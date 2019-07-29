نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
356بازدید
‍ پ

Britain ramps up preparations for no-deal Brexit

The British government is working on the assumption that the European Union will not renegotiate its Brexit deal, and is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without an agreement, Reuters reports.
کد خبر: ۹۱۴۶۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۶ 29 July 2019

The British government is working on the assumption that the European Union will not renegotiate its Brexit deal, and is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 without an agreement, Reuters reports.

Boris Johnson, who took over as British prime minister on Wednesday with a promise to deliver Brexit by the end of October “no ifs or buts”, plans to seek a new exit deal with the EU. The EU has said repeatedly that the deal cannot be reopened.

Leading Brexit supporter Michael Gove, who Johnson has put in charge of ‘no deal’ preparations, wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper that the government will undertake “intensive efforts” to secure a better deal from the EU.

“We still hope they will change their minds, but we must operate on the assumption that they will not … No deal is now a very real prospect and we must make sure that we are ready,” Gove wrote.

“Planning for no deal is now this government’s no. 1 priority,” he said, adding “every penny needed” for no deal preparations would be made available.

Gove said the government would be launching “one of the biggest peacetime public information campaigns this country has seen” to get people and businesses ready for a ‘no deal’ exit.

The Sunday Times reported that Dominic Cummings, the mastermind behind the 2016 referendum campaign to leave the EU and now a senior aide to Johnson, told a meeting of the prime minister’s advisers that he had been tasked with delivering Brexit “by any means necessary”.

Johnson has set up a “war cabinet” of six senior ministers to make decisions on Brexit and is preparing for a no-deal emergency budget in the week of Oct. 7, the newspaper added.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, new finance minister Sajid Javid said: “In my first day in office … I tasked officials to urgently identify where more money needs to be invested to get Britain fully ready to leave on October 31 – deal or no deal. And next week I will be announcing significant extra funding to do just that.”

Javid, a former interior minister, said this would include funding for 500 new Border Force officers.

Johnson has said the Irish backstop, an insurance policy designed to prevent the return of a hard border between EU-member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland by provisionally keeping Britain in a customs union with the EU, must be removed from any Brexit deal.

It was one of the most hotly contested elements of the divorce agreement his predecessor Theresa May reached with the EU, and opposition to it was a key driver behind the deal being rejected three times by parliament.

“You can’t just reheat the dish that’s been sent back and expect that will make it more palatable,” Gove wrote. “We need a new approach and a different relationship. Critically, we need to abolish the backstop.”

Lawmakers from opposition parties and the governing Conservative Party have threatened to try and block Johnson taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce deal.

The Observer newspaper reported that former finance minister Philip Hammond, who quit last week before Johnson took office, held talks with the opposition Labour Party about how to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday his party willd do everything it could to prevent the country leaving the EU without a deal.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain brexit no deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
بازداشت حامد زمانی سعید نمکی عملیات مرصاد مرضیه هاشمی دحوالارض قاچاق خودرو تیم ملی والیبال جوانان مایک پمپئو حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان شرقی
آخرین اخبار

آب آلوده ۷۲ گوسفند را تلف کرد

نرخ بیکاری در مناطق مختلف جهان +رتبه ایران

اظهارات هولناک قاتلی که جان زنش را گرفت

رکود در بازار؛ خرید و فروش آهن متوقف شد/ طناب برگزیت بر گردن یک خودروساز/ وزیر صنعت: قیمت گوشت باید کاهش یابد/ دو سناریوی اصلی برای طلا در هفته جاری/ چرا این روز‌ها مرغ گران‌تر می‌شود؟

لحظه سوار شدن کودک بر نقاله بار فرودگاه!

بازداشت امام زمان قلابی در ولایت هرات

حمایت سپاه از نیروی انتظامی درباره هنجارشکنان

دلالی با شایعه مرغ ۱۵ هزار تومانی

شیوع «تب کریمه‌کنگو» در فصل گرم سال

دستور «ثبت سفارش بدون وقفه» کالاهای اساسی

مرگ ۲ کودک روستایی در سردشت بر اثر ریزش دیوار

۶۵ کشته در حمله بوکوحرام به غیرنظامیان در نیجریه

سه کشته در تیراندازی در جنوب فرانسه

پمپئو بار دیگر خواستار گفت وگو با مردم ایران شد

انتقاد نامزد انتخابات آمریکا از نسل کشی در یمن

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
سرنوشت وحشتناک ۷ ایرانی در آنتالیا
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
دعوای جنجالی زن ها بعد از تصادف
این غذا‌ها را با هم نخورید
فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!
نشست محرمانه آمریکا و اسرائیل با محوریت ایران/ اعزام کشتی جنگی کره جنوبی به خلیج‌فارس/ نشست محرمانه مصر، اردن، اسرائیل، امارات و عربستان/ بازگشت کشتی‌های ایرانی پس از دو ماه توقف در برزیل
بادیگارد 6 ساله ی رئیس جمهور

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)