Pakistani traders call for resumption of banking ties with Iran

The representatives of Pakistan’s Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) have called for resumption of banking ties with Iran to ease trade process and transactions.

A QCCI delegation led by its president Jumma Badezai met with Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Rasoul Mousavi and Director General for Safety Affairs Alireza Haghighian to discuss bilateral trade and issues faced by Pakistani businessmen at the border.

Mousavi and Alireza Haghighian assured the delegation that the issues of Pakistani Balochistan’s business community will be addressed on priority basis.

The businessmen were informed that appropriate arrangements to save their goods from environmental effects were also being put in place.

Earlier Mousavi held an important meeting with Governor of Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai during which he said that Iran is ready to help Pakistani Balochistan province in all areas.

IRNA