 03 August 2019

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi condemned new US unilateral economic terrorism against Russia.

"Americans' craziness in extremely using economic terrorism as well as illegal and unilateral punishments against the countries which do not think and act like them is a failed strategy that has lost its efficiency," he said.

Mousavi reiterated that economic terrorism will yield nothing for the US.

IRNA

