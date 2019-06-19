رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
213بازدید
‍ پ

Turkey slams statement by EU General Affairs Council

Turkey condemned a statement Tuesday by the European Union’s General Affairs Council (GAC), saying it produced conclusions in a "partisan way".
کد خبر: ۹۰۶۵۲۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۹ 19 June 2019

Turkey condemned a statement Tuesday by the European Union’s General Affairs Council (GAC), saying it produced conclusions in a "partisan way".

"The Council expresses serious concerns over Turkey's current illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the GAC said following a meeting of ministers in Luxembourg.

"It deplores that Turkey has not yet responded to the European Union's repeated calls to cease such activities. The Council underlines the serious immediate negative impact that such illegal actions have across the range of EU-Turkey relations."

Responding to the council, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said: "These conclusions show how far the EU is from understanding the steps taken by Turkey despite the conditions it finds itself in and the challenges it faces."

By accepting the Greek Cypriot Administration as an EU member, "the EU is now demeaning Turkey-EU relations over the Cyprus issue and becoming a hostage of it," the ministry said.

It added that the EU’s conclusions are biased and unrealistic.

"The EU’s current position is in fact based on the unequitable and maximalist claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriots regarding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean aiming at usurping the rights of Turkey and of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) – the co-owner of the island of Cyprus. We totally reject these claims.

"Turkey continues to stand for peace and stability in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, as in all the surrounding seas," the ministry added.

"Those taking steps against the legitimate rights and interests of Turkey and the TRNC in the Eastern Mediterranean and ignoring the presence of Turkey in the region will never reach their goals.”

Cyprus issue

In 1974, following a coup aimed at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Turkey intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure.

The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece and the U.K. -- ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

On the reported decision by the Greek Cypriot administration to issue arrest warrants for crew members of the Turkish-flagged drillship Fatih, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s drill ships will “resolutely” continue their exploration in the region.

The Fatih drillship launched offshore operations on May 3 in an area located 75 kilometers (42 nautical miles) off the western coast of the island and is set to be joined by the drillship Yavuz.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area and Ankara has the right to hydrocarbon drilling.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey europe eu cyprus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد مرسی حادثه چرنوبیل شیرمحمدعلی بلندی های جولان میشل پلاتینی فرودگاه امام خمینی جیسون رضائیان ترمینال سلام
آخرین اخبار

ونزوئلا با VAR برزیل را کشت! / پیروزی پرو بر بولیوی

سه شهر ایران، در آستانه جهانی شدن

توقیف اتوبوس حامل تریاک در یزد

دیدگاه مردم کشور‌های دیگر درباره ایران

وب گردی

نکاتی برای رهایی از درد سیاتیک

مغز دوم شما در شکمتان است!

عذرخواهی شهردار از مردم در جهت نامناسب بودن ناوگان‌های حمل و نقل عمومی

چگونه لینک‌های اسپم به سایت خود را با ابزار google disavow مدیریت کنیم؟

کارگزاری برتر در سال 2017 و 2018

پرویز پرستویی و شوق کودکی با پای پروتزی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

فروش فیلم‌های سینمایی در حین تولید «پیش‌خور» می‌شود
ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید
جزئیات لغو اجرای طرح زوج و فرد از روز شنبه
علی دایی کنار بازیگر و خواننده معروف آمریکایی
برانکو رسما سرمربی الاهلی عربستان شد + عکس
ماجرای تصویر حاشیه‌ساز اکبر عبدی
موتورسواری آقای بازیگر به همراه همسرش
حمله دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب به ایران و ترکیه/واکنش‌های بین المللی به مرگ محمد مرسی/ عصبانیت عربستان از مواضع مصر در قبال ایران/ واکنش ترامپ به تصمیم برجامی جدید ایران
روایت نیوزویک از عاملان احتمالی حمله به نفتکش ها/ راه حل پوتین درباره حل و فصل مسائل مربوط به ایران/سفر دو هیأت عالی رتبه آمریکایی و عربستانی به سوریه/ ادعای وزیر امارات علیه ایران در ارتباط با حادثه بندر الفجیره
محسن رفیق‌دوست: زمان جنگ اگر کسی ماده اولیه نمی‌فروخت، با تهدید به کشتن از او می‌خریدیم/مسعود پزشکیان: صدها هادی رضوی در این مملکت وجود دارد
چرایی سکوت جالب و ممتد اسرائیل در مورد وقایع اخیر
 ابتکار هموطن اهوازی برای گرمای هوا!
نکته شوکه کننده که از قرارداد برانکو لو رفت+سند
خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!
جیمی‌جامپ در بازی والیبال ایران و روسیه

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۶۱ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

مسئولان، کشور را دوست ندارند و ایران را رها کرده اند!  (۱۲۴ نظر)