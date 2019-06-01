رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
Iran, Russia to begin new mineral-industrial cooperation

01 June 2019

“Developing exports to the neighboring countries is the priority of the year (Iranian fiscal year) and Iran is ready for new economic and trade cooperation with Russia in different industrial and mineral areas,” Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Business, Reza Rahmani said.

During a meeting with the chairman of Iran-Russia joint chamber of commerce, attended by economic activists to discuss means of Iran exports to Russia, Rahmani said, “We are ready to begin mutual cooperation in mineral and industrial areas via introducing the capabilities and capacities of the both sides”.

The minister also stressed that Iranian companies are prepared for joint cooperation and the trade interactions and communications can deepen.

Insisting on the mutual cooperation between Iran and Russia on exports, Rahmani added, “Development of exports with our neighboring countries and finding new areas for export are among our trade priorities”.

The chairman of Iran-Russia joint chamber of commerce, for his part, insisted on advancing mutual cooperation, saying, “We welcome the new plans for cooperation between the two countries”.

He also pointed to completing and finalizing the signed agreements and memorandums of understanding, adding, “Solving the problems of financial transfers will considerably help accelerating the projects”.

ISNA

