نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
211بازدید
‍ پ

Rockets fired from Syria wound at least six in Turkish border town

Six people, including a child, were injured after one of two rockets believed to have been fired from a YPG-controlled area of Syria landed on a house in a Turkish border town on Monday night, the provincial governor's office said.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۳۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۱ 23 July 2019

Six people, including a child, were injured after one of two rockets believed to have been fired from a YPG-controlled area of Syria landed on a house in a Turkish border town on Monday night, the provincial governor's office said.

Extensive security measures is being deployed in the Ceylanpinar district in southern Sanliurfa province where the rocket landed and an investigation had begun, the statement added.

The Turkish army responded with heavy artillery fire to various positions, Turkey's National Defence Ministry said, adding that it's being done within the scope of self-defence.

“As a result of this response, seven targets were destroyed in Syria,” the ministry said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States and is spearheaded by the YPG terror group, controls much of northern and eastern Syria.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group which has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since the 1980s that caused more than 40,000 lives including children.

Ankara has carried out two operations inside Syria against terror groups, the YPG and Daesh.

Turkey is working with Washington to establish a safe zone in northern Syria, which it wants to be cleared of the YPG.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that if a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established, and if threats continue against Turkey, Ankara would launch a military operation east of the Euphrates river.

Separately, three explosions hit areas controlled by Turkish forces and their allies within Syria throughout the day on Monday and two others hit after the rocket, according to a Reuters witness.

One Syrian citizen who worked for the Turkish aid organisation IHH was killed, civil defence in the area said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
rocket syria turkey
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پرویز فتاح بنیاد مستضعفان کمیته امداد مرتضی بختیاری سازمان سیا رحیمی جهان آبادی محاکمه نجفی کریمی قدوسی یوکیا آمانو یوسف بن علوی
آخرین اخبار

چرا حقوق بازنشستگان کم است؟

وب گردی

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
دیدار برده جنسی داعش با ترامپ
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
تصاویر افسران اطلاعاتی آمریکا منتشر شد

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۶ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آمار ۸۰ درصدی محتوای مستهجن فضای مجازی را از کجا آورده‌اید؟  (۱۱۱ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۰۸ نظر)