رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
400بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong: Protestors end 15-hour long siege of police headquarters amid battle for Extradition Bill

Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes.
کد خبر: ۹۰۷۰۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 22 June 2019

Thousands of protestors here in the wee hours of Saturday morning ended their 15-hour siege of the city's police headquarters after putting up demonstrations demanding complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and exoneration of protestors arrested during previous clashes.

The hours-long demonstrations at the Arsenal Street police base in Wan Chai was over at 2.40 a.m. (local time) after protestors, mostly youths, blocked all entrances to the headquarters and pelted eggs, South China Morning Post reported.

Friday's gathering, which did not obtain official protest permits, largely turned its anger on the police, who have been accused of using undue force in clashes with protesters just over a week ago.

It must also be noted that a deadline given by Hong Kong Federation of Students to the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor and her administration to respond over the extradition bill passed on Friday without any sign from her.

The extradition bill was proposed on April 3. Those opposing the bill argue that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.

They further reason that the newly framed extradition plan would dissolve the rights and legal protections, which were guaranteed under the city's handover from British colonial rule to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

The extent of the opposition to the bill is such that even business groups in Hong Kong, who generally take a neutral stance on political issues, have also spoken out against it.

Owing to the continued protests this last week, the city government on Saturday made a stunning reversal, when it halted the controversial amendments in the bill from becoming a law, only days after continuing to push ahead with it. Albeit, the protests continue, as the demonstrators are demanding nothing less than the permanent scrapping of this controversial bill.

Although Hong Kong is an autonomous territory, there is close cooperation between its police and their mainland counterparts, who have among the most advanced and intrusive surveillance systems.

In the latest, many people in Hong Kong are increasingly fearful of Beijing's tightening grip over the city and what they see as an erosion of civil liberties.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong protest police
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پتریک شنهن مارک اسپر بیژن زنگنه بنی صدر پل گیشا سعید جلیلی گلوبال هاوک آب های سرزمینی یحیی گلمحمدی
آخرین اخبار

دستور پخت چلو گردن با سس پیاز

کشف ۳۶ هزار خمیردندان در کارگاه غیرمجاز

«روحانی» دست از سکوت بردارد

قالیباف کاندیدای انتخابات مجلس می‌شود؟

دفاع علی ربیعی از دستور رئیس جمهور

ضرورت توجه به توصیه‌های بهداشتی از سوی زائران

غرق شدن جوان ۲۳ ساله در زاینده رود

آتش‌سوزی در محل نگهداری خودروهای کلاسیک

حسین شریعتمداری: این طناب پوسیده است!

پایان جدایی مادر شهیدان خرمدل با ۳ فرزند شهیدش

یک نان خور دیگر به باشگاه استقلال اضافه شد!

علائم افسردگی چیست؟

طرح ترافیک جدید تهران آغاز شد

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

هتل های شیراز

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

روایت خبرگزاری روس از موشک فوق سری ایران/واکنش بحرین به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی در آب‌های ایران/ جزئیات تکان‌دهنده از مکالمات تیم ترور جمال خاشقجی/شکایت ایران از آمریکا به سازمان ملل
هشدار به آقا سید حسن خمینی
مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی از سوی سپاه/ کاخ سفید جلسه اضطراری تشکیل داد
10 دقیقه قبل از حمله به سه سایت در ایران آن را متوقف کردم
جزئیات تجاوز پهپاد آمریکایی به حریم هوایی ایران به روایت ظریف / سوابق همه پهپادهای متجاوز
لاشه پهپاد آمریکایی کجا سقوط کرد؟
«حناچی» بالاخره از ماجرای برادرش گفت/فرمان انتخاباتی آیت الله مصباح یزدی به پایداری‌ها/واکنش شاعرانه سردار باقرزاده به سرنگونی پهپاد آمریکایی/مهاجرانی: ترامپ اپوزیسیون را دقمرگ می‌کند
مشخصات غول ۲۰۰ میلیون دلاری ساقط‌شده آمریکا
خواننده مولودی حاشیه‌ساز: قبول دارم اشتباه کردم
دستیابی سازمان ملل به مدارک معتبری از نقش بن سلمان در قتل خاشقجی/فرمان ترامپ به مشاورانش برای عقب‌نشینی از اظهارات تند علیه ایران/روایت پمپئو از دیدار با موگرینی درباره ایران/ سفر غیرمنتظره مشاور مکرون به ایران
تصویری از محل دفن محمد مرسی
بمب خبری با اعتراف برانکو؛ از چندماه قبل با الاهلی در تماس بودم! / هدیه مرد کروات از جده به تهران؛ مدرکی برای محکومیت و جریمه سعودی‌ها و البته محرومیت ایوانکوویچ
اقدام نظامی آمریکا علیه ایران به فاجعه در خاورمیانه منجر می‌شود/تحریم علیه ایران غیرقابل قبول است!
تصاویری از رویش نایاب‌ترین گل جهان در ایران

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۶۸ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مبل رهبر انقلاب پس از بیست سال چه فرقی کرده است؟/پای دهه هفتادی‌ها به فساد‌های اقتصادی باز شد/پرتاب قندان به شهردار در جلسه شورای شهر!/جایگزین بیژن زنگنه معرفی شد!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

وظیفه مهم کمیسیون ویژه مجلس خبرگان/مزاح لاریجانی با نماینده شاعر/وزیر احمدی‌نژاد وارد عرصه انتخابات می‌شود؟/توئیت ضرغامی درباره گرانی فلافل و الویه/نظر مهاجرانی درباره مذاکره با آمریکا عوض شد  (۱۵۲ نظر)

تشریح طرح پلیس برای مقابله با بی حجابی در خودرو و چند سوال  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا و روسیه به انفجار دو نفتکش در دریای عمان/ واکنش ترامپ به سفر شینزو آبه به تهران/ توطئه جدید اماراتی‌ها علیه ایران در خلیج فارس/ اظهارات آبه بعد از دیدار با رهبر انقلاب  (۱۲۲ نظر)

مردم تحمل کنند، قیمت‌ها شکسته می‌شود/ برخی کالا‌ها برای ارزان شدن، به زمان بیشتری نیاز دارند  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید  (۱۱۹ نظر)

واکنش کیهان به ضرب و شتم بانوی گیلانی: بسیجیان گیلان کجا هستند؟! /قتل یک زندانی جوان و چند پرسش/احترام به تصمیم نظام در ماجرای سفر نخست وزیر ژاپن  (۱۱۸ نظر)