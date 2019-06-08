رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
242بازدید
‍ پ

Ethiopian leader bids to broker peace deal

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Sudan's capital yesterday in a bid to ease the political and humanitarian crisis that has followed the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.
کد خبر: ۹۰۳۹۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۸ 08 June 2019

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Sudan's capital yesterday in a bid to ease the political and humanitarian crisis that has followed the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

A diplomatic source said Mr Abiy planned to meet members of both the ruling Transitional Military Council headed by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the opposition in Khartoum.

The Ethiopian initiative follows the worst bloodshed in Sudan since Mr Bashir was ousted by the military after four months of protests against his repressive three-decade rule.

It is claimed by the opposition that 113 people were killed in the storming of a civilian protest camp on Monday and a subsequent wider crackdown. The government put the toll at 61 people, including three security personnel.

The African Union has suspended Sudan until the establishment of civilian rule, intensifying global pressure on the military leaders to stand down.

Both sides had been in talks over a civilian-led transition to democracy. But the already faltering negotiations collapsed in the wake of this week's crackdown.

Mr Abiy, who took office in Ethiopia last year and introduced political and economic reforms, has won wide praise for his diplomacy, including brokering peace with his country's neighbour and long-time foe Eritrea.

A doctors' group linked to the protest movement said hospitals are overcrowded with people injured in the crackdown. Five main hospitals had been shut down by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), it said.

"There is a great shortage in medical staff, mainly caused by the military militias targeting doctors and preventing them from reaching hospitals and clinics to perform their duty," it said. "For all these reasons, more and more lives are being lost every day."

The United Nations' health agency also said medical staff had apparently been targeted for treating the wounded.

Staff had been wounded and some female workers reportedly raped in hospital raids, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Emergency services were being shut down, and staff and patients had been wounded, it said. Mobile tent clinics set up to treat injured protesters had been set ablaze and destroyed while medical equipment had been looted.

Amnesty International and the opposition have said the RSF were the main participants in the violence.

The military council claims people had put on RSF uniforms to impersonate them in an attempt to harm their reputation. Monday's raid was targeting criminals in an area next to the camp and but got out of hand, it said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
ethiopian crisis peace
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
شی جین پینگ مهدی طارمی برانکو ایوانکوویچ سید محمد بطحایی جاده چالوس سنتکام الفجیره سد لفور ترزامی سکه ثامن
آخرین اخبار

مسخره شدن سوری‌ها بعدازباخت پرگل مقابل ایران!

خود احمدی‌نژاد میلی به رفت‌وآمد با اصولگرایان ندارد

واکنش مدیرعامل پتروشیمی خلیج فارس به تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا/ مالیات خرید سکه قسط بندی شد/ پیش‌بینی بانک جهانی درباره اقتصاد ایران در سال ۲۰۱۹/ سقوط شاخص دلار در بازار جهانی

تکذیب وضعیت نامطلوب منتسب به باغ‌وحش بابلسر

جشن عروسی سیاسی اوزیل با حضور اردوغان

استاندار آذربایجان غربی استعفا نداد

طرح ترافیک و زوج و فرد به روند قبلی خود بازگشت

قطبی بجای‌برانکو؛ خروس‌قندی جای الماس!

اعلام قیمت کتب درسی برای سال تحصیلی جدید

مقدماتی یورو ۲۰۲۰| برتری پرگل و عجیب اوکراین مقابل صرب‌ها

آتش دوباره در کوه منگشت ایذه زبانه کشید

دیدار دبیرکل سازمان ملل با رئیس جمهور روسیه

اعدام درانتظار کم‌سن‌ترین مخالف سیاسی عربستان

طوفان در هند ۲۶ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی به جا گذاشت

رهبر مخالفان سودان بازداشت شد

وب گردی

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

شماره‌های رند ایرانسل

تارا شریفی نابغه ایرانی

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های شیراز

کاشته علی علیپور گل اول پرسپولیس مقابل داماش

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

پافشاری بریک تصمیم اشتباه !!

هتل های کیش

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های تهران

بیانیه مشترک پوتین و شی جین‌پینگ در مورد ایران/ افشای انتقال اطلاعات هسته‌ای به عربستان/طرح کنگره آمریکا برای توقف فروش تسلیحات به عربستان سعودی، امارات و اردن/ اظهارات جدید ترامپ در مورد مذاکره با ایران
پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست
خداحافظی عجیب یک نماینده با توئیتر/ شرط‌بندی سر وسعت آتش‌سوزی پارک چیتگر! / راشد یزدی: راضی به نظام اسلامی هستیم، اما قانع نیستیم / سخنگوی سپاه: آمریکایی‌ها مؤدب‌تر شده اند
دستگیری یکی از لابی‌گران فشار آمریکا علیه ایران/تلاش گروهی از سناتورهای آمریکایی برای لغو کامل برجام/ پیام وزیر خارجه قطر خطاب به سعودی‌ها/ تسلط ارتش سوریه بر سه شهرک جدید در جنوب ادلب
سقوط خونین پاراگلایدر میان جمعیت در متل قو
مدرسه‌ای مختلط در مشهد!
مورد عجیب بی‌حجابی مسافرانِ هواپیمای گاندو
ورود دادستانی به ناهنجاری اجتماعی در سد لفور
تحریم گسترده و کم سابقه آمریکا علیه بخش پتروشیمی ایران/ 39 شرکت پتروشیمی ایرانی مشمول تحریم شدند
جنجال بر سر لباس یک وکیل زن در ترکیه
هدایتی از زندان هم اینستاگرامش را آپدیت می‌کند؟!/ضرغامی: «پرستوبازی» در قاموس ما نیست!/برخی کشور‌های عربی مثل قورباغه دندان درآوردند!
یکی از چهارراه های جالب دنیا در تهران!
مذاکرات آمریکا و ایران در پیش است؟/ محورهای احتمالی مذاکرات چه خواهد بود؟
توافق ایران و آمریکا بر سر برنامه نفت در برابر غذا با میانجی‌گری عراق!
تشریح علت تصادف مرگبار قهرمان المپیکی کاراته

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۵۶ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۱۷۲ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)

واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا نباید شش شرط مقام اماراتی برای مذاکره با ایران را جدی گرفت؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست  (۱۱۴ نظر)