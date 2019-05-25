رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
265بازدید
‍ پ

French police release image of Lyon bombing suspect

French police have released an image of a bombing suspect after seven people were injured in a "low force" blast in Lyon.
کد خبر: ۹۰۱۴۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ خرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۵ 25 May 2019

French police have released an image of a bombing suspect after seven people were injured in a "low force" blast in Lyon.

An anti-terrorism investigation was launched after the attack at a Brioche Doree bakery at roughly 5.30pm local time (4.30pm BST).

Denis Broliquier, the mayor of Lyon's second district, told French media that a man was captured on surveillance cameras dropping a sack or suitcase before it exploded.

Some victims suffered leg wounds but no injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.

The attack in the city's central Presqu'ile area came as the country prepared to vote in the European elections.

President Emmanuel Macron called the explosion an "attack" during a live interview about the elections on Friday.

A man who lives above the bakery told French news channel BFMTV the noise from the explosion was "deafening".

He said a window shattered and there was some debris on the street.

Soldiers secured the area around where the blast took place.

French police shared a photo on Twitter of a suspect wearing dark glasses, with his face covered while pushing a bicycle.

Mr Broliquier told BFMTV the suspect arrived minutes after the explosion, and added: "What I saw was a refrigerated cooler in the Brioche Doree, whose windows had been shattered. It was the windows... that superficially injured the people who were 1, 2 or 3 metres (yards) away."

He added: "But the fridge itself wasn't that damaged, which means the device had low force."

Mr Broliquier continued: "It's not the apocalypse... there's no danger. There's no risk."

The mayor and Mr Macron sent their sympathies to the injured, some of whom were taken to hospital.

Authorities would not confirm French media reports that the blast was caused by an exploding package.

The women's World Cup football tournament is scheduled to start in France on 7 June, and Lyon will host the semi-finals and then the final on 7 July.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a tweet that he has sent instructions for Lyon authorities to strengthen "the security of public sites and sporting, cultural and religious events".

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe cancelled an appearance at a European elections-related meeting in Paris due to the explosion.

France has seen a spate of attacks in recently years, some of them deadly, carried out by people ranging from terrorists to mentally unstable individuals.

Five people were killed in an attack on the Christmas Market in Strasbourg, eastern France, on 11 December.

The alleged attacker Cherif Chekat, who was killed by police, had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
french lyon bombing
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فتح خرمشهر جوشن کبیر شب قدر ترزامی هوآوی انصارالله یمن برگزیت زیبا حالت منفرد علی ربیعی
آخرین اخبار

دوپینگ ۱۰ میلیاردی برای نمایندگان؟

گفت‌و‌گوی عادل فردوسی‌پور با ژاوی بعداز خداحافظی

زاکانی:‌ برکناری‌ها در قوه قضائیه کافی نیست

خانم‌ها این نکات را باید درمورد همسرشان بدانند

روزبه چشمی به تیم الاهلی قطر پیوست

نوعی آشفتگی در سیاستگذاری آمریکا وجود دارد

ترامپ: ایرانی ها ملتی تروریست هستند!/جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین

برانکو در‌ها را برای بازگشت یاغی‌های پرسپولیس باز می‌کند؟

احیای شب نوزدهم در امامزاده صالح و بهشت زهرا

چرا در ترکیه بیشتر از ایران برف می بارد؟

دوربین مخفی: شوخی با روزه اولی‌ها!

انتقاد روزنامه اصولگرا از ایجاد دوگانه ظریف-سلیمانی

برنج اینجوری گرون شد!

دو عارضه مهم کمبود "یُد"

خدمات یک مدرسه غیرانتفاعی لاکچری در تهران

وب گردی

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

ممنوعیت واردات خودروهای خارجی و هیبریدی

آموزش ابزار سئو - گوگل آنالیتیکس

هتل های مشهد

هزینه از جیب شهروندان برای نیمی از جمعیت

چرا پلک هایم می پرد؟

هتل های تبریز

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

درخواست دانشجویان برای گرفتن فشار خون رهبری!
نخستین شب قدر در کنار محراب مسجد کوفه
درخواست آمریکا از روسیه برای اقدام علیه ایران/ بیانیه جدید امارات درباره هدف قرار گرفتن چهار کشتی در نزدیکی فجیره/طرح سنای آمریکا برای ممنوعیت اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/حمله پهپادی انصارالله به فرودگاه نجران عربستان
سقوط هولناک یک مرد درون آتش فشان!
اعمال شب 19 ماه رمضان
جلسه غیرعلنی امروز دموکرات‌های مجلس برای استیضاح ترامپ / شانس استیضاح چقدر است؟
سوتی عجیب همسر خانم ورزشکار در برنامه زنده
واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!
عذرخواهی شبکه پنج به‌خاطر یک مداحی/روزه‌داری مردم سیل‌زده روی شن‌های ۴۴ درجه/فرماندار قم: وضعیت بدحجابی در قم بحرانی نیست
تداوم کاهش قیمت در بازار خودرو
اعزام هیأت‌های عراقی به آمریکا و ایران برای میانجیگری/اتهام رسمی پمپئو به ایران در حمله به فجیره/تأکید رهبران آلمان، روسیه و فرانسه بر حفظ برجام/نامه ۴۰۰ عضو کنگره به ترامپ برای مداخله در سوریه
افشاگری باورنکردنی جان کری از نقشه برجام!
 ماجرای کُما رفتن داور عصر جدید!
به برجام آن‌ طوری که عمل و محقق شد، اعتقادی نداشتم و تذکر دادم/ الزامات و راه‌های ورود نسل جوان حزب‌اللهی به مدیریت‌ها/ مشکلات نظام پارلمانی برای کشور بیش از نظام ریاستی است
حقوق سربازان بیشتر شد

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

توصیه جالب فرماندار آستارا به ترامپ/فیاض: روحانی حرف‌هایی مانند احمدی‌نژاد و هاشمی می‌زند/کواکبیان: عارف نیاید، خودم کاندیدا می‌شوم  (۲۲۹ نظر)

دستگیری موتورسوار فیلم درگیری با مأموران پلیس/چرا شکر ۴۲۰۰ تومانی را ۱۰.۰۰۰ تومان می‌فروشند؟/آیت‌الله سبحانی: عده‌ای اجیر شده‌اند تا با حجاب نامناسب در خیابان‌های شهرهای مذهب رفت و آمد کنند  (۱۷۹ نظر)

ماجرای ورزشگاهی که تبدیل به تالار عروسی شد/فتوای بی سابقه عالم اهل تسنن عراق درباره ایران/پرجمعیت‌ترین منطقه تهران کدام است؟  (۱۷۶ نظر)

نامی که زیباکلام برای دولت دوازدهم برگزید!/نظر واعظ آشتیانی درباره حضور احمدی‌نژاد در انتخابات/حسین هدایتی اعدام می‌شود؟/پشت پرده پیشنهاد فلاحت پیشه درباره ایران و آمریکا/درگیری لفظی قربانی اسیدپاشی با نماینده مجلس  (۱۷۳ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)

قانون مجلس به معنی آزاد شدن واردات خودروست/ باید از تولید داخلی حمایت کرد؛ اما نه به هر قیمتی  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش آمریکا به حمله راکتی به منطقه سبز بغداد/ تصاویری از خسارات گسترده حملات پهپادی انصارالله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان/اعلام بخشی از طرح معامله قرن از سوی کاخ سفید/ جلسه محرمانه دموکرات‌ها درباره ایران  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آقای روحانی از چه انتقاد می‌کنید؟ بیش از ۷۵ رسانه در اختیار و حامی شماست!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به طرح گفت‌وگوی ملی اصلاح‌طلبان/سلیمی‌نمین: احمدی‌نژادی‌ها درمانده شده‌اند/پشت پرده سفر مقامات کشور‌های منطقه به تهران/برخی معتقدند در کره زمین کسی تأثیرگذاری حزب اعتدال و توسعه را ندارد!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

قیمت دلار به زیر ۱۱ هزار تومان می‌رسد؟ / چرا همتی هشدار داد ارز نخرید؟ / پایانی بر نوسانات لحظه‌ای قیمت دلار  (۱۱۷ نظر)