Zarif to Trump: Diplomacy is prudence, never weakness

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on US President Donald Trump to reject the “fake history” of the B Team and its “thirst for Forever War,” IRNA reported.

“For millennia, Iranians have outlasted every aggressor,” Zarif wrote on Twitter. “But, the US has spent $7 trillion & rivers of blood in our region, in its biggest failure since Vietnam. “Donald Trump: reject B Team’s fake history & its thirst for Forever War.

“Diplomacy=prudence; never weakness.”