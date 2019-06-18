رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
417بازدید
‍ پ

China's Xi Jinping to make first official trip to North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea for two days from Thursday, state media in both countries reported on Monday, making him the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years.
کد خبر: ۹۰۶۲۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۶ 18 June 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea for two days from Thursday, state media in both countries reported on Monday, making him the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years.

Neighbouring China is reclusive North Korea's only major ally, and the visit comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and North Korea over efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

"Both sides will exchange views on the (Korean) peninsula situation, and push for new progress in the political resolution of the peninsula issue," China's official broadcaster CCTV said in a lengthy report that led the evening news.

The invitation was made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media in both countries said.

Since a failed summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim in Hanoi earlier this year, Pyongyang has resumed some weapons tests and warned of "truly undesired consequences" if the United States is not more flexible.

Xi's visit kicks off a flurry of high-level diplomatic activity around the Korean peninsula, with Trump set to visit ally South Korea after the G20 summit this month in Osaka, Japan.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said he and Xi would hold talks during the G20.

The visit also comes against a backdrop of mounting acrimony between Beijing and Washington over trade and other issues.

Kim has made four visits to China since March 2018, CCTV reported. The first, conducted largely in secret, was his first known trip abroad since he assumed power in June 2011.

Diplomats had long expected Xi to visit Pyongyang; one Western diplomat in Beijing said it was likely that the Chinese leader had a standing invitation, and had chosen to take it up with the G20 summit approaching: "It's Xi showing Trump that China still has an important card to play - North Korea."

This year marks the 70th year since China and North Korea established diplomatic ties, CCTV noted.

Kim and Trump held a summit last year in Singapore and one in Hanoi this year, but hopes for rapid progress towards denuclearisation have faded.

The United States demands that North Korea make verifiable progress toward giving up its nuclear weapons before any sanctions are eased, while North Korea says the United States has done nothing to reward the steps it has already taken.

Kim has met with the South Korean leader Moon three times, most recently in September 2018.

Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said the presidential Blue House expected Xi's trip to contribute to "an early restart of negotiations aimed at achieving complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to establishing lasting peace".

North Korea and US-supported South Korea have been locked in an armed standoff since their 1950-53 war ended in a truce, but not a peace treaty.

The last Chinese leader to visit North Korea was Hu Jintao in 2005.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china north korea visit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
برانکو ایوانکوویچ مسعود سلیمانی بندر شهید رجایی بیژن زنگنه بلندی های جولان fatf سازمان انرژی اتمی شیرمحمدعلی
آخرین اخبار

برای خرید آپارتمان در کرج چقدر باید هزینه کرد؟

مصرف «گل» چه بلایی سر مصرف‌کنندگان می‌آورد؟

آمار پزشکی قانونی از مرگ موتورسواران در سال ۹۷

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی سه‌شنبه ۲۸خرداد

قیمت گوشت قرمز کاهشی شد

شکست تحقیرآمیز ژاپن در کوپا آمه‌ریکا

ادامه «دورهمی» با مهران مدیری منتفی شد

شکایت جدید حنیف برای حذف استقلال ازآسیا

توقف آهنگ رشد مصرف مواد در کشور

وب گردی

چگونه لینک‌های اسپم به سایت خود را با ابزار google disavow مدیریت کنیم؟

کارگزاری برتر در سال 2017 و 2018

پرویز پرستویی و شوق کودکی با پای پروتزی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

جدول لیگ ملت‌های والیبال ۲۰۱۹ با صدرنشینی ایران
دم خروس آمریکایی‌ها از زبان کاپیتان / حمله آمریکا با پهپاد به تانکر ژاپنی؟!
فروش فیلم‌های سینمایی در حین تولید «پیش‌خور» می‌شود
ادعای درگیری روحانی و زنگنه/استقبال علی مطهری از قانون «از کجا آورده‌ای»/میلیون‌ها نفر به اصلاح‌طلبان و اصولگرایان اعتقاد ندارند /تلاش همه‎‌جانبه هیأت رئیسه برای کمک به نایب رئیس جدید
پدر سردشتی پس از نجات ۲ فرزند خود درگذشت
مهناز افشار و نگار جواهریان ممنوع الفعالیت می‌شوند؟
جزئیات لغو اجرای طرح زوج و فرد از روز شنبه
علی دایی کنار بازیگر و خواننده معروف آمریکایی
با رامبد مخالفم اما هواشو دارم!
روزی که ژاپنی‌ها به ایرانی‌ها حسرت زیادی خوردند!
حمایت یک مقام رسمی از حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌ها/کنایه سنگین صفایی فراهانی به کارگزاران/داوری: خودکشی نکردم/توصیه معنادار عطاءالله مهاجرانی به «ترامپ انگلیس»/پشت پرده «پرستوسازی» از میترا استاد به روایت "عبدی"
ماجرای تصویر حاشیه‌ساز اکبر عبدی
برانکو رسما سرمربی الاهلی عربستان شد + عکس
شروط ایران برای مذاکره از سه شرط در زمان حیات امام به پنج شرط رسیده است/ پنج محور پیام ترامپ برای رهبر انقلاب
موتورسواری آقای بازیگر به همراه همسرش

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

سخنان رئیس‌جمهور را راستی آزمایی کنید: آیا امروز مردم از یک سال پیش آرامش بهتری دارند؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

حمله به 2 نفتکش غول پیکر در دریای عمان/ قیمت نفت افزایش یافت/ نیروی دریایی ایران وارد عمل شد+ جرئیات  (۲۴۳ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

خرسی که از سقوط جان به در برده بود، توسط مردم کشته شد!  (۲۳۲ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

زمان حمله به نفتکش‌ها «آبه» کجا بود؟/تصویری خبرساز از راننده اسنپ معروف در نماز عید فطر/حادثه‌ای شبیه زندان کهریزک اتفاق افتاده است؟/توقف پخش برنامه‌های رامبد جوان از تلویزیون  (۱۹۴ نظر)

روایت گوینده خبر تلویزیون از لحظه خواندن جمله رهبر انقلاب/سردار نقدی: ملی کردن فضای مجازی از ملی کردن صنعت نفت اهمیت بیشتری دارد/توضیحات پویه نوریان درباره دیدار با سعید عابد  (۱۹۲ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کیهان: یک مدل عکس‌های مستهجن در فیلم یک کارگردان ارزشی بازی می‌کند/هفته آینده، آغاز موج دوم کاهش قیمت خودرو/اطلاعات و دارایی همسران دائم و موقت مسئولان باید ثبت شود  (۱۸۳ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

واکنش مشاور احمدی‌نژاد به ادعای همسرش/فرزند کروبی: گشایش‌هایی در حصر ایجاد شده/تیراندازی مقابل تئاتر شهر، آبروی تهران را بُرد/پروانه سلحشوری: امین فردین برای من پرونده سازی کرد  (۱۲۴ نظر)