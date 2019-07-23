نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » امنیتی- تسلیحاتی
288بازدید
‍ پ

South Korea says it fired warning shots after Russian military aircraft violated airspace

The South Korean military fired two warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul said, and Chinese military aircraft had also entered South Korean airspace.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۳۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۲ 23 July 2019

The South Korean military fired two warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that entered South Korean airspace on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul said, and Chinese military aircraft had also entered South Korean airspace.

It was the first time a Russian military aircraft had violated South Korean airspace, a ministry official said.

READ MORE: North Korea calls South’s fighter jet project an ‘extremely dangerous action’

The warplane was one of three Russian aircraft to enter the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) early on Tuesday. Two Chinese military aircraft also entered the KADIZ, the defense ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate public comment from Russian or Chinese officials.

The South Korean government would lodge official complaints about the violations with China and Russia, the defense ministry in Seoul said.

According to the South Korean military, the Russian aircraft then violated South Korean airspace over Dokdo – an island that is occupied by South Korea and also claimed by Japan, which calls it Takeshima – just after 9 a.m. (midnight GMT Monday).

“The South Korean military took tactical action including dropping flares and firing a warning shot,” the defense ministry statement said.

The Russian aircraft left South Korean airspace but then entered it again about 20 minutes later, prompting the South Koreans to fire another warning shot.

The ministry said South Korean warplanes “conducted a normal response” to the incursion, without giving further details.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia south korea shot
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پرویز فتاح بنیاد مستضعفان کمیته امداد مرتضی بختیاری سازمان سیا رحیمی جهان آبادی محاکمه نجفی کریمی قدوسی یوکیا آمانو یوسف بن علوی
آخرین اخبار

چرا قیمت‌ها به کاهش نرخ دلار بی‌تفاوتند؟!

فوت ۴ هزار نفر در تصادفات جاده‌ای

مرگ سه تن در عمق ١۵ متری یک چاه

ماموران قلابی را شناسایی کنید

آگهی استخدام دردسرساز شد

رزمایش نظامی مشترک مصر، آمریکا و امارات در دریای سرخ/رایزنی مقامات ترکیه و آمریکا درباره ایجاد منطقه حائل در سوریه/واکنش ترامپ به دستگیری هفده جاسوس آمریکایی در ایران/ دیدار نماینده آمریکا در امور سوریه با مقامات ترکیه

قابل توجه کسانی که کارت سوخت خود را گم کرده اند

واکنش کریم باقری به ماجرای پرسپولیس در کمپ ترکیه

خطرناک ترین اختلال ناشی از گرما چیست؟

۳ بیماری که تشخیصِ اشتباهِ آنها پیامد جدی دارد

بخش‌هایی از ونزوئلا در تاریکی فرو رفت

دلار یک ماهه ۱۳۰۰ تومان کاهش یافت/ وزیر صنعت: تولید رمزارز همانند تولید یک کالاست/ بلومبرگ: افزایش ارزش ریال بر خلاف ادعای ترامپ/ فروش اموال مازاد برای پرداخت پاداش بازنشستگان/ تعمیر رایگان دو خودروی جنجالی

 فرار کودک 2 ساله از خانه با تراکتور برقی!

حادثه خروج قطار انبار توشه درمحور اندیمشک-تهران

باشگاه کهکشانی لیگ ایران آدیداس می پوشد!

وب گردی

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
دیدار برده جنسی داعش با ترامپ
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
خلبانی که بمب روی سر مردم عراق نریخت اما تن صدام حسین را لرزاند

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۶ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

آمار ۸۰ درصدی محتوای مستهجن فضای مجازی را از کجا آورده‌اید؟  (۱۱۱ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۰۷ نظر)