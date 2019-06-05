Mossad Fabricating Evidence against Iran, Zarif Warns

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned against false flag operations by the Mossad, which linked Iran to the sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month, saying the Israeli spy agency is fabricating evidence against Tehran.

“The #B Team's boy who cries wolf is crying once again: this time Mossad is fabricating intelligence about Iran's involvement in sabotage in Fujairah. I've warned of “accidents” and false flags—we know what happens when you believe their lies. We've been here before, haven't we?” Zarif said in on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The tweet came after a report by Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, claimed that the US has received evidence from Mossad, linking Iran to the sabotage of the four oil tankers.

according to media reports, Washington is slated to present the intelligence to the UN Security Council in the coming days. An unnamed source told Kan the attacks were “a pretty good commando operation”.

The UAE initially denied media reports of an explosion. Hours later, however, it confirmed that four commercial ships had been “subjected to sabotage operations” but stopped short of calling out suspects.

A day later, Saudi Arabia said that two of its oil tankers were among the four vessels. Energy minister Khalid al-Falih said one of them had been on its way to load crude from Ras Tanura port for delivery to Saudi Aramco customers in the US.

The explosions slightly damaged two other oil tankers, a Norwegian-registered tanker, and another UAE-flagged.

President Trump’s security adviser, John Bolton, said on Wednesday, May 29 that naval mines “almost certainly from Iran” were used to attack oil tankers off Fujairah, and warned the Islamic Republic against further operations.

Tasnim News Agency