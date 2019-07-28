نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
77بازدید
‍ پ

Iran, ASEAN enjoy extensive capacity for developing ties

کد خبر: ۹۱۴۶۰۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۱۹ 28 July 2019

Secretary General of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Lim Jock Hoi said Iran and ASEAN have extensive capacity for promoting relations especially on energy.

Speaking in a meeting with Iran Ambassdor to Indonesia Valliollah Mohammadi Nasr Abadi, Jock Hoi referred to Iran old civilization and its cultural richness, urging cooperation in oil, gas and technology fields.

Expressing congratulations on Iran joining to Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and readiness of the ASEAN secretariat to finalize projects suggested by Iran, he described this act as start of important negotiations.

He added that ASEAN is following up developments in Iran and the Persian Gulf.

The secretary-general discussed exchange of delegations, visiting Iran and hosting Iranian delegations.

During the meeting both sides emphasized holding exhibition, exchanging students and professors and boosting interactions.

Meanwhile, Mohammadi Nasr Abadi referred to Iran's capacities in economic, scientific, technology and cultural fields and called for promoting cooperation with ASEAN states.

He noted that Iran in line with reinforcing relations with ASEAN states, is willing to join the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Pointing to US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), imposing unilateral sanctions in stark contrast to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the Iranian envoy said that exchange of ASEAN delegations with Iran will help mutual understanding.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and socio-cultural integration among its members and other countries in Asia.

It also regularly engages other countries in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran asean cooperation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
بازداشت حامد زمانی سعید نمکی عملیات مرصاد مرضیه هاشمی دحوالارض قاچاق خودرو تیم ملی والیبال جوانان مایک پمپئو حوزه های انتخابیه آذربایجان شرقی
آخرین اخبار

شباهت‌های ترامپ و جانسون

قرارداد علی کریمی با استقلال امضا شد

پیروزی خارج خانه زنیت با گلزنی تاریخی آزمون

طرح‌های کفش سانتونی از 2015 تا 2020

تاکید وزیر کشور بر نبود هیچ‌گونه قاچاق گندم به خارج

اولیانوف: تحریم‌ها تاثیر منفی بر اجرای برجام دارد

ادعای برایان هوک در مورد عدم تحریم دارو دروغ است

نمی‌گذاریم‌آمریکا‌و‌انگلیس‌کنترل‌تنگه‌هرمز‌را‌در‌اختیار‌بگیرد

تاثیر تحریم‌ها بر واردات غذا و دارو

انتخاب اعضای هیات رئیسه کمیسیون اصل ۹۰

بازار ارز هنوز یک بازار هیجانی است/ نظارت فیزیکی بر بازار کارساز نیست

عینک رندلف انجینیرینگ بهتر است یا آمریکن آپتیکال؟

فرار مالیاتی ۲۰۰۰ میلیارد تومانی یک بانک

وب گردی

Iran travel

Iran tour

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

۲۱ ترفند واتس اپ که باید بلد باشید
پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟
سرنوشتی که در انتظار محمد علی نجفی است!/قیمتِ صندلی نمایندگی مجلس چند؟/توصیه مطهری به اصلاح طلبان/اعتراض کارگردان مستند پخش شده درباره احمد شاملو
چه کسانی از اختلالات پایا و ساتنا نفع می برند؟
بابک زنجانی از زندان گریخت؟
مزدک میرزایی آرشیو صداوسیما را با خود برد
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
۱۰ کشور رکورددار تنبلی در دنیا!
رسوایی تازه آزار جنسی دختر شناگر در باشگاه
سرنوشت وحشتناک ۷ ایرانی در آنتالیا
نامه ایران به شورای امنیت درباره علل توقیف نفتکش انگلیسی/ هشدار عمران‌خان درباره پیامدهای افزایش تنش با ایران برای منطقه/ آماده باش ارتش اسرائیل در مرزهای شمالی با لبنان/اعلام آمادگی پنتاگون برای مذاکره با ایران
واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸
سانسور کراوات و تغییر عکس شهید در مراسم
ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»
دعوای جنجالی زن ها بعد از تصادف

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

پاسخ آیت الله استادی به «چرا برای امام خمینی (ره) ضریح درست کرده‌اید»/خرج چند میلیاردی برای استخر ساختمان ریاست جمهوری/کنایه محسن هاشمی به احمدی‌نژاد/ناطق نوری به عرصه سیاست بازمی‌گردد؟  (۲۳۸ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان، سرمقاله رئیس دولت اصلاحات در گاردین/انتقاد وزیر احمدی‌نژاد از افشاگری کریمی قدوسی/مرعشی به الله‌کرم: نفوذی‌های کارگزاران در انصار حزب‌الله را معرفی کنید/حمایت احمدی‌نژاد از لیست خاص در انتخابات ۹۸  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس  (۱۲۵ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ادامه اصلاحات فقط از طریق برگزاری انتخابات و افزایش مشارکت امکان‌پذیر است  (۹۶ نظر)

ایران ۳ - ایتالیا ۲ / تیم ملی جوانان ایران با شکست غول‌ها، قهرمان والیبال جهان شد/ تاریخ‌سازی جانشین‌های «معروف» و «محمودی»  (۹۳ نظر)