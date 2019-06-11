Yemen: Houthis claim attack on Saudi airport

The Houthis of Yemen launched multiple drone attacks targeting a military airbase in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir on late Monday night, the militia said on its news channel.

The Houthi's Al Masirah satellite news channel said they targeted King Khaled Airbase in Khamis Mushait city of Asir.

However, Saudi Arabia is yet to confirm the reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

Monday's attacks were the latest claimed by the Houthis against cities and facilities located on Saudi Arabia's southern border.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.

The Yemeni Houthis have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh.