رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
524بازدید
‍ پ

Mossad Fabricating Evidence against Iran, Zarif Warns

کد خبر: ۹۰۳۵۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۴ 05 June 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned against false flag operations by the Mossad, which linked Iran to the sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month, saying the Israeli spy agency is fabricating evidence against Tehran.

“The #B Team's boy who cries wolf is crying once again: this time Mossad is fabricating intelligence about Iran's involvement in sabotage in Fujairah. I've warned of “accidents” and false flags—we know what happens when you believe their lies. We've been here before, haven't we?” Zarif said in on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The tweet came after a report by Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, claimed that the US has received evidence from Mossad, linking Iran to the sabotage of the four oil tankers.

according to media reports, Washington is slated to present the intelligence to the UN Security Council in the coming days. An unnamed source told Kan the attacks were “a pretty good commando operation”.

The UAE initially denied media reports of an explosion. Hours later, however, it confirmed that four commercial ships had been “subjected to sabotage operations” but stopped short of calling out suspects.

A day later, Saudi Arabia said that two of its oil tankers were among the four vessels. Energy minister Khalid al-Falih said one of them had been on its way to load crude from Ras Tanura port for delivery to Saudi Aramco customers in the US.

The explosions slightly damaged two other oil tankers, a Norwegian-registered tanker, and another UAE-flagged.

President Trump’s security adviser, John Bolton, said on Wednesday, May 29 that naval mines “almost certainly from Iran” were used to attack oil tankers off Fujairah, and warned the Islamic Republic against further operations.

Tasnim News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran zarif israel
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مایک پمپئو فطریه کفاره روزه امام خمینی عید فطر قیام 15 خرداد معاهده عدم تجاوز عمار حکیم موساد امیر قطر
آخرین اخبار

جای خالی طنز در سفره افطار تلویزیون

مشوق های آمریکا و اسرائیل می تواند روسیه را از ایران در سوریه دور کند!؟

وضعیت شگفتی آور قطارهای بنگلادش

شکست سنگین سعودی در نجران

سقوط کودک ۱۰ ساله در رودخانه کرج

خطر مشکلات قلبی برای افراد آلوده به اچ‌آی‌وی

گفت‌وگوی کوتاه ترامپ و مرکل در انگلیس

ماجرای پشیمانی رابعه اسکویی

پوتین: توافق هسته‌ای ایران باید حفظ شود

چند راهکار برای پرورش مسئولیت‌پذیری در کودکان

پشت پرده جلسات مستمر اصلاح‌طلبان با ابوترابی‌فرد/«طلاق صوری» برای دریافت حقوق/کنایه مهدوی‌کیا به قلعه‌نویی/امام جمعه شیراز: لهو و لعب در اعیاد اسلامی مطلوب و مقبول نیست

هشدار ظریف نسبت به سناریوسازی موساد

چگونه از ابتلا به سرطان پیشگیری کنیم؟

وب گردی

امشب چقدر برای زکات فطره پرداخت کنیم؟

آلیسون بکر،سنگربان مطمئن لیورپول+فیلم

سیمای آشفته این روزهای پایتخت

شماره‌های رند ایرانسل

تارا شریفی نابغه ایرانی

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

هتل های شیراز

کاشته علی علیپور گل اول پرسپولیس مقابل داماش

بانک سامان پاسخگوی اعتراض پرسنل پروژه البرز مال نیست

پافشاری بریک تصمیم اشتباه !!

چگونگی و اهمیت لینک سازی داخلی

هتل های کیش

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

هتل های تهران

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر
درگیری در مرز ایران و ترکیه با ۷ کشته و زخمی/استقبال عراق از عقب‌نشینی ترامپ مقابل ایران/ بیانیه انتقادی اتحادیه اروپا درباره اسرائیل/ خنثی شدن عملیات تروریستی داعش در ایام عید فطر
خشم شدید سعودی‌ها از نحوه برخورد عمران خان با ملک سلمان/ واکنش شدیداللحن اتحادیه عرب به تصمیم جدید تل آویو/اعلام آمادگی آمریکا برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/حمله موشکی جبهه النصره به حومه «حماه»
اعمال شب و روز عید فطر
واکنش فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهار نظر اخیر پمپئو / ابتکار جالب یک امام جمعه‌ در خطبه‌ها / درخواست مطهری از رئیسی درباره دادگاه خاتمی / فعال اصلاح طلب: مردم دیگر به «تَکرار» توجه ندارند
هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست
خواهر رهبرکره شمالی در انظار عمومی ظاهر شد
اعلام مبلغ زکات فطریه و کفاره روزه
گاف عجیب پادشاه سعودی در نشست مکه!
دو بار اعدام برای قتل و تجاوز به یکی از زنان فامیل
مترجم مشهور خودکشی کرد+توضیحات
هاشمی:در «یک‌جمع‌مردانه» درباره‌ «پرونده نجفی‌» حرف‌ می‌زنم/سوال کیهان از خاتمی: اگر در ۸۸ تقلب شده بود چرا برادرت مردم را به انتخابات ۹۲ دعوت کرد؟
کدام کشور‌ها فردا را عید فطر اعلام کرده اند
روایت یک کارگردان از شخصیت میترا استاد
تصاویر رنگی دیده نشده از جنگ جهانی دوم

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۶۰۴ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

آیا ایران و آمریکا در نهایت مذاکره می‌کنند؟/ رویکرد ایران در مقابل طرح موضوع «مذاکره بدون پیش شرط» باید چگونه باشد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۷ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۵۵ نظر)

انتقاد علم‌الهدی از توهین به همسر پیغمبر/برادر میترا استاد: انتقام خواهم گرفت/اظهارنظر یک کارشناس امنیتی درباره پرونده نجفی/کدخدایی: قوانین انتخاباتی ما، راه فریب مردم را باز گذاشته است!  (۲۴۵ نظر)

هشدار مطهری درباره پرستو‌ها/چند درصد مردم پس اندازی ندارند؟/مجلس در تابستان شش هفته جلسه علنی ندارد!/اعلام جرم علیه رئیس سازمان محیط زیست  (۲۳۸ نظر)

توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد  (۲۰۶ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

عذرخواهی نامزد رهبری حزب محافظه‌کار بریتانیا برای تریاک کشیدن در ایران/قوه قضائیه: درباره ارتباط «میترا استاد» با نهادهای امنیتی قرائنی وجود ندارد/خنثی‌سازی حمله تروریستی در سنندج در روز قدس/کنایه‌های تند سعید جلیلی به برجام  (۱۷۲ نظر)

خریدار ۳۸ هزار قطعه سکه از بانک مرکزی چقدر مالیات باید پرداخت کند؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

آماده گفت‌وگو «بدون پیش‌شرط» با ایران هستیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)

شهر کباب‌های سنتی +تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود  (۱۳۹ نظر)