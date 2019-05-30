رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » چین
3895بازدید
‍ پ

China Slams US for 'Naked Economic Terrorism'

کد خبر: ۹۰۲۵۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۰۸ 30 May 2019

Beijing accused Washington of engaging in “naked economic terrorism” against its trade partners at a time when the US has been trying to choke out Chinese tech giants from American markets under dubious pretext.
“This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic chauvinism, economic bullying,” China's Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said on Thursday, while outlining President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia next week, Asia News reported.

The US escalated its trade war with China earlier this month by hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports after months-long negotiations in the hope of averting a full-blown economic war between the two countries failed to produce a breakthrough. China hit back, announcing tit-for-tat tariffs on more than 5,000 American products worth some $60 billion.

While threatening to increase import tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods, Washington has also been going after Chinese telecommunication giants, particularly Huawei, the leaders in 5G cellular network technology.

First, the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), signed in August 2018, banned the government from purchasing Huawei or ZTE equipment. Then, in mid-May, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order restricting access of “foreign adversaries” to American information and communications technology sectors. The same day, the Department of Commerce added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to the trade blacklist. As a consequence, Google suspended Huawei from using its Android operating system. The move was followed by Intel, Qualcomm, and Xilinx, which stopped supplying components to the Chinese firm.

China, which wants the US to treat it as an equal partner, has repeatedly slammed American protectionist trade policies and has complained to the World Trade Organization. Huawei, for its part, remains adamant that Washington’s actions against the company are "illegal", and is taking the federal government to a US court.

“There are no winners in a trade war. No winners,” Zhang reiterated, noting, “We oppose a trade war but are not afraid of a trade war.”

Fars News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
us china economic terrorism
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن روز قدس حماس بیت المقدس کارت سوخت شورای همکاری خلیج فارس
آخرین اخبار

حضور مسئولین نظام در راهپیمایی روز جهانی قدس

ضرغامی: بن بستی در اداره کشور وجود ندارد

راهپیمایی روز جهانی قدس در تهران

لاریجانی : مذاکره مجدد هسته‌ای معناندارد

علوی: روز قدس آرزوی نیل تا فرات را دفن کرده است

بازتاب گسترده راهپیمایی روز قدس در رسانه‌های جهان

پخش تصویر و مصاحبه با نجفی، خلاف قانون آیین دادرسی است/ شاید نجفی قتل را انجام نداده باشد!/ پرونده نجفی نباید سیاسی شود

با طرح جدید، می خواهیم نگذاریم باغ دیگری در تهران بمیرد و جایش را سازه بگیرد

چین تحریم نفت ایران را دور زد

افزوده‌شدن سالی ۳ هزار بیمار دیالیزی به جمع بیماران

قاتلین کودکان فلسطینی در راهپیمایی روز قدس

قیمت انواع خرما در میادین میوه و تره بار

عملیات استشهادی یک فلسطینی در روز قدس

واکنش آمریکا به افشاگری یک نشریه درباره ایران

جمع‌آوری «پل گیشا» در انتظار چراغ سبز پلیس

وب گردی

هتل های کیش

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
قتل‌هاي خانوادگي چه حكمي دارد؟
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب‌نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس
واکنش مجری تلوزیون نسبت به قتل همسر نجفی
توئیت عجیب صادقی درباره قتل میترا استاد/واکنش مرعشی به ماجرای نجفی/فلاحت‌پیشه: آمریکا از طریق کشورهای ثالث به تهران پیام می‌فرستد
نجفی با چه اسلحه‌ای همسرش را کشت؟
خرید خانه ۷۰۰ هزار دلاری در آمریکا از سوی نماینده ایران در بانک جهانی/انتقاد داریوش ارجمند از شلوار مجری‌های تلویزیون/اعلام مجازات «بی‌حجابی» در معابر/میترا استاد درباره ازدواج با محمدعلی نجفی چه گفته بود؟

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۸۶ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۴۳۲ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۳۱۰ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۳۹ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۲۱۲ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۲۰۸ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۲۰۵ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۸۴ نظر)

توئیت عجیب مشاور احمدی‌نژاد در واکنش به قتل همسر نجفی/روایت متفاوت از قتل امام جمعه کازرون/چه کسی محمد علی نجفی را پس از خودکشی در هتل لاله پیدا کرد؟/روایت مطهری از ریشه حذف او از نائب رئیسی مجلس  (۱۷۷ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۶۲ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۵۵ نظر)

انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم  (۱۵۲ نظر)