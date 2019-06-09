رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Mexico was set to implement immigration measures before Trump's trade tariff threat

Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US - months before President Donald Trump's tariff threat, the New York Times reported.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۲ 09 June 2019

Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US - months before President Donald Trump's tariff threat, the New York Times reported.

Trump moved to accept the existing agreements in a deal on Friday after negotiations prompted by his threat to impose growing tariffs on Mexico in response to the border situation dragged on over several days. Talks between Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and State Department officials lasted for more than 11 hours on Friday.

The Mexican government had pledged to deploy the National Guard nationwide with a focus on its southern border - a key part of the agreement - during secret meetings in March between former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Mexican interior secretary Olga Sanchez in Miami, the officials told the Times.

The deal's key expansion of a program that would keep asylum seekers in Mexico while their claims are processed was established in two heavily brokered two diplomatic notes exchanged between the two countries, the Times reported. Nielsen announced the Migrant Protection Protocols during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in late December.

One senior government official insisted to the Times that the Mexican government agreed to move to deter migrants faster and more aggressively than they ever had before this week's talks.

As Ebrard noted in a news conference after the agreement's announcement on Friday, the Mexican government did not accept the US's push for a safe third country agreement, which would require asylum seekers travelling through Mexico to make their case for American asylum in Mexico.

"They proposed in the first meeting to have (a) third safe state, which is not the case here, which is very important. And on the other hand, we accepted to have a more extended version of (migrants remaining in Mexico during asylum claim processing) and to accelerate the deployment of the national guard," Ebrard said, calling the deal "a fair play."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he had a phone call with Trump after negotiators reached the deal on Friday.

"I spoke on the telephone with President Trump," Lopez Obrador tweeted in Spanish on Saturday. "I told him that in Tijuana I would say that I do not lift a clenched fist but an open and frank hand to the president of the United States. We reiterated our disposition to friendship, dialogue and collaboration for the good of our countries."

Democratic congressional leaders slammed Trump for his attempts to negotiate a deal.

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer jabbed Trump's repeated return to the issue, tweeting on Friday night: "This is an historic night! @realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to 'greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.' Now that that problem is solved, I'm sure we won't be hearing any more about it in the future."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Trump in a statement of having "undermined America's preeminent leadership role in the world by recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south."

the humanitarian situation at our southern border."

