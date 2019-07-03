رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
314بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong grapples with protest aftermath as China demands criminal probe

HONG KONG on Tuesday grappled with the aftermath of unprecedented anti-government protests which saw parliament ransacked, as Beijing called for a criminal probe into the unparalleled challenge to its authority.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۲۱۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۶ 03 July 2019

HONG KONG on Tuesday grappled with the aftermath of unprecedented anti-government protests which saw parliament ransacked, as Beijing called for a criminal probe into the unparalleled challenge to its authority.

The semi-autonomous financial hub has been thrown into crisis by weeks of demonstrations over a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland, with the issue becoming a lightning rod for resentment towards Beijing.

On Monday — the 22nd anniversary of the city’s handover to China — anger spilt over as groups of mostly young, hardline protesters, breached the Legislative Council.

They hung the city’s colonial-era flag in the debating chamber, scrawled messages such as “Hong Kong is not China” on walls, and defaced the city’s seal with spray-paint.

Police charged into the building shortly after midnight to retake control.

The events pose an unprecedented challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and on Tuesday, Beijing wasted no time in asking Hong Kong to investigate the “criminal responsibility of violent offenders” for “serious illegal actions”.

It also rebuked Donald Trump for interfering in the city’s affairs, after the US president said the protesters were “looking for democracy” but “some governments don’t want democracy” — an apparent swipe at Beijing.

Hong Kong has been rocked by massive protests over the past three weeks. The rallies — including a huge pro-democracy march on Monday — have been largely peaceful while calling on the city’s Beijing-appointed chief executive Carrie Lam to resign.

But they have failed to win concessions.

Lam has refused to permanently shelve the extradition law or step down. By Monday, some hardline protesters appeared to have reached breaking point, and stormed the legislature.

‘Tyranny and imperial rule’

Lam — whose approval ratings are at a record low — condemned “the extreme use of violence”, describing the vandalism as “heartbreaking and shocking”.

The legislature was closed Tuesday as police collected evidence from the debris-strewn building, while workers swept surrounding areas littered with shattered glass, broken umbrellas and hard hats.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu, who was stopped from entering his office, said police told him the building was “a crime scene”.

Legislative council president Andrew Leung, whose portrait was among those defaced by protesters, said major meetings were now cancelled until October.

“Our security systems, our fire services, our lifts… need to be tested before we can resume any meetings,” the pro-Beijing politician said.

Under the terms of the 1997 handover from British to Chinese rule, Hong Kong enjoys rights and liberties unseen on the mainland. But protesters accuse Beijing of reneging on that deal with the help of unelected leaders.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned China of “serious consequences” if it breaches that bilateral handover agreement.

Activist Joshua Wong, who was the face of the city’s 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations, told reporters the protests were a response to “the tyranny… (and) imperial rule of Beijing and the Hong Kong government”.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen voiced support for pro-democracy demonstrators.

“As President of a country that walked the long road to democracy, I urge the #HongKong government to address the legitimate concerns of the people & their pursuit of freedom & democracy,” she tweeted.

‘Gentle hearts’

Chinese state media have dismissed the protests as “mob violence”.

“A zero-tolerance policy is the only remedy for such destructive behaviour”, the Global Times daily wrote in an editorial.

The official Xinhua news agency, in a commentary, said the acts “trampled the rule of law in Hong Kong,” and the offenders “must be severely punished” in accordance with the law.

Analysts said the chaotic scenes showing demonstrators tearing down portraits and spraying graffiti signalled a dangerous turn.

“The gestures were meant to provoke the Chinese authorities”, said political analyst Joseph Cheng.

“They are gestures of defiance rather than a genuine political action,” he said, warning they would likely “be seized upon by Beijing and by the Carrie Lam administration as justification for a crackdown”.

The increasingly hardline tactics have divided Hong Kongers.

Brokerage executive Chris Cheung told AFP Monday’s protest was “unwise and unnecessary”.

“Violence can’t change the people’s attitude, only reason will,” he said.

But clean-up volunteer Blue Wong said she was “angry with the government for pushing the young generation to such a stage.

“I won’t criticise or judge the youngsters. Even though their actions are violent, their hearts are gentle”, she said.

“They are fighting for a better Hong Kong.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong china protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ارز دیجیتال سامانه نیما غلامرضا سلیمانی حشد الشعبی فدریکا موگرینی غنی سازی اورانیوم محمد رضا آشتیانی اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

اینستکس در چه صورتی موثر خواهد بود؟

چند تمرین ساده برای تقویت بینایی

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی چهارشنبه ۱۲ تیر

سندسازی جعلی برای آوردن ستاره انگلیسی به پرسپولیس!

تولید بیت کوین غیر قانونی است

زنگنه: شب ‎و روز برای صادرات نفت تلاش می‎کنیم/ صادرات نفت عراق به ۳.۵۲ میلیون بشکه در روز کاهش یافت/ قیمت پیشنهادی آپارتمان در تهران/جراحی اقتصاد پاکستان با افزایش ۲۰۰ درصدی قیمت گاز

حرکت جالب نماینده ایرانی در اجلاس خارجی

صعود تیم آمریکا به فینال جام جهانی فوتبال زنان

برزیل2- آرژانتین0/سامبا تافینالِ کوپاآمه‌ریکاباحذفِ‌مسی

پیام محمد مخبر به رییس جدید سازمان بسیج

جزییات رای وحدت رویه برای اعلام تساوی در پرداخت دیه زنان و مردان

۴ زن‌ معترض در افغانستان لبهایشان را دوختند

دخانیات جای روزنامه را گرفت

مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

آیا دولت بی‌اختیار است؟ /آیا می‌شود برجام بیمار را با اینستکس ناتوان زنده نگه داشت؟ /نفت در چنگالِ سیاست و سیاسیون

وب گردی

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟
دولت عراق تکلیف حشد الشعبی را روشن کرد
چگونه خشکی چشم را درمان کنیم؟
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!
ترامپ: ایران با آتش بازی می‌کند/فرمان ده بندی دولت عراق درباره حشد الشعبی/گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با اعضای کنگره درباره ایران/ واکنش کاخ‌سفید به عبور ذخایر اورانیوم غنی شده ایران از ۳۰۰ کیلوگرم
 هدیه جالب امام جمعه به دختر شعبده‌باز ایرانی
لاکچری ترین و بهترین تالار عروسی تهران
سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!
چهره افسرده نخست‌وزیرانگلیس در دیداربا پوتین
ابرماشین ۱۵میلیاردتومانی کریستیانو رونالدو را ببینید
طی ده روز آینده مذاکراتی حیاتی با طرف‌های اروپایی خواهیم داشت/ اروپا باید عجله و هزینه کند
حمله شدید قطر به امارات و عربستان در ژنو/حمله پهپادی یمنی‌ها به فرودگاه جیزان / ۱۰۰ کشته در جریان درگیری‌ها در حومه شمالی حماه/ اظهارات ترامپ در مورد اردوغان و کرد‌ها

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۵۰ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۳ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

منتظری: باید با کشف حجاب تعمدی برخورد کرد/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شهید بهشتی راه‌حل گرانی‌ها را اقتصادی می‌دانست، نه قضایی  (۹۶ نظر)

دلیل افزایش قیمت سیب زمینی؛ آزادسازی صادرات یا افتادن در دام تار عنکبوتی؟  (۸۹ نظر)