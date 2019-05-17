رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومن
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
17830بازدید
‍ پ

Zarif rejects new talks with the US, calling on the Europeans to fulfill commitments

Despite declaring a decision to reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has shown a serious interest toward preserving the deal from total collapse. While rejecting any new talks with the US on the issue, Iranian foreign minister reminds the Europeans of their obligations to save the JCPOA.
کد خبر: ۸۹۹۸۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ ارديبهشت ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۳۵ 17 May 2019

Tabnak – Despite declaring a decision to reduce its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has shown a serious interest toward preserving the deal from total collapse. While rejecting any new talks with the US on the issue, Iranian foreign minister reminds the Europeans of their obligations to save the JCPOA.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that safeguarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a responsibility that demands "practical measures" by the international community.

"Saving the JCPOA is a responsibility of the international community. If the international community considers the JCPOA as an important achievement, it should undertake practical measures to conserve it, just as Iran did," said Zarif after arriving in the Chinese capital of Beijing on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that the international community has resorted to "publishing statements and comments instead of taking practical steps" to safeguard the JCPOA. “It is quite clear what we mean by practical steps; the normalization of Iran's economic relations. This is clearly mentioned in the JCPOA” he added.

Asked about the results of his negotiations with the other countries about the JCPOA before visiting China, Zarif said, “Our negotiations was more aimed at announcing the conditions and at consultations.”

Before departing to China and while paying an official visit to Japan, Zarif had also ruled out any prospect of negotiation with the United States, calling the Washington regime a “bully” trying to force all others into acting illegally.

"No, there is no possibility for negotiations," Zarif said, when asked about whether he would be open to holding bilateral talks aimed at easing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

"This is the first time in history that a bully is telling everybody else, important countries, that 'I'm going to punish you if you observe something that I do not like," he stated.

"Let us assume that a bully is standing in a cross section on the street and telling everybody, 'If you don't pass the red light, I'm going to beat you.' This is exactly what the US is telling them," he exemplified.

Zarif also criticized the European sides to the agreement for not fully fulfilling their commitments and Japan for going along with the US sanctions despite publicly supporting the nuclear deal.

"I have to stress that it is important for all other members of the JCPOA to take serious account of their continued failure, because Europe unfortunately, while supporting [the] JCPOA verbally, has not been able to take any action. Unfortunately, our Japanese partners also have not taken action to implement [the] JCPOA," he said.

Last November, the US enforced sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s banking and energy sector. However, it granted waivers to eight countries, including Japan, allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

The White House, however, said in a statement issued on April 22 that the US president decided not to renew the waivers for the eight major buyers of Iranian oil.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
zarif jcpoa europe
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
میترا استاد محمد علی نجفی معامله قرن امام جمعه کازرون روز قدس سید عبدالرحیم موسوی همسر اول نجفی مارک ویلموتس
آخرین اخبار

سریال مدیران ۴-۳ شغله در ایران خودرو تمامی ندارد!

قیمت نفت خام پایین آمد

همسر اول محمدعلی نجفی کیست؟

واکنش مجری تلوزیون نسبت به قتل همسر نجفی

دختر نجفی: میترا تهدید به اسیدپاشی کرده بود!

چگونه پرسپولیس - سپاهان ۳۰-۷۰ شد؟

نامه هشدارآمیز درباره خطر ملخ‌های مهاجم

افت سهام آسیایی با تداوم ریسک‌های تجاری

رایزنی برجامی ریابکوف و عراقچی در تهران

توصیه روحانی برای بازگشت به میز مذاکره

ناگفته‌های عجیب از زبان همسر اول نجفی

قاتل امام جمعه کازرون دستگیر شد

نجفی: مهریه همسرم ١٣٦٢ سکه بود

چرا جامعه روز به روز در حال عصبی‌تر شدن است؟

چرا اسرائیل، عراق را از لیست «کشورهای متخاصم» خارج کرد؟

وب گردی

این مواد غدایی را خام نخورید!

هتل های مشهد

برای جلوگیری از تخلف از تمام ابزار‌های قانونی استفاده می‌کنیم

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی ، فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دسترسی سریع ،نرخ پایین هتل و پرواز

favicon‌سایت خود را چک کنید!

نرخ بلیط پرواز را خودتان انتخاب کنید.

آموزش عکاسی از بچه ها با موبایل

10 تصویر از رعد و برق و صاعقه های زیبا و عجیب

نحوه صحیح آداب معاشرت با کودکان

هتل های تهران

معرفی ب‌ام‌و M5 سالگرد 35 سالگی با کابینی طلایی!

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد
همسر دوم محمدعلی نجفی که بود؟
محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل
اعمال شب بیست و یکم ماه رمضان
برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما
تصویری حاشیه‌ساز در بازدید متفاوت از مترو مشهد
انصراف نمایندگان از نامه به رهبر انقلاب/خبر مهم فلاحت پیشه از پیام ایران به آمریکا/حرف‌های جالب عارف درباره علت کاندیداتوری/آیت‌الله سعیدی: ما نمی‌خواهیم قم را به واتیکان تبدیل کنیم
امام جمعه کازرون با ضربات چاقو به قتل رسید
تصویر ماهواره‌ای مورد ادعای آمریکا از بندر جاسک / سند اغراق آمریکا در خصوص تهدید موشکی ـ قایقی ایران
صدها میلیارد موبایل قاچاق به دریا ریخته شد
ناگفته‌های مادر و فرزند مقتول در گزارش جنایت دیروز/چرا ترامپ مجبور به عقب نشینی در مقابل ایران است؟/آیا روحانی تمام شده است؟
زیارت امام حسین در شب قدر+متن و ترجمه
جزئیات قتل همسر نجفی و صحنه قتل
مفهوم مهدور الدم و مصادیق آن در قانون مجازات اسلامی چیست؟
لباس ملانیا ترامپ در سفر به ژاپن سوژه شد

محمدعلی نجفی به قتل همسرش اعتراف کرد/ کشف اسلحه و دست‌نوشته اعتراف به قتل  (۵۶۸ نظر)

گلایه رهبر انقلاب از ترانه برخی سریال‌ها/تحلیل زیباکلام از توانایی آمریکا درباره اشغال ایران/فتاح: حسرت تلفن زدن به دل ترامپ خواهد ماند/انتقاد یک اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر روحانی/بالاخره حقوق و مزایای رئیس دفتر وزرا معلوم شد  (۲۸۶ نظر)

شرمن خطاب به ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها هرگز با «تو» ملاقات نمی‌کنند/ ظریف: اسکندر و چنگیز نتوانستند، «تو» هم نمی‌توانی/ فرمانده سپاه: شکست ‌دادن آمریکایی‌ها کار آسانی است/ مردم: گنده‌تر از دهانت حرف نزن!  (۲۶۴ نظر)

همسر دوم نجفی، شهردار اسبق تهران به قتل رسید/ نجفی دستگیر شد و اعتراف کرد  (۲۱۰ نظر)

متأسفم که روز به روز فشار بر مردم زیاد می شود و همه سکوت کرده‌اند!  (۲۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ: ایرانی‌ها ملتی تروریست هستند! /جزئیات جدید از سفر مخفیانه ترامپ به عراق/واکنش وزارت خارجه آمریکا به ارسال پیام محرمانه به ایران/نشست سه جانبه اردن، عراق و فلسطین  (۱۹۷ نظر)

خباز: برخی آرزوی سقوط دولت روحانی را دارند/حمایت غرضی از یک پیشنهاد روحانی/جلالی: رأی نیاوردن مطهری قابل پیش بینی بود/کنایه کرباسچی به عارف/پیشنهاد رئیس پدافند غیرعامل برای دلار  (۱۹۷ نظر)

برخورد با مداح هتاک و برکناری مدیر و عوامل شبکه پنج سیما  (۱۸۳ نظر)

توصیه‌های تاجرنیا به سخنگوی جدید دولت/آیت الله مکارم: بدحجابی در قم، مسأله سیاسی است/ادعای نماینده اصولگرا درباره کشفیات از اتاق وزیر نفت  (۱۷۴ نظر)

درخواست رسمی یک مقام دولتی برای افزایش دریافتی پزشکان از مردم!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

گفته‌های کنایه آمیز ضرغامی خطاب به روحانی/خاطره رهبر انقلاب از روزی که خرمشهر فتح شد/انتقاد صریح مطهری از صدا و سیما/واکنش زاکانی به گلایه‌مندی این روز‌های روحانی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران با همین حکومت می‌تواند به کشوری عالی تبدیل شود/ از نخست وزیر ژاپن می‌خواهم میانجی مذاکره ایران و آمریکا شود  (۱۳۴ نظر)

ابتکار: بحث حجاب از مردان شروع می‌شود/توصیه کیهان به صداوسیما: افشاگری کن!/عذرخواهی خانم نماینده از قربانیان اسیدپاشی  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سردار جلالی: آتش زدن دلار در خیابان، حمله به نقطه ضعف دشمن است/هیچ گفت‌وگوی مستقیم یا غیرمستقیمی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود ندارد  (۱۳۱ نظر)

واردات خودرو دست‌دوم قیمت‌ها را به‌شدت در بازار کاهش می‌دهد  (۱۳۰ نظر)