Iran-Russia Economic Commission Meeting Due Next Month

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, agreed to hold the next meeting of the permanent intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in mid-June.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Novak and Ardakanian discussed priority investment projects in the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

As the co-chairmen of “the Russian-Iranian permanent intergovernmental commission” on trade and economic cooperation, the two ministers discussed preparations for the 15th session of the commission due to take place in Tehran and Isfahan from June 16 to 18, according to the statement.

Novak and Ardakanian also discussed the implementation of priority investment projects in the framework of bilateral cooperation, it added.

In November 2018, the ministers discussed joint projects, including the Sirik thermal power plant in Iran and the electrification of the Garmsar-Incheboron railway section.

According to Novak at the time, ten working groups were operating in the framework of the intergovernmental commission, including groups for the fields of transport, finance and energy.

Fifty joint documents have been signed in recent years in order to create a solid legal and regulatory basis for bilateral cooperation, he said.

