Iran not after tension but will firmly respond to any ‘foolish’ act: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic is seeking to promote security in the Middle East and is not willing to engage in any conflict but will give a firm response to any "foolish" act against its territory.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks the promotion of security in the region and is not willing at all to get involved in a conflict with other countries or big powers, but if they initiate a foolish act it will definitely be met with a firm response that will make them regret,” Rouhani said in a Wednesday phone call with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Rouhani said regional problems cannot be solved through military means, adding, “We believe threats, pressures, blockade and economic sanctions are a wrong path in relations between governments.”

He said that any solution to regional conflicts, including the Saudi-led row with Qatar and the Riyadh-led war against Yemen, should take into consideration the interests of the nations of the region and not those of super powers, warning that such problems could harm the entire region.

Rouhani said that Iran’s positions during former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s occupation of Kuwait in 1990, the ongoing Saudi and UAE invasion of Yemen and the blockade of the Qatari government proves that Tehran is opposed to wars, pressures and sanctions in the region.

He also welcomed the expansion of ties with Doha, and said the Iranian nation and government will continue to stand by the Qataris.

The Qatari emir, for his part, said Tehran and Doha have convergent view towards many regional issues and said the two sides have been in constant constructive consultations.

He described dialog as the only solution to ease any tension in the region.

He praised Tehran-Doha tie as historical and thanked Iran for supporting Qatar in the face of the Saudi-led blockade.

The Qatari emir also called for the promotion of bilateral ties with Iran in all sectors.

Tensions have continued to rise in the Middle East after Washington left a 2015 multilateral nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and reimposed unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Washington further intensified tensions after it decided to build up its military presence in the Persian Gulf region, when it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, and an amphibious assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged Iranian threat.

Iran says it poses no threat to anyone but would defend itself against any aggression.

