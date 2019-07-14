رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
209بازدید
‍ پ

Blackout disrupts Manhattan, darkens Broadway theatres

A wide swath of New York’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness Saturday after a transformer explosion knocked out power to subways, stores and Broadway theatres, but the city’s main utility said it had restored most power within hours.
کد خبر: ۹۱۱۴۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۲ 14 July 2019

A wide swath of New York’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness Saturday after a transformer explosion knocked out power to subways, stores and Broadway theatres, but the city’s main utility said it had restored most power within hours.

No deaths or injuries were reported due to the blackout, which officials said began at 6:47 p.m. EDT (2247 GMT), and darkened a stretch of the city from West 42nd Street to West 72nd Street. The outage occurred 42 years to the day from a major 1970s blackout that sparked looting and rioting in the United States’ most populous city.

“I just flew over the city and most of the lights are back on, that’s clear. Not all of the lights are back on, that’s also clear,” New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference about five hours after the outage began. “It is chaotic now on the West Side, certainly.”

By midnight, power had been restored to most of the customers who had lost it, said John McAvoy, chief executive of utility Con Edison [CENY.UL]. More than 73,000 homes and businesses lost power, officials said.

Shouts of celebration could be heard in parts of Manhattan as power was restored, bringing lights and air conditioners back to life.

The cause of the outage was unclear, McAvoy said, adding, “it does not appear related to excessive load.”

A Reuters witness reported hearing an explosion on the Upper West Side around 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), and a city Fire Department spokesman said firefighters were on the scene of a transformer fire.

Sidewalks in Times Square that are usually crowded with tourists on a balmy summer Saturday night were overflowing as Broadway theatres cancelled performances. The lights of nearby Radio City Music Hall were dark.

In an attempt to cheer up customers, the cast of the musical “Come From Away” performed a song in front of the stage door. Other musicals’ cast members also staged street-side performances.

With traffic lights out, cars and taxis jammed intersections as emergency vehicles and fire engines with sirens blaring tried to pass. In some places, civilians stepped in to direct traffic, including one who employed a toy light sabre.

New York has endured large-scale blackouts before, most recently following Superstorm Sandy in 2012 as well as the widespread 2003 blackout across the U.S. Northeast that left most of the city without power for a day.

A New York blackout that crippled the city during a heat wave on July 13, 1977, sparked rioting and looting. Power was not restored until the next day.

‘ARE YOU OK?’

Memories of the violence during the 1977 blackout spooked some tourists visiting the city, including Dave and Dara Campbell, of Gilbert, Arizona.

“People from home were texting us, asking, ‘Are you OK?’” said Dara Campbell, 40.

Cuomo sent 100 State Police officers and some National Guard troops to help with traffic control.

As darkness fell just before 9 p.m. (0100 GMT), people on the Upper West Side had to use their mobile phone flashlights to negotiate normally brightly lit streets. There were reports of people trapped in building elevators without power.

Subways throughout the city were affected by the outage, with some lines skipping stations that lacked power and even lines in other boroughs diverted.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was in Iowa campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination when the outage struck, told CNN said he had spoken with the police commissioner and the deputy commissioner responsible for counterterrorism.

“From what we’re seeing at this moment, this is simply a mechanical problem,” de Blasio said.

With some stations and traffic lights dark, many residents and visitors alike took to the streets and walked, according to social media posts, many of which had the hashtag #blackoutnyc.

Emerging from a subway station next to Central Park, Jeff O’Malley, a consultant who lives in Manhattan, said he was stuck in a subway car for more than an hour.

“We were stuck for about 75 minutes,” said O’Malley, 57. “It’s completely dark. People had to use the flashlights on their phones to see their way out.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
blackout manhatan darkness
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عادل آذر واقعه مسجد گوهرشاد لیگ ملت های والیبال مهدورالدم محاکمه نجفی محمد علی نجفی میترا استاد قتل میترا استاد
آخرین اخبار

محله فوق لاکچری لواسان که ورود ممنوع بود!

همه آنچه که باید درباره حجامت بدانید

در خرداد ماه ۱۳۹۸ کدام خودرو‌ها لقب باکیفیت‌ترین را به خود اختصاص دادند؟

درآمد حاصل از رجیستری موبایل چقدر است؟

چهار خواسته و شرط امارات برای مصالحه و توافق با ایران/آغاز عملیات «پنجه-۲» ارتش ترکیه در شمال عراق/شرط وزیر خارجه انگلیس برای آزادی نفت کش ایرانی/ درخواست ها در آمریکا برای تحریم ترکیه

شکست بازار مسکن در شمال تهران

آغاز ثبت نام کتب درسی کلاس اولی‌ها

حال «ملکه رنجبر» خوب است

شرط غیرقانونی در آگهی استخدام‌های دولتی

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست
امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس
ترامپ خبر مرگ آرنولد شوارتزنگر را اعلام کرد
بادیگاردی که با همسر حاکم دبی فرار کرد
روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست
«جو بایدن»: به برجام برمی گردیم!/تصویب طرحی برای اتمام حمایت نظامی آمریکا از ائتلاف سعودی/واکنش روسیه به اقدامات انگلیس در تنگه هرمز و خلیج فارس/ نشست سران روسیه، ایران و ترکیه در قزاقستان
نقض حقوق درختان چه مجازاتی دارد؟
اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده
احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر
طرح فرانسوی‌ها برای متوقف کردن کاهش تعهدات برجامی تهران/ آغاز تحقیقات جدید درباره حملات شیمیایی در سوریه/ طرح رئیس کمیته روابط خارجی سنای آمریکا علیه عربستان/ واکنش حریری به تحریم آمریکا علیه نمایندگان حزب‌الله
مرگ عجیب دروازه بان بعد از مهار پنالتی
کنده شدن بخشی ازموتور هواپیما حین پرواز
استراتژی مجلس آمریکا برای توقف جنگ با ایران چیست؟
بهشت در میان جهنم، اینجاست!
لحظه درگیری کارمند مک دونالد با مشتری زن

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۸ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۵۰ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده  (۱۳۵ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پیغام آمریکایی‌ها پس از ساقط شدن پهپاد و پاسخ ایران/اصلاح طلبان و اصولگرایان هر هفته با رهبری جلسات مشترک دارند/دیگر کاندیدای اصلاح طلبان «لاریجانی» نیست  (۱۰۲ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۰۱ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۹۹ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۹۵ نظر)

افزایش قیمت‌ها مانند موریانه ذره ذره روح و روان ملت را می‌خورد/ وقتی عالی‌ترین رکن نظارت کشور تعطیل می‌شود، از بقیه انتظاری نیست  (۹۰ نظر)