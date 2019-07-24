نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
162بازدید
‍ پ

Shi'ite Protesters Clash With Nigeria Military, Police in Abuja

Nigerian troops and police clashed on Tuesday with Shi'ite Muslim protesters in the capital Abuja and gunfire could be heard, according to a Reuters witness.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۶۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 24 July 2019

Nigerian troops and police clashed on Tuesday with Shi'ite Muslim protesters in the capital Abuja and gunfire could be heard, according to a Reuters witness.

The air was thick with tear gas as soldiers and police officers made arrests. The Shi'ite group marched in protest against the continued detention of its leader, despite a court ruling that he be released.

The violence happened a day after at least three people - including a journalist and senior policeman - were killed in a similar confrontation in the administrative heart of Abuja. As many as 10 more people may have died in the violence, a spokesman for the Shi'ites said that day.

A Reuters reporter witnessed the funeral in Nigeria's northern state of Niger for six of those the group said were killed during Monday's protest. A man whose child was killed during the protest said his son has become a martyr.

"The only thing that will stop this protest is for the government to ... free our leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky," said Abdullahi Musa.

"We are not armed. If we were armed, these people cannot face us. It's because they see we are unarmed that is why they are killing us, shooting us and this will never deter us from what we are doing," he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, a Sunni like the vast majority of Nigeria's Muslim community, warned in a statement before Tuesday's protest: "Let nobody or group doubt or test our will to act in the higher interest of the majority of our citizens."

"Perpetrators of the mayhem will not go unpunished (and) no government can tolerate unceasing affront to constituted authority," he added.

Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) members regularly take to the streets of Abuja to call for the release of Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015. They say Zakzaky requires medical help. Live ammunition and tear gas have been used by security forces in recent weeks.

Clashes between police and Zakzaky's backers have raised fears that the IMN might turn to violent insurgency as did Sunni Islamist group Boko Haram after police killed their leader in 2009.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
nigeria protest clash
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سازمان سیا ایران و بولیوی یوسف بن علوی مزدک میرزایی ویروس نیل غربی کارت سوخت بیت کوین رمزارز کره شمالی بوریس جانسون
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری سه مجرم فراری سابه‌دار

«ناس»، یک اعتیادآور نامحسوس

نمی‌توان در برابر بیت‌کوین منفعل بود!

دستگیری بدهکار مالیاتی ۵۵ میلیاردی

امدادرسانی به افراد گرفتار در آتش‌سوزی جنگل بلوط

وب گردی

سفارش آنلاین از بهترین رستوران های تهران

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!
آشنایی با چند روش شکایت از کارمندان خاطی
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
تصاویر افسران اطلاعاتی آمریکا منتشر شد
خلبانی که بمب روی سر مردم عراق نریخت اما تن صدام حسین را لرزاند
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
هزینه‌های عجیب جشن عروسی فرمالیته!
تصویری از خدمه کشتی توقیف شده انگلیسی
مزدک درساختمان شبکه اینترنشنال درلندن حاضرشد

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۶ نظر)

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۲۹۵ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۲۶۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۱۳۶ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۱۶ نظر)