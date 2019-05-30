Iran criticizes Europe for inactivity against sanctions

Iranian parliamentarians criticized Europe on Thursday for being inactive in the face of the US unilateral sanctions on Iran and said that Europe hasn’t appreciated Iran's cooperative approach.

"Europe's indifference and neutrality will make it vulnerable in face of threats, such as human trafficking and narcotics," said Chairman of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Heshmatollah Falahat-pisheh, referring to the Europe's inactivity for safeguarding the deal.

In the meeting with the members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of Norway, held in Oslo, the Iranian side, the two parliamentarian missions discussed the most important international issues and the collaborations between the two legislative bodies.

Falahat-pisheh hoped that the relations between the two countries would be deepened more than before.

He also discussed terrorism and Daesh (the ISIS) and the US' role in creating and supporting terror groups, US' unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lack of respect for international agreements.

Thanking Norway for supporting the JCPOA and opposing unilateral sanctions, he invited the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of Norway to visit Tehran.

Answering a question about Iran's presence in some regional countries, Mohammad-Javad Nobandegani, a member of the presiding board of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran, said that Iran is present some regional countries at the invitation of their government to help them restore peace and stability, prevent their disintegration, and defeat the terror groups that the US officials have confessed to have made them.

He also criticized some regional countries' support for terrorism and brutal killing of Yemeni people.

Answering a question about capital punishment in Iran, he said that some countries take stance disregarding the disasters taking place in Iran and shortage of special and cancer medicines in Iran which is actually gradual execution, Europe should stop having double standards in facing these disasters.

Mohammad-Mahdi Boroumani, another member of the committee, referred to the value of peace and friendship in Islam and added that Wahhabism is the root of all terrorism problems.

Boroumandi also expressed surprise at West's selling weapons to the Saudis to kill the Yemenis and made disasters.

Anniken Huitfeldt, the head of the Norwegian party, stressed expansion of ties with Iran, and added that though Oslo has good relations with Washington, it has from the beginning been against US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the sanctions against Iran.

She also said that Iran's anger at the unfair sanctions is quite understandable.

IRNA