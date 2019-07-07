New Afghan ambassador confers with Iran's FM

New Afghan Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival met on Sunday with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and submitted a copy of his credentials to him.
In the meeting, both sides underlined cultural commonalities, shared language, religion and neighborhood, and called for speedy finalization of mutual comprehensive strategic document while calling the need for restoration of stability and security in Afghanistan.
New Afghan ambassador to Tehran is a writer and poet.
IRNA
