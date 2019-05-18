رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
17518بازدید
‍ پ

China and Iran are strategic partners with collaborative relationship

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China and Iran are strategic partners with comprehensive collaborative relationship, Trend reports citing IRNA.
کد خبر: ۸۹۹۹۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۸ 18 May 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China and Iran are strategic partners with comprehensive collaborative relationship, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, he added that the two countries should promote mutual cooperation, as major regional and international developments are unfolding now.

“China is strongly opposed to US unilateral sanctions and its prejudgments. China understands Iran’s conditions and concerns and safeguards its legitimate interests,” he said.

Reiterating that nuclear deal is protector of the UN might as well as the international principles and norms, Yi said that disputes around the deal are clear sign of conflict between unilateralism and multilateralism.

He also appreciated Iran for fully fulfilling its commitments under the deal, saying that Iran has shown in practice that it is not willing to walk away from JCPOA.

“China is interested to cooperate with Iran to counter interventionism and get out of the situation so that the deal will be fully implemented,” he said.

Elsewhere in his talks, Chinese foreign minister referred to Silk Road Initiative and thanked Iran for its active presence in the plan.

China is keen on further cooperation and deepening relations with Iran, he said.

Zarif, for his part, said that Iran is not responsible for the tensions around the nuclear deal, as it is not interested to exit the deal.

“Iran is willing for cooperate with China and other parties to the nuclear accord to help implement the JCPOA. Iran does not want war and favors peace and stability in the Persian Gulf,” he said.

Iran is thankful of China’s major role in nuclear deal and is willing to continue bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Beijing based on the mutual interests,Zarif said.

Describing China as strategic partner for all the times, he said that Iran is ready to seize the opportunity of the Silk Road Initiative to strengthen bilateral relations.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china iran zarif wang yi
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن امام جمعه کازرون روز قدس سید عبدالرحیم موسوی همسر اول نجفی مارک ویلموتس
آخرین اخبار

یک مالک دیگر هم سپیدرود را ترک کرد!

سقوط کودک ده ساله از پشت بام در تهران

شرط رئال مادرید برای فروش سرخیو راموس

واکنش باراک اوباما به ناکامی لیونل مسی

مدیرعامل تراکتور: مذاکره با برانکو را تکذیب نمی‌کنم

بلیت گرانتر و حمله با گازِفلفل به پرسپولیسی‌ها دراصفهان!

برانکو درتهران به جلسه مالک تراکتورسازی رفت؟

کمیته‌فنی‌استقلال:درانتخاب‌استراماچونی،ما کاره‌ای نبودیم!

ادعاهای نجفی درباره ارتباطات همسرش

جدیدترین قیمت‌ها از بازار سکه تهران/ سکه تمام به کانال ۴ میلیون و ۵۰۰ هزار تومان هم رسید/ حباب سکه ۵۰۰ هزار تومان

آیا معافیت تک فرزندی حذف می‌شود؟

دولت در پرداخت حقوق‌ها، پلکان را برعکس کرده است

تهران از بغداد خواستارمیانجیگری با واشنگتن نشد

خطر ابتلای مردان به پوکی استخوان بیشتر از حد انتظار

دودستگی درهیات‌مدیره‌استقلال/ماجدی:استراماچونی را قبول ندارم!

وب گردی

انتخابی سریع و ارزان برای خرید و رزرو بلیط هواپیما

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
قتل‌هاي خانوادگي چه حكمي دارد؟
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب‌نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۶۸ نظر)

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟  (۲۹۳ نظر)

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۷۸ نظر)

امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید  (۲۰۸ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)