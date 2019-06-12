رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
370بازدید
‍ پ

Is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hiding a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece on his yacht?

When the renowned “Salvator Mundi” painting was sold to an anonymous bidder for about $450 million at the end of 2017, the art world erupted in speculation. Who was the buyer? And what did the sale mean for future generations of art enthusiasts seeking to see it?
کد خبر: ۹۰۵۰۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 12 June 2019

When the renowned “Salvator Mundi” painting was sold to an anonymous bidder for about $450 million at the end of 2017, the art world erupted in speculation. Who was the buyer? And what did the sale mean for future generations of art enthusiasts seeking to see it?

Soon, there were reassurances that the painting — which has been attributed to Leonardo da Vinci despite some expert skepticism — would be displayed in the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated the same month the painting was sold.

But the famed painting of Jesus apparently never made it there. An official unveiling date was postponed last year, and a new date was never set. Rumors over its whereabouts mounted, and many of them soon involved Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. One of his close allies was believed to have been behind the 2017 purchase, the New York Times reported that year.

Now, an art market website, Artnet, claims to have located the missing painting on the private superyacht Serene, which was reportedly bought by the Saudi crown prince, too.

If confirmed, the Artnet report that cites several unnamed sources would suggest that the painting is indeed in Saudi possession and that suspicions that “Salvator Mundi” might not make it to the Louvre Abu Dhabi are correct.

Representatives for the Louvre in Paris and the Saudi Center for International Communication did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The celebrated painting’s absence at the Abu Dhabi Louvre cast a shadow over the ambitious museum project, which in 2017 represented the first overseas expansion of the venerable French art institution. The agreement to allow a museum in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to use the Louvre’s illustrious name was controversial from the beginning, and the more recent controversy over “Salvator Mundi” has emboldened early critics.

Human Rights Watch said in 2015 that the UAE project was mired in migrant labor scandals. Some employers, the human rights group said at the time, “continue to withhold wages and benefits from workers, fail to reimburse recruiting fees, confiscate worker passports and house workers in substandard accommodations.”

But “Salvator Mundi’s” purported new owner — Mohammed — has faced even fiercer criticism from human rights groups. In the United States, pressure has mounted to cut Washington’s security alliance with the kingdom over the crown prince’s controversial military intervention in Yemen and the CIA’s conclusion that he most likely ordered the killing of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Recent controversies involving the crown prince may also stymie the kingdom’s idea to turn the desert ruins of al-Ula into a cultural hub. The crown prince himself has led those plans, which could diversify the kingdom’s economy, now heavily reliant on oil revenue.

Until that cultural hub is finished, Artnet reported, the “Salvator Mundi” will remain on board the crown prince’s superyacht.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bin salman da vinci painting
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عبدالرضا داوری هایکو ماس شینزو آبه حشمت علوی حیات شبانه نزار زاکا مالیات بر سکه یوکیا آمانو
آخرین اخبار

واکنش کاخ سفید به آزادی «نزار زکا»/ تحریم ۱۶ فرد و نهاد به بهانه ارتباط با دولت سوریه از سوی آمریکا/حمله مقام آلمانی به ولیعهد ابوظبی/ طرح خطرناک عربستان و امارات در قاره آفریقا و خاورمیانه

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها دیگر مرگ بر آمریکا نمی‌گویند!

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

نگران افت رتبه سایتتان نباشید!

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

جلوگیری از اسپم شدن لینک‌های ایجاد شده در کامنت‌ بلاگ‌ها

رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

هتل های تهران

هتل های شیراز

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟
ملانیا ترامپ روسری سر کرد
علیرضا خمسه با آرایش زنانه در آمریکا!
 رفتار عجیب تماشاگر والیبال سوژه شد!
مدافع حرمی که به دست داعش تکه‌تکه شد
چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!
واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه پرستو بودن همسر نجفی
سرو مشروبات الکلی روی صحنه تئاتر!
جزئیات جدید از ماجرای قتل میترا استاد
ریزش ۲۶۰ میلیونی قیمت یک خودرو در بازار
رژیم غذایی پیشنهادی وزیر نیرو برای مردم ایران
خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ
ازدواج لژیونر تیم ملی‌فوتبال با یک ملی‌پوش!+عکس
انتقاد سردار رحیم‌صفوی از انتخاب‌های مردم/انتقاد مجدد قالیباف از اصولگرایان/قرارداد ۱.۵ میلیون یورویی برانکو با پرسپولیس
وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی

نظرتان درباره درخواست رئیس‌جمهور برای کسب اختیارات بیشتر چیست؟  (۴۰۹ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۲۳۶ نظر)

نظر آیت‌الله جوادی آملی درباره آتش زدن سفارت عربستان/می‌خواستیم فردین مالک اشتر باشد و فائقه آتشین قطام!/احمدی‌نژاد خودش را برای افطاری باهنر دعوت کرد/تحریم‌ها مربیان خارجی را از ایران فراری داد!  (۲۰۸ نظر)

وزیر نیرو: چینی‌ها با یک وعده غذا هم سیرند، ما زیاد می‌خوریم !/پیش‌بینی کنعانی مقدم از رئیس‌جمهور آینده/توئیت معنادار حسام‌الدین آشنا خطاب به مسعود فراستی/واکنش کرباسچی به شایعه حضور «پرستو» در پرونده نجفی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا سفر نسبتا کوتاه رامبد جوان و همسرش به کانادا «کوچ» است؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

تولد فرزند رامبد جوان در کانادا چقدر آب می‌خورد؟  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر نیرو در امتحان الگوی مصرف «همه» را غلط نوشت تا ۱۹ بگیرد!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بازی چندسر باخت اسنپ با ندید گرفتن قواعد ساده!  (۱۳۰ نظر)

 پوشش رسانه‌ها در خصوص ماجرای «قتل میترا استاد» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رامبد جوان و مهناز افشار تنها نیستند، علل تلاش برای اخذ پاسپورت دوم را رفع کنیم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

خیز احمدی‌نژاد برای کسب کرسی ریاست مجلس!/رفع پاره‌ای از محدودیت‌های ارتباطی محصورین/دردسر یک توافق جنجالی بر سر صندلی ریاست کمیسیون امنیت/نظر وزیر دولت اصلاحات درباره مذاکره با دولت ترامپ  (۱۱۵ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)

هدایتی از زندان هم اینستاگرامش را آپدیت می‌کند؟!/ضرغامی: «پرستوبازی» در قاموس ما نیست!/برخی کشور‌های عربی مثل قورباغه دندان درآوردند!  (۱۱۰ نظر)